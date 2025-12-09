Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
08.12.25 | 08:10
25,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
PR Newswire
09.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
39 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

9 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2129.4135 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

8 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2120.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2150.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2129.4135

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,247,626. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,247,626. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2129.4135

10,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

16

2150.00

08:30:12

00078284063TRLO0

XLON

194

2150.00

08:30:12

00078284062TRLO0

XLON

118

2150.00

08:31:38

00078284093TRLO0

XLON

51

2150.00

08:31:38

00078284092TRLO0

XLON

98

2150.00

08:31:38

00078284094TRLO0

XLON

128

2150.00

08:56:05

00078284703TRLO0

XLON

61

2150.00

08:56:05

00078284702TRLO0

XLON

3

2150.00

08:56:05

00078284701TRLO0

XLON

49

2150.00

08:56:05

00078284700TRLO0

XLON

211

2140.00

09:17:40

00078285497TRLO0

XLON

26

2130.00

09:28:04

00078286557TRLO0

XLON

24

2130.00

09:28:04

00078286558TRLO0

XLON

12

2130.00

09:28:04

00078286560TRLO0

XLON

13

2130.00

09:28:04

00078286559TRLO0

XLON

17

2130.00

09:28:04

00078286561TRLO0

XLON

87

2130.00

09:31:41

00078286801TRLO0

XLON

33

2130.00

09:32:46

00078286872TRLO0

XLON

88

2130.00

09:36:25

00078287147TRLO0

XLON

55

2135.00

09:49:00

00078287659TRLO0

XLON

66

2135.00

09:49:00

00078287658TRLO0

XLON

25

2135.00

09:49:00

00078287657TRLO0

XLON

34

2130.00

09:49:01

00078287664TRLO0

XLON

213

2130.00

09:51:36

00078287733TRLO0

XLON

94

2130.00

09:51:36

00078287732TRLO0

XLON

160

2140.00

10:13:45

00078288253TRLO0

XLON

6

2140.00

10:13:45

00078288252TRLO0

XLON

99

2140.00

10:13:45

00078288251TRLO0

XLON

234

2135.00

10:52:33

00078289590TRLO0

XLON

244

2130.00

11:00:54

00078289822TRLO0

XLON

236

2120.00

11:40:22

00078290907TRLO0

XLON

226

2125.00

11:56:59

00078291248TRLO0

XLON

241

2120.00

12:12:59

00078291666TRLO0

XLON

3

2120.00

12:12:59

00078291665TRLO0

XLON

3

2120.00

12:31:59

00078292195TRLO0

XLON

3

2120.00

12:31:59

00078292196TRLO0

XLON

238

2125.00

12:43:22

00078292854TRLO0

XLON

79

2125.00

12:43:22

00078292855TRLO0

XLON

136

2125.00

12:43:22

00078292859TRLO0

XLON

63

2125.00

12:53:22

00078293056TRLO0

XLON

180

2125.00

12:53:22

00078293055TRLO0

XLON

250

2125.00

12:55:15

00078293088TRLO0

XLON

36

2125.00

13:27:40

00078293903TRLO0

XLON

191

2125.00

13:27:40

00078293904TRLO0

XLON

15

2125.00

13:27:40

00078293905TRLO0

XLON

224

2125.00

13:27:40

00078293908TRLO0

XLON

227

2125.00

13:50:01

00078294508TRLO0

XLON

26

2125.00

13:50:01

00078294507TRLO0

XLON

9

2125.00

14:02:24

00078294781TRLO0

XLON

9

2125.00

14:02:24

00078294785TRLO0

XLON

27

2125.00

14:02:24

00078294784TRLO0

XLON

27

2125.00

14:02:24

00078294783TRLO0

XLON

18

2125.00

14:02:24

00078294782TRLO0

XLON

243

2130.00

14:07:41

00078294907TRLO0

XLON

144

2135.00

14:08:01

00078294921TRLO0

XLON

153

2135.00

14:08:01

00078294920TRLO0

XLON

189

2130.00

14:12:31

00078295017TRLO0

XLON

11

2130.00

14:12:31

00078295016TRLO0

XLON

27

2130.00

14:12:31

00078295015TRLO0

XLON

6

2130.00

14:12:31

00078295014TRLO0

XLON

214

2125.00

14:24:50

00078295399TRLO0

XLON

49

2125.00

14:24:50

00078295398TRLO0

XLON

275

2130.00

14:25:26

00078295418TRLO0

XLON

76

2125.00

14:25:27

00078295419TRLO0

XLON

93

2125.00

14:29:59

00078295508TRLO0

XLON

223

2120.00

14:55:10

00078296944TRLO0

XLON

150

2120.00

15:00:06

00078297143TRLO0

XLON

80

2120.00

15:04:03

00078297238TRLO0

XLON

221

2120.00

15:06:23

00078297294TRLO0

XLON

237

2120.00

15:06:23

00078297293TRLO0

XLON

216

2135.00

15:07:41

00078297328TRLO0

XLON

226

2135.00

15:14:41

00078297740TRLO0

XLON

114

2130.00

15:15:31

00078297776TRLO0

XLON

97

2130.00

15:15:31

00078297775TRLO0

XLON

218

2125.00

15:19:50

00078297955TRLO0

XLON

238

2125.00

15:32:24

00078298423TRLO0

XLON

254

2125.00

15:38:24

00078298733TRLO0

XLON

218

2130.00

15:41:34

00078298905TRLO0

XLON

238

2130.00

15:54:11

00078299534TRLO0

XLON

218

2130.00

15:59:11

00078299839TRLO0

XLON

224

2130.00

16:04:11

00078300205TRLO0

XLON

223

2130.00

16:10:11

00078300664TRLO0

XLON

199

2125.00

16:11:54

00078300798TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


