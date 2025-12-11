Anzeige
PR Newswire
11.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2055.2363 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

10 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

14,154

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2040.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2075.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2055.2363

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,223,605. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,223,605. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2055.2363

14,154

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326527TRLO0

XLON

72

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326528TRLO0

XLON

103

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326529TRLO0

XLON

24

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326530TRLO0

XLON

10

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326531TRLO0

XLON

42

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326532TRLO0

XLON

14

2075.00

08:33:31

00078326533TRLO0

XLON

156

2075.00

08:35:23

00078326608TRLO0

XLON

1

2075.00

08:35:23

00078326609TRLO0

XLON

148

2075.00

08:35:23

00078326610TRLO0

XLON

282

2065.00

09:03:06

00078327861TRLO0

XLON

29

2070.00

09:35:42

00078329233TRLO0

XLON

4

2070.00

09:56:42

00078329964TRLO0

XLON

4

2070.00

09:56:42

00078329965TRLO0

XLON

250

2070.00

09:58:39

00078330076TRLO0

XLON

53

2070.00

09:58:39

00078330077TRLO0

XLON

15

2065.00

10:10:41

00078330400TRLO0

XLON

45

2065.00

10:10:41

00078330401TRLO0

XLON

17

2065.00

10:10:41

00078330402TRLO0

XLON

7

2065.00

10:12:24

00078330462TRLO0

XLON

149

2065.00

10:12:24

00078330463TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

10:12:24

00078330464TRLO0

XLON

74

2065.00

10:12:24

00078330465TRLO0

XLON

18

2065.00

10:12:24

00078330466TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

10:12:24

00078330467TRLO0

XLON

204

2065.00

10:25:46

00078331208TRLO0

XLON

48

2065.00

10:25:46

00078331209TRLO0

XLON

273

2070.00

11:01:21

00078332296TRLO0

XLON

98

2065.00

11:02:44

00078332317TRLO0

XLON

135

2065.00

11:02:44

00078332318TRLO0

XLON

287

2065.00

11:46:25

00078333565TRLO0

XLON

296

2065.00

11:46:25

00078333566TRLO0

XLON

8

2055.00

12:24:41

00078334878TRLO0

XLON

304

2055.00

12:24:41

00078334879TRLO0

XLON

102

2050.00

12:40:11

00078335278TRLO0

XLON

142

2050.00

12:40:11

00078335279TRLO0

XLON

57

2050.00

12:40:19

00078335282TRLO0

XLON

74

2050.00

12:40:19

00078335283TRLO0

XLON

34

2050.00

12:40:20

00078335285TRLO0

XLON

103

2050.00

12:41:01

00078335313TRLO0

XLON

30

2050.00

12:41:01

00078335314TRLO0

XLON

44

2050.00

12:47:59

00078335451TRLO0

XLON

15

2050.00

12:47:59

00078335452TRLO0

XLON

160

2060.00

13:30:19

00078336943TRLO0

XLON

93

2065.00

13:31:19

00078337048TRLO0

XLON

3

2065.00

13:31:32

00078337049TRLO0

XLON

30

2065.00

13:32:32

00078337119TRLO0

XLON

30

2065.00

13:33:06

00078337276TRLO0

XLON

123

2060.00

13:33:06

00078337277TRLO0

XLON

118

2060.00

13:33:06

00078337278TRLO0

XLON

29

2060.00

13:33:06

00078337279TRLO0

XLON

316

2060.00

13:33:09

00078337284TRLO0

XLON

20

2060.00

13:50:40

00078337811TRLO0

XLON

77

2060.00

13:55:09

00078337964TRLO0

XLON

18

2060.00

13:55:23

00078337975TRLO0

XLON

124

2055.00

13:55:55

00078338047TRLO0

XLON

37

2060.00

13:55:55

00078338049TRLO0

XLON

70

2060.00

14:00:22

00078338225TRLO0

XLON

2

2060.00

14:00:22

00078338226TRLO0

XLON

58

2060.00

14:00:22

00078338227TRLO0

XLON

22

2060.00

14:00:22

