18.12.2025
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2054.2479 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

17 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2035.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2065.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2054.2479

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,157,937. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,157,937. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2054.2479

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

374

2060.00

08:20:37

00078407126TRLO0

XLON

364

2055.00

08:33:40

00078407949TRLO0

XLON

190

2050.00

08:50:14

00078408867TRLO0

XLON

23

2050.00

08:50:14

00078408868TRLO0

XLON

156

2050.00

08:50:14

00078408869TRLO0

XLON

152

2055.00

09:49:15

00078411958TRLO0

XLON

18

2055.00

09:49:15

00078411959TRLO0

XLON

10

2055.00

09:49:15

00078411960TRLO0

XLON

71

2055.00

09:49:15

00078411961TRLO0

XLON

2

2055.00

09:49:15

00078411962TRLO0

XLON

47

2055.00

09:49:15

00078411963TRLO0

XLON

17

2055.00

09:50:00

00078412006TRLO0

XLON

29

2055.00

09:50:00

00078412007TRLO0

XLON

15

2055.00

09:50:00

00078412008TRLO0

XLON

7

2055.00

09:57:59

00078412319TRLO0

XLON

310

2055.00

09:57:59

00078412320TRLO0

XLON

178

2050.00

10:03:57

00078412528TRLO0

XLON

212

2050.00

10:03:57

00078412529TRLO0

XLON

322

2045.00

11:05:08

00078415842TRLO0

XLON

351

2045.00

11:05:08

00078415843TRLO0

XLON

395

2045.00

11:23:32

00078416800TRLO0

XLON

200

2035.00

12:30:07

00078419108TRLO0

XLON

169

2040.00

12:30:07

00078419109TRLO0

XLON

173

2040.00

12:30:07

00078419110TRLO0

XLON

52

2040.00

13:03:18

00078420104TRLO0

XLON

5

2040.00

13:03:18

00078420105TRLO0

XLON

141

2040.00

13:04:00

00078420140TRLO0

XLON

97

2040.00

13:04:00

00078420141TRLO0

XLON

33

2040.00

13:04:00

00078420142TRLO0

XLON

670

2050.00

13:38:12

00078421704TRLO0

XLON

138

2050.00

13:50:12

00078422097TRLO0

XLON

217

2050.00

13:50:12

00078422098TRLO0

XLON

143

2050.00

13:51:00

00078422106TRLO0

XLON

161

2050.00

13:51:01

00078422107TRLO0

XLON

323

2050.00

14:12:38

00078422645TRLO0

XLON

61

2050.00

14:12:38

00078422646TRLO0

XLON

366

2055.00

14:21:25

00078422905TRLO0

XLON

362

2055.00

14:33:25

00078423460TRLO0

XLON

391

2065.00

14:38:03

00078423761TRLO0

XLON

348

2065.00

14:39:30

00078423829TRLO0

XLON

111

2065.00

14:42:06

00078423962TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

14:42:54

00078424057TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

14:42:54

00078424058TRLO0

XLON

80

2065.00

14:43:00

00078424066TRLO0

XLON

64

2065.00

14:43:00

00078424067TRLO0

XLON

92

2065.00

14:43:07

00078424070TRLO0

XLON

397

2065.00

14:43:07

00078424071TRLO0

XLON

31

2065.00

14:50:13

00078424510TRLO0

XLON

86

2065.00

15:02:03

00078425197TRLO0

XLON

205

2065.00

15:02:50

00078425222TRLO0

XLON

21

2065.00

15:02:50

00078425223TRLO0

XLON

265

2065.00

15:02:50

00078425224TRLO0

XLON

57

2065.00

15:25:00

00078426457TRLO0

XLON

212

2065.00

15:25:15

00078426528TRLO0

XLON

10

2065.00

15:28:01

00078426602TRLO0

XLON

3

2065.00

15:28:01

00078426603TRLO0

XLON

1

2065.00

15:28:01

00078426604TRLO0

XLON

98

2065.00

15:28:03

00078426605TRLO0

XLON

327

2065.00

15:28:03

00078426606TRLO0

XLON

17

2065.00

15:28:03

00078426607TRLO0

XLON

25

2065.00

15:28:03

00078426608TRLO0

XLON

103

2065.00

15:28:03

00078426609TRLO0

XLON

219

2065.00

15:28:03

00078426610TRLO0

XLON

336

2065.00

15:35:00

00078426886TRLO0

XLON

374

2065.00

15:37:13

00078427017TRLO0

XLON

349

2050.00

15:52:53

00078427819TRLO0

XLON

102

2045.00

15:58:08

00078427952TRLO0

XLON

108

2045.00

15:58:22

00078427957TRLO0

XLON

40

2045.00

15:58:54

00078427976TRLO0

XLON

144

2045.00

15:59:05

00078427988TRLO0

XLON

363

2050.00

16:12:05

00078428573TRLO0

XLON

237

2045.00

16:13:20

00078428639TRLO0

XLON

86

2045.00

16:13:20

00078428640TRLO0

XLON

46

2040.00

16:20:42

00078428954TRLO0

XLON

59

2040.00

16:20:42

00078428955TRLO0

XLON

31

2045.00

16:24:11

00078429178TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


