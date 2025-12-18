Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18
18 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2054.2479 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
17 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2035.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2065.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2054.2479
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,157,937. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,157,937. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2054.2479
12,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
374
2060.00
08:20:37
00078407126TRLO0
XLON
364
2055.00
08:33:40
00078407949TRLO0
XLON
190
2050.00
08:50:14
00078408867TRLO0
XLON
23
2050.00
08:50:14
00078408868TRLO0
XLON
156
2050.00
08:50:14
00078408869TRLO0
XLON
152
2055.00
09:49:15
00078411958TRLO0
XLON
18
2055.00
09:49:15
00078411959TRLO0
XLON
10
2055.00
09:49:15
00078411960TRLO0
XLON
71
2055.00
09:49:15
00078411961TRLO0
XLON
2
2055.00
09:49:15
00078411962TRLO0
XLON
47
2055.00
09:49:15
00078411963TRLO0
XLON
17
2055.00
09:50:00
00078412006TRLO0
XLON
29
2055.00
09:50:00
00078412007TRLO0
XLON
15
2055.00
09:50:00
00078412008TRLO0
XLON
7
2055.00
09:57:59
00078412319TRLO0
XLON
310
2055.00
09:57:59
00078412320TRLO0
XLON
178
2050.00
10:03:57
00078412528TRLO0
XLON
212
2050.00
10:03:57
00078412529TRLO0
XLON
322
2045.00
11:05:08
00078415842TRLO0
XLON
351
2045.00
11:05:08
00078415843TRLO0
XLON
395
2045.00
|
11:23:32
00078416800TRLO0
XLON
200
2035.00
12:30:07
00078419108TRLO0
XLON
169
2040.00
12:30:07
00078419109TRLO0
XLON
173
2040.00
12:30:07
00078419110TRLO0
XLON
52
2040.00
13:03:18
00078420104TRLO0
XLON
5
2040.00
13:03:18
00078420105TRLO0
XLON
141
2040.00
13:04:00
00078420140TRLO0
XLON
97
2040.00
13:04:00
00078420141TRLO0
XLON
33
2040.00
13:04:00
00078420142TRLO0
XLON
670
2050.00
13:38:12
00078421704TRLO0
XLON
138
2050.00
13:50:12
00078422097TRLO0
XLON
217
2050.00
13:50:12
00078422098TRLO0
XLON
143
2050.00
13:51:00
00078422106TRLO0
XLON
161
2050.00
13:51:01
00078422107TRLO0
XLON
323
2050.00
14:12:38
00078422645TRLO0
XLON
61
2050.00
14:12:38
00078422646TRLO0
XLON
366
2055.00
14:21:25
00078422905TRLO0
XLON
362
2055.00
14:33:25
00078423460TRLO0
XLON
391
2065.00
14:38:03
00078423761TRLO0
XLON
348
2065.00
14:39:30
00078423829TRLO0
XLON
111
2065.00
14:42:06
00078423962TRLO0
XLON
4
2065.00
14:42:54
00078424057TRLO0
XLON
4
2065.00
14:42:54
00078424058TRLO0
XLON
80
2065.00
14:43:00
00078424066TRLO0
XLON
64
2065.00
14:43:00
00078424067TRLO0
XLON
92
2065.00
14:43:07
00078424070TRLO0
XLON
397
2065.00
14:43:07
00078424071TRLO0
XLON
31
2065.00
14:50:13
00078424510TRLO0
XLON
86
2065.00
15:02:03
00078425197TRLO0
XLON
205
2065.00
15:02:50
00078425222TRLO0
XLON
21
2065.00
15:02:50
00078425223TRLO0
XLON
265
2065.00
15:02:50
00078425224TRLO0
XLON
57
2065.00
15:25:00
00078426457TRLO0
XLON
212
2065.00
15:25:15
00078426528TRLO0
XLON
10
2065.00
15:28:01
00078426602TRLO0
XLON
3
2065.00
15:28:01
00078426603TRLO0
XLON
1
2065.00
15:28:01
00078426604TRLO0
XLON
98
2065.00
15:28:03
00078426605TRLO0
XLON
327
2065.00
15:28:03
00078426606TRLO0
XLON
17
2065.00
15:28:03
00078426607TRLO0
XLON
25
2065.00
15:28:03
00078426608TRLO0
XLON
103
2065.00
15:28:03
00078426609TRLO0
XLON
219
2065.00
15:28:03
00078426610TRLO0
XLON
336
2065.00
15:35:00
00078426886TRLO0
XLON
374
2065.00
15:37:13
00078427017TRLO0
XLON
349
2050.00
15:52:53
00078427819TRLO0
XLON
102
2045.00
15:58:08
00078427952TRLO0
XLON
108
2045.00
15:58:22
00078427957TRLO0
XLON
40
2045.00
15:58:54
00078427976TRLO0
XLON
144
2045.00
15:59:05
00078427988TRLO0
XLON
363
2050.00
16:12:05
00078428573TRLO0
XLON
237
2045.00
16:13:20
00078428639TRLO0
XLON
86
2045.00
16:13:20
00078428640TRLO0
XLON
46
2040.00
16:20:42
00078428954TRLO0
XLON
59
2040.00
16:20:42
00078428955TRLO0
XLON
31
2045.00
16:24:11
00078429178TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916