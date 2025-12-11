Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 11

11 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2055.2363 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 10 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,154 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2040.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2075.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2055.2363

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,223,605. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,223,605. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2055.2363 14,154

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 4 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326527TRLO0 XLON 72 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326528TRLO0 XLON 103 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326529TRLO0 XLON 24 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326530TRLO0 XLON 10 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326531TRLO0 XLON 42 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326532TRLO0 XLON 14 2075.00 08:33:31 00078326533TRLO0 XLON 156 2075.00 08:35:23 00078326608TRLO0 XLON 1 2075.00 08:35:23 00078326609TRLO0 XLON 148 2075.00 08:35:23 00078326610TRLO0 XLON 282 2065.00 09:03:06 00078327861TRLO0 XLON 29 2070.00 09:35:42 00078329233TRLO0 XLON 4 2070.00 09:56:42 00078329964TRLO0 XLON 4 2070.00 09:56:42 00078329965TRLO0 XLON 250 2070.00 09:58:39 00078330076TRLO0 XLON 53 2070.00 09:58:39 00078330077TRLO0 XLON 15 2065.00 10:10:41 00078330400TRLO0 XLON 45 2065.00 10:10:41 00078330401TRLO0 XLON 17 2065.00 10:10:41 00078330402TRLO0 XLON 7 2065.00 10:12:24 00078330462TRLO0 XLON 149 2065.00 10:12:24 00078330463TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 10:12:24 00078330464TRLO0 XLON 74 2065.00 10:12:24 00078330465TRLO0 XLON 18 2065.00 10:12:24 00078330466TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 10:12:24 00078330467TRLO0 XLON 204 2065.00 10:25:46 00078331208TRLO0 XLON 48 2065.00 10:25:46 00078331209TRLO0 XLON 273 2070.00 11:01:21 00078332296TRLO0 XLON 98 2065.00 11:02:44 00078332317TRLO0 XLON 135 2065.00 11:02:44 00078332318TRLO0 XLON 287 2065.00 11:46:25 00078333565TRLO0 XLON 296 2065.00 11:46:25 00078333566TRLO0 XLON 8 2055.00 12:24:41 00078334878TRLO0 XLON 304 2055.00 12:24:41 00078334879TRLO0 XLON 102 2050.00 12:40:11 00078335278TRLO0 XLON 142 2050.00 12:40:11 00078335279TRLO0 XLON 57 2050.00 12:40:19 00078335282TRLO0 XLON 74 2050.00 12:40:19 00078335283TRLO0 XLON 34 2050.00 12:40:20 00078335285TRLO0 XLON 103 2050.00 12:41:01 00078335313TRLO0 XLON 30 2050.00 12:41:01 00078335314TRLO0 XLON 44 2050.00 12:47:59 00078335451TRLO0 XLON 15 2050.00 12:47:59 00078335452TRLO0 XLON 160 2060.00 13:30:19 00078336943TRLO0 XLON 93 2065.00 13:31:19 00078337048TRLO0 XLON 3 2065.00 13:31:32 00078337049TRLO0 XLON 30 2065.00 13:32:32 00078337119TRLO0 XLON 30 2065.00 13:33:06 00078337276TRLO0 XLON 123 2060.00 13:33:06 00078337277TRLO0 XLON 118 2060.00 13:33:06 00078337278TRLO0 XLON 29 2060.00 13:33:06 00078337279TRLO0 XLON 316 2060.00 13:33:09 00078337284TRLO0 XLON 20 2060.00 13:50:40 00078337811TRLO0 XLON 77 2060.00 13:55:09 00078337964TRLO0 XLON 18 2060.00 13:55:23 00078337975TRLO0 XLON 124 2055.00 13:55:55 00078338047TRLO0 XLON 37 2060.00 13:55:55 00078338049TRLO0 XLON 70 2060.00 14:00:22 00078338225TRLO0 XLON 2 2060.00 14:00:22 00078338226TRLO0 