Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2054.2479 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 17 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2035.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2065.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2054.2479

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,157,937. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,157,937. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2054.2479 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 374 2060.00 08:20:37 00078407126TRLO0 XLON 364 2055.00 08:33:40 00078407949TRLO0 XLON 190 2050.00 08:50:14 00078408867TRLO0 XLON 23 2050.00 08:50:14 00078408868TRLO0 XLON 156 2050.00 08:50:14 00078408869TRLO0 XLON 152 2055.00 09:49:15 00078411958TRLO0 XLON 18 2055.00 09:49:15 00078411959TRLO0 XLON 10 2055.00 09:49:15 00078411960TRLO0 XLON 71 2055.00 09:49:15 00078411961TRLO0 XLON 2 2055.00 09:49:15 00078411962TRLO0 XLON 47 2055.00 09:49:15 00078411963TRLO0 XLON 17 2055.00 09:50:00 00078412006TRLO0 XLON 29 2055.00 09:50:00 00078412007TRLO0 XLON 15 2055.00 09:50:00 00078412008TRLO0 XLON 7 2055.00 09:57:59 00078412319TRLO0 XLON 310 2055.00 09:57:59 00078412320TRLO0 XLON 178 2050.00 10:03:57 00078412528TRLO0 XLON 212 2050.00 10:03:57 00078412529TRLO0 XLON 322 2045.00 11:05:08 00078415842TRLO0 XLON 351 2045.00 11:05:08 00078415843TRLO0 XLON 395 2045.00 11:23:32 00078416800TRLO0 XLON 200 2035.00 12:30:07 00078419108TRLO0 XLON 169 2040.00 12:30:07 00078419109TRLO0 XLON 173 2040.00 12:30:07 00078419110TRLO0 XLON 52 2040.00 13:03:18 00078420104TRLO0 XLON 5 2040.00 13:03:18 00078420105TRLO0 XLON 141 2040.00 13:04:00 00078420140TRLO0 XLON 97 2040.00 13:04:00 00078420141TRLO0 XLON 33 2040.00 13:04:00 00078420142TRLO0 XLON 670 2050.00 13:38:12 00078421704TRLO0 XLON 138 2050.00 13:50:12 00078422097TRLO0 XLON 217 2050.00 13:50:12 00078422098TRLO0 XLON 143 2050.00 13:51:00 00078422106TRLO0 XLON 161 2050.00 13:51:01 00078422107TRLO0 XLON 323 2050.00 14:12:38 00078422645TRLO0 XLON 61 2050.00 14:12:38 00078422646TRLO0 XLON 366 2055.00 14:21:25 00078422905TRLO0 XLON 362 2055.00 14:33:25 00078423460TRLO0 XLON 391 2065.00 14:38:03 00078423761TRLO0 XLON 348 2065.00 14:39:30 00078423829TRLO0 XLON 111 2065.00 14:42:06 00078423962TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 14:42:54 00078424057TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 14:42:54 00078424058TRLO0 XLON 80 2065.00 14:43:00 00078424066TRLO0 XLON 64 2065.00 14:43:00 00078424067TRLO0 XLON 92 2065.00 14:43:07 00078424070TRLO0 XLON 397 2065.00 14:43:07 00078424071TRLO0 XLON 31 2065.00 14:50:13 00078424510TRLO0 XLON 86 2065.00 15:02:03 00078425197TRLO0 XLON 205 2065.00 15:02:50 00078425222TRLO0 XLON 21 2065.00 15:02:50 00078425223TRLO0 XLON 265 2065.00 15:02:50 00078425224TRLO0 XLON 57 2065.00 15:25:00 00078426457TRLO0 XLON 212 2065.00 15:25:15 00078426528TRLO0 XLON 10 2065.00 15:28:01 00078426602TRLO0 XLON 3 2065.00 15:28:01 00078426603TRLO0 XLON 1 2065.00 15:28:01 00078426604TRLO0 XLON 98 2065.00 15:28:03 00078426605TRLO0 XLON 327 2065.00 15:28:03 00078426606TRLO0 XLON 17 2065.00 15:28:03 00078426607TRLO0 XLON 25 2065.00 15:28:03 00078426608TRLO0 XLON 103 2065.00 15:28:03 00078426609TRLO0 XLON 219 2065.00 15:28:03 00078426610TRLO0 XLON 336 2065.00 15:35:00 00078426886TRLO0 XLON 374 2065.00 15:37:13 00078427017TRLO0 XLON 349 2050.00 15:52:53 00078427819TRLO0 XLON 102 2045.00 15:58:08 00078427952TRLO0 XLON 108 2045.00 15:58:22 00078427957TRLO0 XLON 40 2045.00 15:58:54 00078427976TRLO0 XLON 144 2045.00 15:59:05 00078427988TRLO0 XLON 363 2050.00 16:12:05 00078428573TRLO0 XLON 237 2045.00 16:13:20 00078428639TRLO0 XLON 86 2045.00 16:13:20 00078428640TRLO0 XLON 46 2040.00 16:20:42 00078428954TRLO0 XLON 59 2040.00 16:20:42 00078428955TRLO0 XLON 31 2045.00 16:24:11 00078429178TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916