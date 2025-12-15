Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 15.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News-Bombe: NurExone startet Human-Versuche vor FDA!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
15.12.25 | 08:12
23,600 Euro
+0,85 % +0,200
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,60024,00008:36
PR Newswire
15.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15

15 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2062.6858 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

12 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2050.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2065.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2062.6858

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,197,148. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,197,148. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2062.6858

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

4

2055.00

08:46:38

00078366269TRLO0

XLON

10

2055.00

09:10:34

00078366849TRLO0

XLON

323

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371500TRLO0

XLON

308

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371501TRLO0

XLON

323

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371502TRLO0

XLON

333

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371503TRLO0

XLON

288

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371504TRLO0

XLON

349

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371505TRLO0

XLON

275

2065.00

12:32:14

00078371506TRLO0

XLON

136

2065.00

12:33:14

00078371514TRLO0

XLON

193

2065.00

12:33:14

00078371515TRLO0

XLON

4

2065.00

12:40:14

00078371623TRLO0

XLON

272

2065.00

12:40:14

00078371624TRLO0

XLON

72

2065.00

12:52:14

00078371795TRLO0

XLON

78

2065.00

12:52:14

00078371796TRLO0

XLON

12

2065.00

12:52:14

00078371797TRLO0

XLON

157

2065.00

12:52:15

00078371798TRLO0

XLON

8

2060.00

12:53:17

00078371815TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:54:42

00078371838TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:54:53

00078371840TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:55:20

00078371849TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:55:31

00078371851TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:55:58

00078371853TRLO0

XLON

248

2060.00

12:56:00

00078371854TRLO0

XLON

319

2060.00

12:56:00

00078371855TRLO0

XLON

162

2060.00

13:31:15

00078372377TRLO0

XLON

160

2060.00

13:31:15

00078372378TRLO0

XLON

300

2060.00

13:46:15

00078372633TRLO0

XLON

37

2060.00

13:46:15

00078372634TRLO0

XLON

304

2055.00

13:57:46

00078372911TRLO0

XLON

287

2055.00

13:57:46

00078372912TRLO0

XLON

295

2050.00

13:57:46

00078372913TRLO0

XLON

69

2060.00

14:20:15

00078373532TRLO0

XLON

14

2060.00

14:20:15

00078373533TRLO0

XLON

75

2060.00

14:20:15

00078373534TRLO0

XLON

69

2060.00

14:20:15

00078373535TRLO0

XLON

330

2060.00

14:29:15

00078373777TRLO0

XLON

68

2060.00

14:30:21

00078373819TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

14:30:21

00078373820TRLO0

XLON

35

2060.00

14:40:19

00078374209TRLO0

XLON

12

2060.00

14:40:19

00078374210TRLO0

XLON

262

2060.00

14:40:19

00078374211TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

14:46:19

00078374490TRLO0

XLON

8

2060.00

14:46:19

00078374491TRLO0

XLON

12

2060.00

14:46:19

00078374492TRLO0

XLON

87

2060.00

14:46:19

00078374493TRLO0

XLON

29

2060.00

14:46:19

00078374494TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

14:46:20

00078374495TRLO0

XLON

469

2060.00

14:47:14

00078374568TRLO0

XLON

196

2060.00

14:59:31

00078375159TRLO0

XLON

65

2060.00

14:59:31

00078375160TRLO0

XLON

70

2060.00

14:59:31

00078375161TRLO0

XLON

323

2060.00

15:00:20

00078375248TRLO0

XLON

77

2065.00

15:00:20

00078375249TRLO0

XLON

199

2065.00

15:00:20

00078375250TRLO0

XLON

308

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379910TRLO0

XLON

315

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379911TRLO0

XLON

260

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379912TRLO0

XLON

62

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379913TRLO0

XLON

93

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379914TRLO0

XLON

154

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379915TRLO0

XLON

37

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379916TRLO0

XLON

334

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379917TRLO0

XLON

287

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379918TRLO0

XLON

291

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379919TRLO0

XLON

51

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379920TRLO0

XLON

284

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379921TRLO0

XLON

332

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379922TRLO0

XLON

342

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379923TRLO0

XLON

327

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379924TRLO0

XLON

158

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379925TRLO0

XLON

167

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379926TRLO0

XLON

118

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379927TRLO0

XLON

1

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379928TRLO0

XLON

167

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379929TRLO0

XLON

154

2065.00

16:20:37

00078379930TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.