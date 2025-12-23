Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.12.2025
Breaking News: Drohnenabwehr aus Israel für die NATO?!
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
23.12.25 | 08:01
24,000 Euro
-1,64 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.12.2025 16:36 Uhr
120 Leser
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

23 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 2021 LTIP award - 13,521 shares

Sale to cover tax and fees - (6,406) shares

Transfer to spouse - 14,594 shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£20.70

7,115

£nil cost

14,594

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Volume

- Price

7,115

£20.70

14,594

£nil cost

e)

Date of the transaction

18 December 2025 - exercise and sale

23 December 2025 - transfer to spouse

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries:

Louise Meads

Company Secretary

louise.meads@oxinst.com


