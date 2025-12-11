Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11
11 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2055.2363 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
10 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
14,154
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2040.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2075.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2055.2363
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,223,605. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,223,605. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2055.2363
14,154
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
4
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326527TRLO0
XLON
72
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326528TRLO0
XLON
103
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326529TRLO0
XLON
24
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326530TRLO0
XLON
10
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326531TRLO0
XLON
42
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326532TRLO0
XLON
14
2075.00
08:33:31
00078326533TRLO0
XLON
156
2075.00
08:35:23
00078326608TRLO0
XLON
1
2075.00
08:35:23
00078326609TRLO0
XLON
148
2075.00
08:35:23
00078326610TRLO0
XLON
282
2065.00
09:03:06
00078327861TRLO0
XLON
29
2070.00
09:35:42
00078329233TRLO0
XLON
4
2070.00
09:56:42
00078329964TRLO0
XLON
4
2070.00
09:56:42
00078329965TRLO0
XLON
250
2070.00
09:58:39
00078330076TRLO0
XLON
53
2070.00
09:58:39
00078330077TRLO0
XLON
15
2065.00
10:10:41
00078330400TRLO0
XLON
45
2065.00
10:10:41
00078330401TRLO0
XLON
17
2065.00
10:10:41
00078330402TRLO0
XLON
7
2065.00
10:12:24
00078330462TRLO0
XLON
149
2065.00
10:12:24
00078330463TRLO0
XLON
4
2065.00
10:12:24
00078330464TRLO0
XLON
74
2065.00
10:12:24
00078330465TRLO0
XLON
18
2065.00
10:12:24
00078330466TRLO0
XLON
4
2065.00
10:12:24
00078330467TRLO0
XLON
204
2065.00
10:25:46
00078331208TRLO0
XLON
48
2065.00
10:25:46
00078331209TRLO0
XLON
273
2070.00
11:01:21
00078332296TRLO0
XLON
98
2065.00
11:02:44
00078332317TRLO0
XLON
135
2065.00
11:02:44
00078332318TRLO0
XLON
287
2065.00
11:46:25
00078333565TRLO0
XLON
296
2065.00
11:46:25
00078333566TRLO0
XLON
8
2055.00
12:24:41
00078334878TRLO0
XLON
304
2055.00
12:24:41
00078334879TRLO0
XLON
102
2050.00
12:40:11
00078335278TRLO0
XLON
142
2050.00
12:40:11
00078335279TRLO0
XLON
57
2050.00
12:40:19
00078335282TRLO0
XLON
74
2050.00
12:40:19
00078335283TRLO0
XLON
34
2050.00
12:40:20
00078335285TRLO0
XLON
103
2050.00
12:41:01
00078335313TRLO0
XLON
30
2050.00
12:41:01
00078335314TRLO0
XLON
44
2050.00
12:47:59
00078335451TRLO0
XLON
15
2050.00
12:47:59
00078335452TRLO0
XLON
160
2060.00
13:30:19
00078336943TRLO0
XLON
93
2065.00
13:31:19
00078337048TRLO0
XLON
3
2065.00
13:31:32
00078337049TRLO0
XLON
30
2065.00
13:32:32
00078337119TRLO0
XLON
30
2065.00
13:33:06
00078337276TRLO0
XLON
123
2060.00
13:33:06
00078337277TRLO0
XLON
118
2060.00
13:33:06
00078337278TRLO0
XLON
29
2060.00
13:33:06
00078337279TRLO0
XLON
316
2060.00
13:33:09
00078337284TRLO0
XLON
20
2060.00
13:50:40
00078337811TRLO0
XLON
77
2060.00
13:55:09
00078337964TRLO0
XLON
18
2060.00
13:55:23
00078337975TRLO0
XLON
124
2055.00
13:55:55
00078338047TRLO0
XLON
37
2060.00
13:55:55
00078338049TRLO0
XLON
70
2060.00
14:00:22
00078338225TRLO0
XLON
2
2060.00
14:00:22
00078338226TRLO0
XLON
58
2060.00
14:00:22