XLON 58 2060.00 14:00:22 00078338227TRLO0 XLON 22 2060.00 14:00:22 00078338228TRLO0 XLON 7 2060.00 14:05:22 00078338371TRLO0 XLON 65 2060.00 14:05:22 00078338372TRLO0 XLON 11 2060.00 14:05:22 00078338373TRLO0 XLON 5 2060.00 14:05:22 00078338374TRLO0 XLON 18 2060.00 14:05:22 00078338375TRLO0 XLON 9 2060.00 14:07:22 00078338424TRLO0 XLON 77 2060.00 14:07:22 00078338425TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 14:07:22 00078338426TRLO0 XLON 5 2060.00 14:07:22 00078338427TRLO0 XLON 236 2060.00 14:12:22 00078338602TRLO0 XLON 40 2060.00 14:12:22 00078338603TRLO0 XLON 23 2060.00 14:12:22 00078338604TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 14:26:22 00078339129TRLO0 XLON 5 2060.00 14:26:22 00078339130TRLO0 XLON 3 2060.00 14:26:22 00078339131TRLO0 XLON 157 2060.00 14:26:22 00078339132TRLO0 XLON 92 2060.00 14:26:22 00078339133TRLO0 XLON 48 2060.00 14:33:22 00078339664TRLO0 XLON 71 2060.00 14:33:22 00078339665TRLO0 XLON 7 2060.00 14:33:22 00078339666TRLO0 XLON 157 2060.00 14:33:23 00078339667TRLO0 XLON 32 2060.00 14:37:23 00078339963TRLO0 XLON 64 2060.00 14:37:23 00078339964TRLO0 XLON 12 2060.00 14:37:23 00078339965TRLO0 XLON 157 2060.00 14:37:24 00078339967TRLO0 XLON 290 2060.00 14:56:00 00078341111TRLO0 XLON 3 2060.00 14:56:00 00078341117TRLO0 XLON 245 2055.00 15:08:15 00078341782TRLO0 XLON 226 2055.00 15:08:15 00078341783TRLO0 XLON 310 2060.00 15:12:17 00078342030TRLO0 XLON 87 2060.00 15:14:17 00078342128TRLO0 XLON 6 2060.00 15:14:17 00078342129TRLO0 XLON 9 2060.00 15:14:17 00078342130TRLO0 XLON 76 2060.00 15:14:17 00078342131TRLO0 XLON 19 2060.00 15:17:17 00078342314TRLO0 XLON 79 2060.00 15:17:17 00078342315TRLO0 XLON 6 2060.00 15:17:17 00078342316TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 15:17:17 00078342317TRLO0 XLON 76 2060.00 15:17:17 00078342318TRLO0 XLON 253 2055.00 15:18:15 00078342353TRLO0 XLON 294 2050.00 15:20:37 00078342475TRLO0 XLON 139 2045.00 15:30:32 00078343103TRLO0 XLON 64 2045.00 15:30:32 00078343104TRLO0 XLON 57 2045.00 15:30:32 00078343105TRLO0 XLON 267 2040.00 15:34:28 00078343299TRLO0 XLON 298 2040.00 15:34:28 00078343300TRLO0 XLON 16 2040.00 15:34:28 00078343301TRLO0 XLON 316 2045.00 15:58:45 00078344674TRLO0 XLON 272 2045.00 15:58:45 00078344675TRLO0 XLON 258 2045.00 15:58:45 00078344676TRLO0 XLON 197 2040.00 16:01:58 00078344925TRLO0 XLON 65 2040.00 16:01:58 00078344926TRLO0 XLON 98 2040.00 16:02:27 00078345002TRLO0 XLON 32 2040.00 16:02:27 00078345003TRLO0 XLON 351 2045.00 16:05:19 00078345294TRLO0 XLON 62 2045.00 16:05:19 00078345295TRLO0 XLON 359 2045.00 16:06:00 00078345383TRLO0 XLON 390 2050.00 16:16:39 00078346295TRLO0 XLON 906 2050.00 16:16:39 00078346296TRLO0 XLON 31 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346370TRLO0 XLON 65 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346371TRLO0 XLON 88 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346372TRLO0 XLON 20 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346373TRLO0 XLON 76 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346375TRLO0 XLON 541 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346376TRLO0 XLON 291 2050.00 16:17:08 00078346377TRLO0 XLON 31 2050.00 16:18:19 00078346522TRLO0 XLON 62 2050.00 16:18:19 00078346524TRLO0 XLON 4 2050.00 16:18:19 00078346527TRLO0 XLON 14 2050.00 16:19:26 00078346740TRLO0 XLON 214 2050.00 16:21:43 00078347038TRLO0 XLON 47 2050.00 16:23:23 00078347210TRLO0 XLON 118 2050.00 16:25:00 00078347376TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916