00078338228TRLO0

XLON

7

2060.00

14:05:22

00078338371TRLO0

XLON

65

2060.00

14:05:22

00078338372TRLO0

XLON

11

2060.00

14:05:22

00078338373TRLO0

XLON

5

2060.00

14:05:22

00078338374TRLO0

XLON

18

2060.00

14:05:22

00078338375TRLO0

XLON

9

2060.00

14:07:22

00078338424TRLO0

XLON

77

2060.00

14:07:22

00078338425TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

14:07:22

00078338426TRLO0

XLON

5

2060.00

14:07:22

00078338427TRLO0

XLON

236

2060.00

14:12:22

00078338602TRLO0

XLON

40

2060.00

14:12:22

00078338603TRLO0

XLON

23

2060.00

14:12:22

00078338604TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

14:26:22

00078339129TRLO0

XLON

5

2060.00

14:26:22

00078339130TRLO0

XLON

3

2060.00

14:26:22

00078339131TRLO0

XLON

157

2060.00

14:26:22

00078339132TRLO0

XLON

92

2060.00

14:26:22

00078339133TRLO0

XLON

48

2060.00

14:33:22

00078339664TRLO0

XLON

71

2060.00

14:33:22

00078339665TRLO0

XLON

7

2060.00

14:33:22

00078339666TRLO0

XLON

157

2060.00

14:33:23

00078339667TRLO0

XLON

32

2060.00

14:37:23

00078339963TRLO0

XLON

64

2060.00

14:37:23

00078339964TRLO0

XLON

12

2060.00

14:37:23

00078339965TRLO0

XLON

157

2060.00

14:37:24

00078339967TRLO0

XLON

290

2060.00

14:56:00

00078341111TRLO0

XLON

3

2060.00

14:56:00

00078341117TRLO0

XLON

245

2055.00

15:08:15

00078341782TRLO0

XLON

226

2055.00

15:08:15

00078341783TRLO0

XLON

310

2060.00

15:12:17

00078342030TRLO0

XLON

87

2060.00

15:14:17

00078342128TRLO0

XLON

6

2060.00

15:14:17

00078342129TRLO0

XLON

9

2060.00

15:14:17

00078342130TRLO0

XLON

76

2060.00

15:14:17

00078342131TRLO0

XLON

19

2060.00

15:17:17

00078342314TRLO0

XLON

79

2060.00

15:17:17

00078342315TRLO0

XLON

6

2060.00

15:17:17

00078342316TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

15:17:17

00078342317TRLO0

XLON

76

2060.00

15:17:17

00078342318TRLO0

XLON

253

2055.00

15:18:15

00078342353TRLO0

XLON

294

2050.00

15:20:37

00078342475TRLO0

XLON

139

2045.00

15:30:32

00078343103TRLO0

XLON

64

2045.00

15:30:32

00078343104TRLO0

XLON

57

2045.00

15:30:32

00078343105TRLO0

XLON

267

2040.00

15:34:28

00078343299TRLO0

XLON

298

2040.00

15:34:28

00078343300TRLO0

XLON

16

2040.00

15:34:28

00078343301TRLO0

XLON

316

2045.00

15:58:45

00078344674TRLO0

XLON

272

2045.00

15:58:45

00078344675TRLO0

XLON

258

2045.00

15:58:45

00078344676TRLO0

XLON

197

2040.00

16:01:58

00078344925TRLO0

XLON

65

2040.00

16:01:58

00078344926TRLO0

XLON

98

2040.00

16:02:27

00078345002TRLO0

XLON

32

2040.00

16:02:27

00078345003TRLO0

XLON

351

2045.00

16:05:19

00078345294TRLO0

XLON

62

2045.00

16:05:19

00078345295TRLO0

XLON

359

2045.00

16:06:00

00078345383TRLO0

XLON

390

2050.00

16:16:39

00078346295TRLO0

XLON

906

2050.00

16:16:39

00078346296TRLO0

XLON

31

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346370TRLO0

XLON

65

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346371TRLO0

XLON

88

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346372TRLO0

XLON

20

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346373TRLO0

XLON

76

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346375TRLO0

XLON

541

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346376TRLO0

XLON

291

2050.00

16:17:08

00078346377TRLO0

XLON

31

2050.00

16:18:19

00078346522TRLO0

XLON

62

2050.00

16:18:19

00078346524TRLO0

XLON

4

2050.00

16:18:19

00078346527TRLO0

XLON

14

2050.00

16:19:26

00078346740TRLO0

XLON

214

2050.00

16:21:43

00078347038TRLO0

XLON

47

2050.00

16:23:23

00078347210TRLO0

XLON

118

2050.00

16:25:00

00078347376TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


