Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 15
15 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2062.6858 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
12 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2050.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2065.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2062.6858
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,197,148. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,197,148. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2062.6858
12,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
4
2055.00
08:46:38
00078366269TRLO0
XLON
10
2055.00
09:10:34
00078366849TRLO0
XLON
323
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371500TRLO0
XLON
308
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371501TRLO0
XLON
323
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371502TRLO0
XLON
333
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371503TRLO0
XLON
288
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371504TRLO0
XLON
349
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371505TRLO0
XLON
275
2065.00
12:32:14
00078371506TRLO0
XLON
136
2065.00
12:33:14
00078371514TRLO0
XLON
193
2065.00
12:33:14
00078371515TRLO0
XLON
4
2065.00
12:40:14
00078371623TRLO0
XLON
272
2065.00
12:40:14
00078371624TRLO0
XLON
72
2065.00
12:52:14
00078371795TRLO0
XLON
78
2065.00
12:52:14
00078371796TRLO0
XLON
12
2065.00
12:52:14
00078371797TRLO0
XLON
157
2065.00
12:52:15
00078371798TRLO0
XLON
8
2060.00
12:53:17
00078371815TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:54:42
00078371838TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:54:53
00078371840TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:55:20
00078371849TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:55:31
00078371851TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:55:58
00078371853TRLO0
XLON
248
2060.00
12:56:00
00078371854TRLO0
XLON
319
2060.00
12:56:00
00078371855TRLO0
XLON
162
2060.00
13:31:15
00078372377TRLO0
XLON
160
2060.00
13:31:15
00078372378TRLO0
XLON
300
2060.00
13:46:15
00078372633TRLO0
XLON
37
2060.00
13:46:15
00078372634TRLO0
XLON
304
2055.00
13:57:46
00078372911TRLO0
XLON
287
2055.00
13:57:46
00078372912TRLO0
XLON
295
2050.00
13:57:46
00078372913TRLO0
XLON
69
2060.00
14:20:15
00078373532TRLO0
XLON
14
2060.00
14:20:15
00078373533TRLO0
XLON
75
2060.00
14:20:15
00078373534TRLO0
XLON
69
2060.00
14:20:15
00078373535TRLO0
XLON
330
2060.00
14:29:15
00078373777TRLO0
XLON
68
2060.00
14:30:21
00078373819TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
14:30:21
00078373820TRLO0
XLON
35
2060.00
14:40:19
00078374209TRLO0
XLON
12
2060.00
14:40:19
00078374210TRLO0
XLON
262
2060.00
14:40:19
00078374211TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
14:46:19
00078374490TRLO0
XLON
8
2060.00
14:46:19
00078374491TRLO0
XLON
12
2060.00
14:46:19
00078374492TRLO0
XLON
87
2060.00
14:46:19
00078374493TRLO0
XLON
29
2060.00
14:46:19
00078374494TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
14:46:20
00078374495TRLO0
XLON
469
2060.00
14:47:14
00078374568TRLO0
XLON
196
2060.00
14:59:31
00078375159TRLO0
XLON
65
2060.00
14:59:31
00078375160TRLO0
XLON
70
2060.00
14:59:31
00078375161TRLO0
XLON
323
2060.00
15:00:20
00078375248TRLO0
XLON
77
2065.00
15:00:20
00078375249TRLO0
XLON
199
2065.00
15:00:20
00078375250TRLO0
XLON
308
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379910TRLO0
XLON
315
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379911TRLO0
XLON
260
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379912TRLO0
XLON
62
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379913TRLO0
XLON
93
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379914TRLO0
XLON
154
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379915TRLO0
XLON
37
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379916TRLO0
XLON
334
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379917TRLO0
XLON
287
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379918TRLO0
XLON
291
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379919TRLO0
XLON
51
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379920TRLO0
XLON
284
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379921TRLO0
XLON
332
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379922TRLO0
XLON
342
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379923TRLO0
XLON
327
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379924TRLO0
XLON
158
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379925TRLO0
XLON
167
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379926TRLO0
XLON
118
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379927TRLO0
XLON
1
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379928TRLO0
XLON
167
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379929TRLO0
XLON
154
2065.00
16:20:37
00078379930TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916