00078338227TRLO0
XLON
22
2060.00
14:00:22
00078338228TRLO0
XLON
7
2060.00
14:05:22
00078338371TRLO0
XLON
65
2060.00
14:05:22
00078338372TRLO0
XLON
11
2060.00
14:05:22
00078338373TRLO0
XLON
5
2060.00
14:05:22
00078338374TRLO0
XLON
18
2060.00
14:05:22
00078338375TRLO0
XLON
9
2060.00
14:07:22
00078338424TRLO0
XLON
77
2060.00
14:07:22
00078338425TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
14:07:22
00078338426TRLO0
XLON
5
2060.00
14:07:22
00078338427TRLO0
XLON
236
2060.00
14:12:22
00078338602TRLO0
XLON
40
2060.00
14:12:22
00078338603TRLO0
XLON
23
2060.00
14:12:22
00078338604TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
14:26:22
00078339129TRLO0
XLON
5
2060.00
14:26:22
00078339130TRLO0
XLON
3
2060.00
14:26:22
00078339131TRLO0
XLON
157
2060.00
14:26:22
00078339132TRLO0
XLON
92
2060.00
14:26:22
00078339133TRLO0
XLON
48
2060.00
14:33:22
00078339664TRLO0
XLON
71
2060.00
14:33:22
00078339665TRLO0
XLON
7
2060.00
14:33:22
00078339666TRLO0
XLON
157
2060.00
14:33:23
00078339667TRLO0
XLON
32
2060.00
14:37:23
00078339963TRLO0
XLON
64
2060.00
14:37:23
00078339964TRLO0
XLON
12
2060.00
14:37:23
00078339965TRLO0
XLON
157
2060.00
14:37:24
00078339967TRLO0
XLON
290
2060.00
14:56:00
00078341111TRLO0
XLON
3
2060.00
14:56:00
00078341117TRLO0
XLON
245
2055.00
15:08:15
00078341782TRLO0
XLON
226
2055.00
15:08:15
00078341783TRLO0
XLON
310
2060.00
15:12:17
00078342030TRLO0
XLON
87
2060.00
15:14:17
00078342128TRLO0
XLON
6
2060.00
15:14:17
00078342129TRLO0
XLON
9
2060.00
15:14:17
00078342130TRLO0
XLON
76
2060.00
15:14:17
00078342131TRLO0
XLON
19
2060.00
15:17:17
00078342314TRLO0
XLON
79
2060.00
15:17:17
00078342315TRLO0
XLON
6
2060.00
15:17:17
00078342316TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
15:17:17
00078342317TRLO0
XLON
76
2060.00
15:17:17
00078342318TRLO0
XLON
253
2055.00
15:18:15
00078342353TRLO0
XLON
294
2050.00
15:20:37
00078342475TRLO0
XLON
139
2045.00
15:30:32
00078343103TRLO0
XLON
64
2045.00
15:30:32
00078343104TRLO0
XLON
57
2045.00
15:30:32
00078343105TRLO0
XLON
267
2040.00
15:34:28
00078343299TRLO0
XLON
298
2040.00
15:34:28
00078343300TRLO0
XLON
16
2040.00
15:34:28
00078343301TRLO0
XLON
316
2045.00
15:58:45
00078344674TRLO0
XLON
272
2045.00
15:58:45
00078344675TRLO0
XLON
258
2045.00
15:58:45
00078344676TRLO0
XLON
197
2040.00
16:01:58
00078344925TRLO0
XLON
65
2040.00
16:01:58
00078344926TRLO0
XLON
98
2040.00
16:02:27
00078345002TRLO0
XLON
32
2040.00
16:02:27
00078345003TRLO0
XLON
351
2045.00
16:05:19
00078345294TRLO0
XLON
62
2045.00
16:05:19
00078345295TRLO0
XLON
359
2045.00
16:06:00
00078345383TRLO0
XLON
390
2050.00
16:16:39
00078346295TRLO0
XLON
906
2050.00
16:16:39
00078346296TRLO0
XLON
31
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346370TRLO0
XLON
65
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346371TRLO0
XLON
88
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346372TRLO0
XLON
20
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346373TRLO0
XLON
76
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346375TRLO0
XLON
541
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346376TRLO0
XLON
291
2050.00
16:17:08
00078346377TRLO0
XLON
31
2050.00
16:18:19
00078346522TRLO0
XLON
62
2050.00
16:18:19
00078346524TRLO0
XLON
4
2050.00
16:18:19
00078346527TRLO0
XLON
14
2050.00
16:19:26
00078346740TRLO0
XLON
214
2050.00
16:21:43
00078347038TRLO0
XLON
47
2050.00
16:23:23
00078347210TRLO0
XLON
118
2050.00
16:25:00
00078347376TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916