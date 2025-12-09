Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09
9 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2129.4135 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
8 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
10,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2120.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2150.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2129.4135
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,247,626. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,247,626. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2129.4135
10,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
16
2150.00
08:30:12
00078284063TRLO0
XLON
194
2150.00
08:30:12
00078284062TRLO0
XLON
118
2150.00
08:31:38
00078284093TRLO0
XLON
51
2150.00
08:31:38
00078284092TRLO0
XLON
98
2150.00
08:31:38
00078284094TRLO0
XLON
128
2150.00
08:56:05
00078284703TRLO0
XLON
61
2150.00
08:56:05
00078284702TRLO0
XLON
3
2150.00
08:56:05
00078284701TRLO0
XLON
49
2150.00
08:56:05
00078284700TRLO0
XLON
211
2140.00
09:17:40
00078285497TRLO0
XLON
26
2130.00
09:28:04
00078286557TRLO0
XLON
24
2130.00
09:28:04
00078286558TRLO0
XLON
12
2130.00
09:28:04
00078286560TRLO0
XLON
13
2130.00
09:28:04
00078286559TRLO0
XLON
17
2130.00
09:28:04
00078286561TRLO0
XLON
87
2130.00
09:31:41
00078286801TRLO0
XLON
33
2130.00
09:32:46
00078286872TRLO0
XLON
88
2130.00
09:36:25
00078287147TRLO0
XLON
55
2135.00
09:49:00
00078287659TRLO0
XLON
66
2135.00
09:49:00
00078287658TRLO0
XLON
25
2135.00
09:49:00
00078287657TRLO0
XLON
34
2130.00
09:49:01
00078287664TRLO0
XLON
213
2130.00
09:51:36
00078287733TRLO0
XLON
94
2130.00
09:51:36
00078287732TRLO0
XLON
160
2140.00
10:13:45
00078288253TRLO0
XLON
6
2140.00
10:13:45
00078288252TRLO0
XLON
99
2140.00
10:13:45
00078288251TRLO0
XLON
234
2135.00
10:52:33
00078289590TRLO0
XLON
244
2130.00
11:00:54
00078289822TRLO0
XLON
236
2120.00
11:40:22
00078290907TRLO0
XLON
226
2125.00
11:56:59
00078291248TRLO0
XLON
241
2120.00
12:12:59
00078291666TRLO0
XLON
3
2120.00
12:12:59
00078291665TRLO0
XLON
3
2120.00
12:31:59
00078292195TRLO0
XLON
3
2120.00
12:31:59
00078292196TRLO0
XLON
238
2125.00
12:43:22
00078292854TRLO0
XLON
79
2125.00
12:43:22
00078292855TRLO0
XLON
136
2125.00
12:43:22
00078292859TRLO0
XLON
63
2125.00
12:53:22
00078293056TRLO0
XLON
180
2125.00
12:53:22
00078293055TRLO0
XLON
250
2125.00
12:55:15
00078293088TRLO0
XLON
36
2125.00
13:27:40
00078293903TRLO0
XLON
191
2125.00
13:27:40
00078293904TRLO0
XLON
15
2125.00
13:27:40
00078293905TRLO0
XLON
224
2125.00
13:27:40
00078293908TRLO0
XLON
227
2125.00
13:50:01
00078294508TRLO0
XLON
26
2125.00
13:50:01
00078294507TRLO0
XLON
9
2125.00
14:02:24
00078294781TRLO0
XLON
9
2125.00
14:02:24
00078294785TRLO0
XLON
27
2125.00
14:02:24
00078294784TRLO0
XLON
27
2125.00
14:02:24
00078294783TRLO0
XLON
18
2125.00
14:02:24
00078294782TRLO0
XLON
243
2130.00
14:07:41
00078294907TRLO0
XLON
144
2135.00
14:08:01
00078294921TRLO0
XLON
153
2135.00
14:08:01
00078294920TRLO0
XLON
189
2130.00
14:12:31
00078295017TRLO0
XLON
11
2130.00
14:12:31
00078295016TRLO0
XLON
27
2130.00
14:12:31
00078295015TRLO0
XLON
6
2130.00
14:12:31
00078295014TRLO0
XLON
214
2125.00
14:24:50
00078295399TRLO0
XLON
49
2125.00
14:24:50
00078295398TRLO0
XLON
275
2130.00
14:25:26
00078295418TRLO0
XLON
76
2125.00
14:25:27
00078295419TRLO0
XLON
93
2125.00
14:29:59
00078295508TRLO0
XLON
223
2120.00
14:55:10
00078296944TRLO0
XLON
150
2120.00
15:00:06
00078297143TRLO0
XLON
80
2120.00
15:04:03
00078297238TRLO0
XLON
221
2120.00
15:06:23
00078297294TRLO0
XLON
237
2120.00
15:06:23
00078297293TRLO0
XLON
216
2135.00
15:07:41
00078297328TRLO0
XLON
226
2135.00
15:14:41
00078297740TRLO0
XLON
114
2130.00
15:15:31
00078297776TRLO0
XLON
97
2130.00
15:15:31
00078297775TRLO0
XLON
218
2125.00
15:19:50
00078297955TRLO0
XLON
238
2125.00
15:32:24
00078298423TRLO0
XLON
254
2125.00
15:38:24
00078298733TRLO0
XLON
218
2130.00
15:41:34
00078298905TRLO0
XLON
238
2130.00
15:54:11
00078299534TRLO0
XLON
218
2130.00
15:59:11
00078299839TRLO0
XLON
224
2130.00
16:04:11
00078300205TRLO0
XLON
223
2130.00
16:10:11
00078300664TRLO0
XLON
199
2125.00
16:11:54
00078300798TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916