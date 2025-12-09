Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2129.4135 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 8 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2120.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2150.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2129.4135

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,247,626. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,247,626. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2129.4135 10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 16 2150.00 08:30:12 00078284063TRLO0 XLON 194 2150.00 08:30:12 00078284062TRLO0 XLON 118 2150.00 08:31:38 00078284093TRLO0 XLON 51 2150.00 08:31:38 00078284092TRLO0 XLON 98 2150.00 08:31:38 00078284094TRLO0 XLON 128 2150.00 08:56:05 00078284703TRLO0 XLON 61 2150.00 08:56:05 00078284702TRLO0 XLON 3 2150.00 08:56:05 00078284701TRLO0 XLON 49 2150.00 08:56:05 00078284700TRLO0 XLON 211 2140.00 09:17:40 00078285497TRLO0 XLON 26 2130.00 09:28:04 00078286557TRLO0 XLON 24 2130.00 09:28:04 00078286558TRLO0 XLON 12 2130.00 09:28:04 00078286560TRLO0 XLON 13 2130.00 09:28:04 00078286559TRLO0 XLON 17 2130.00 09:28:04 00078286561TRLO0 XLON 87 2130.00 09:31:41 00078286801TRLO0 XLON 33 2130.00 09:32:46 00078286872TRLO0 XLON 88 2130.00 09:36:25 00078287147TRLO0 XLON 55 2135.00 09:49:00 00078287659TRLO0 XLON 66 2135.00 09:49:00 00078287658TRLO0 XLON 25 2135.00 09:49:00 00078287657TRLO0 XLON 34 2130.00 09:49:01 00078287664TRLO0 XLON 213 2130.00 09:51:36 00078287733TRLO0 XLON 94 2130.00 09:51:36 00078287732TRLO0 XLON 160 2140.00 10:13:45 00078288253TRLO0 XLON 6 2140.00 10:13:45 00078288252TRLO0 XLON 99 2140.00 10:13:45 00078288251TRLO0 XLON 234 2135.00 10:52:33 00078289590TRLO0 XLON 244 2130.00 11:00:54 00078289822TRLO0 XLON 236 2120.00 11:40:22 00078290907TRLO0 XLON 226 2125.00 11:56:59 00078291248TRLO0 XLON 241 2120.00 12:12:59 00078291666TRLO0 XLON 3 2120.00 12:12:59 00078291665TRLO0 XLON 3 2120.00 12:31:59 00078292195TRLO0 XLON 3 2120.00 12:31:59 00078292196TRLO0 XLON 238 2125.00 12:43:22 00078292854TRLO0 XLON 79 2125.00 12:43:22 00078292855TRLO0 XLON 136 2125.00 12:43:22 00078292859TRLO0 XLON 63 2125.00 12:53:22 00078293056TRLO0 XLON 180 2125.00 12:53:22 00078293055TRLO0 XLON 250 2125.00 12:55:15 00078293088TRLO0 XLON 36 2125.00 13:27:40 00078293903TRLO0 XLON 191 2125.00 13:27:40 00078293904TRLO0 XLON 15 2125.00 13:27:40 00078293905TRLO0 XLON 224 2125.00 13:27:40 00078293908TRLO0 XLON 227 2125.00 13:50:01 00078294508TRLO0 XLON 26 2125.00 13:50:01 00078294507TRLO0 XLON 9 2125.00 14:02:24 00078294781TRLO0 XLON 9 2125.00 14:02:24 00078294785TRLO0 XLON 27 2125.00 14:02:24 00078294784TRLO0 XLON 27 2125.00 14:02:24 00078294783TRLO0 XLON 18 2125.00 14:02:24 00078294782TRLO0 XLON 243 2130.00 14:07:41 00078294907TRLO0 XLON 144 2135.00 14:08:01 00078294921TRLO0 XLON 153 2135.00 14:08:01 00078294920TRLO0 XLON 189 2130.00 14:12:31 00078295017TRLO0 XLON 11 2130.00 14:12:31 00078295016TRLO0 XLON 27 2130.00 14:12:31 00078295015TRLO0 XLON 6 2130.00 14:12:31 00078295014TRLO0 XLON 214 2125.00 14:24:50 00078295399TRLO0 XLON 49 2125.00 14:24:50 00078295398TRLO0 XLON 275 2130.00 14:25:26 00078295418TRLO0 XLON 76 2125.00 14:25:27 00078295419TRLO0 XLON 93 2125.00 14:29:59 00078295508TRLO0 XLON 223 2120.00 14:55:10 00078296944TRLO0 XLON 150 2120.00 15:00:06 00078297143TRLO0 XLON 80 2120.00 15:04:03 00078297238TRLO0 XLON 221 2120.00 15:06:23 00078297294TRLO0 XLON 237 2120.00 15:06:23 00078297293TRLO0 XLON 216 2135.00 15:07:41 00078297328TRLO0 XLON 226 2135.00 15:14:41 00078297740TRLO0 XLON 114 2130.00 15:15:31 00078297776TRLO0 XLON 97 2130.00 15:15:31 00078297775TRLO0 XLON 218 2125.00 15:19:50 00078297955TRLO0 XLON 238 2125.00 15:32:24 00078298423TRLO0 XLON 254 2125.00 15:38:24 00078298733TRLO0 XLON 218 2130.00 15:41:34 00078298905TRLO0 XLON 238 2130.00 15:54:11 00078299534TRLO0 XLON 218 2130.00 15:59:11 00078299839TRLO0 XLON 224 2130.00 16:04:11 00078300205TRLO0 XLON 223 2130.00 16:10:11 00078300664TRLO0 XLON 199 2125.00 16:11:54 00078300798TRLO0 XLON

