Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2062.6858 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 12 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2050.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2065.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2062.6858

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,197,148. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,197,148. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2062.6858 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 4 2055.00 08:46:38 00078366269TRLO0 XLON 10 2055.00 09:10:34 00078366849TRLO0 XLON 323 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371500TRLO0 XLON 308 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371501TRLO0 XLON 323 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371502TRLO0 XLON 333 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371503TRLO0 XLON 288 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371504TRLO0 XLON 349 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371505TRLO0 XLON 275 2065.00 12:32:14 00078371506TRLO0 XLON 136 2065.00 12:33:14 00078371514TRLO0 XLON 193 2065.00 12:33:14 00078371515TRLO0 XLON 4 2065.00 12:40:14 00078371623TRLO0 XLON 272 2065.00 12:40:14 00078371624TRLO0 XLON 72 2065.00 12:52:14 00078371795TRLO0 XLON 78 2065.00 12:52:14 00078371796TRLO0 XLON 12 2065.00 12:52:14 00078371797TRLO0 XLON 157 2065.00 12:52:15 00078371798TRLO0 XLON 8 2060.00 12:53:17 00078371815TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:54:42 00078371838TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:54:53 00078371840TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:55:20 00078371849TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:55:31 00078371851TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:55:58 00078371853TRLO0 XLON 248 2060.00 12:56:00 00078371854TRLO0 XLON 319 2060.00 12:56:00 00078371855TRLO0 XLON 162 2060.00 13:31:15 00078372377TRLO0 XLON 160 2060.00 13:31:15 00078372378TRLO0 XLON 300 2060.00 13:46:15 00078372633TRLO0 XLON 37 2060.00 13:46:15 00078372634TRLO0 XLON 304 2055.00 13:57:46 00078372911TRLO0 XLON 287 2055.00 13:57:46 00078372912TRLO0 XLON 295 2050.00 13:57:46 00078372913TRLO0 XLON 69 2060.00 14:20:15 00078373532TRLO0 XLON 14 2060.00 14:20:15 00078373533TRLO0 XLON 75 2060.00 14:20:15 00078373534TRLO0 XLON 69 2060.00 14:20:15 00078373535TRLO0 XLON 330 2060.00 14:29:15 00078373777TRLO0 XLON 68 2060.00 14:30:21 00078373819TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 14:30:21 00078373820TRLO0 XLON 35 2060.00 14:40:19 00078374209TRLO0 XLON 12 2060.00 14:40:19 00078374210TRLO0 XLON 262 2060.00 14:40:19 00078374211TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 14:46:19 00078374490TRLO0 XLON 8 2060.00 14:46:19 00078374491TRLO0 XLON 12 2060.00 14:46:19 00078374492TRLO0 XLON 87 2060.00 14:46:19 00078374493TRLO0 XLON 29 2060.00 14:46:19 00078374494TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 14:46:20 00078374495TRLO0 XLON 469 2060.00 14:47:14 00078374568TRLO0 XLON 196 2060.00 14:59:31 00078375159TRLO0 XLON 65 2060.00 14:59:31 00078375160TRLO0 XLON 70 2060.00 14:59:31 00078375161TRLO0 XLON 323 2060.00 15:00:20 00078375248TRLO0 XLON 77 2065.00 15:00:20 00078375249TRLO0 XLON 199 2065.00 15:00:20 00078375250TRLO0 XLON 308 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379910TRLO0 XLON 315 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379911TRLO0 XLON 260 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379912TRLO0 XLON 62 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379913TRLO0 XLON 93 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379914TRLO0 XLON 154 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379915TRLO0 XLON 37 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379916TRLO0 XLON 334 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379917TRLO0 XLON 287 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379918TRLO0 XLON 291 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379919TRLO0 XLON 51 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379920TRLO0 XLON 284 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379921TRLO0 XLON 332 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379922TRLO0 XLON 342 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379923TRLO0 XLON 327 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379924TRLO0 XLON 158 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379925TRLO0 XLON 167 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379926TRLO0 XLON 118 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379927TRLO0 XLON 1 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379928TRLO0 XLON 167 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379929TRLO0 XLON 154 2065.00 16:20:37 00078379930TRLO0 XLON

