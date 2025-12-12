Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2052.6617 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 11 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2035.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2060.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2052.6617

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,209,148. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,209,148. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2052.6617 15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 269 2045.00 08:27:51 00078349281TRLO0 XLON 3 2050.00 09:18:46 00078350874TRLO0 XLON 42 2050.00 09:18:46 00078350873TRLO0 XLON 9 2055.00 09:22:55 00078351012TRLO0 XLON 40 2055.00 09:24:13 00078351051TRLO0 XLON 2 2055.00 09:24:13 00078351052TRLO0 XLON 990 2055.00 09:25:03 00078351075TRLO0 XLON 346 2055.00 09:27:27 00078351160TRLO0 XLON 304 2060.00 09:37:17 00078351367TRLO0 XLON 291 2060.00 09:37:17 00078351366TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 09:37:17 00078351365TRLO0 XLON 292 2055.00 09:43:16 00078351443TRLO0 XLON 18 2055.00 09:58:18 00078351967TRLO0 XLON 124 2055.00 09:58:20 00078351969TRLO0 XLON 3 2060.00 09:58:25 00078351973TRLO0 XLON 1 2060.00 09:59:25 00078351992TRLO0 XLON 264 2060.00 10:01:15 00078352031TRLO0 XLON 84 2060.00 10:01:15 00078352030TRLO0 XLON 35 2060.00 10:01:15 00078352029TRLO0 XLON 136 2060.00 10:01:15 00078352028TRLO0 XLON 23 2055.00 10:19:37 00078352388TRLO0 XLON 68 2055.00 10:19:37 00078352387TRLO0 XLON 191 2055.00 10:19:37 00078352386TRLO0 XLON 316 2055.00 10:25:16 00078352448TRLO0 XLON 338 2050.00 10:34:00 00078352571TRLO0 XLON 282 2055.00 10:47:37 00078352806TRLO0 XLON 1 2055.00 10:59:30 00078353087TRLO0 XLON 29 2055.00 10:59:30 00078353088TRLO0 XLON 51 2060.00 11:03:33 00078353171TRLO0 XLON 234 2060.00 11:03:33 00078353170TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 11:03:33 00078353169TRLO0 XLON 154 2060.00 11:03:33 00078353168TRLO0 XLON 141 2060.00 11:03:33 00078353167TRLO0 XLON 299 2060.00 11:29:33 00078353757TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 11:35:59 00078353933TRLO0 XLON 106 2055.00 11:35:59 00078353932TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 11:44:00 00078354074TRLO0 XLON 304 2055.00 11:44:00 00078354076TRLO0 XLON 114 2055.00 11:44:00 00078354075TRLO0 XLON 89 2060.00 11:49:38 00078354218TRLO0 XLON 170 2060.00 11:49:38 00078354217TRLO0 XLON 175 2060.00 11:51:38 00078354262TRLO0 XLON 47 2060.00 11:51:38 00078354264TRLO0 XLON 35 2060.00 11:51:38 00078354263TRLO0 XLON 303 2060.00 11:53:07 00078354282TRLO0 XLON 18 2060.00 12:07:56 00078354711TRLO0 XLON 52 2060.00 12:07:56 00078354710TRLO0 XLON 38 2060.00 12:07:56 00078354709TRLO0 XLON 20 2060.00 12:16:14 00078354826TRLO0 XLON 97 2060.00 12:16:14 00078354825TRLO0 XLON 144 2060.00 12:16:14 00078354824TRLO0 XLON 68 2060.00 12:16:14 00078354823TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:22:46 00078354967TRLO0 XLON 4 2060.00 12:22:46 00078354966TRLO0 XLON 38 2060.00 12:25:41 00078354988TRLO0 XLON 302 2060.00 12:29:41 00078355107TRLO0 XLON 183 2055.00 12:30:00 00078355123TRLO0 XLON 94 2055.00 12:30:00 00078355124TRLO0 XLON 72 2055.00 12:30:00 00078355125TRLO0 XLON 193 2055.00 12:30:00 00078355126TRLO0 XLON 15 2050.00 12:32:47 00078355171TRLO0 XLON 17 2050.00 12:32:47 00078355170TRLO0 XLON 109 2050.00 12:44:20 00078355343TRLO0 XLON 25 2050.00 12:59:30 00078355696TRLO0 XLON 314 2055.00 13:40:00 00078356579TRLO0 XLON 275 2055.00 13:40:00 00078356578TRLO0 XLON 796 2055.00 13:40:00 00078356577TRLO0 XLON 266 2055.00 13:45:03 00078356662TRLO0 XLON 89 2050.00 13:47:33 00078356885TRLO0 XLON 2 2050.00 13:47:33 00078356884TRLO0 XLON 150 2050.00 13:47:33 00078356883TRLO0 XLON 272 2050.00 13:47:33 00078356882TRLO0 XLON 25 2050.00 13:47:33 00078356881TRLO0 XLON 220 2045.00 14:06:29 00078357476TRLO0 XLON 21 2045.00 14:11:46 00078357607TRLO0 XLON 4 2045.00 14:14:00 00078357711TRLO0 XLON 95 2050.00 14:23:10 00078357958TRLO0 XLON 71 2050.00 14:23:10 00078357957TRLO0 XLON 201 2050.00 14:23:10 00078357956TRLO0 XLON 34 2050.00 14:23:10 00078357955TRLO0 XLON 494 2050.00 14:23:10 00078357954TRLO0 XLON 75 2050.00 14:23:11 00078357959TRLO0 XLON 93 2050.00 14:29:29 00078358138TRLO0 XLON 129 2050.00 14:29:29 00078358137TRLO0 XLON 201 2050.00 14:33:55 00078358524TRLO0 XLON 7 2050.00 14:34:04 00078358529TRLO0 XLON 41 2050.00 14:35:00 00078358591TRLO0 XLON 369 2050.00 14:45:34 00078359550TRLO0 XLON 26 2050.00 14:50:43 00078359863TRLO0 XLON 12 2050.00 14:54:05 00078360049TRLO0 XLON 224 2050.00 14:57:06 00078360166TRLO0 XLON 196 2045.00 15:02:08 00078360388TRLO0 XLON 117 2045.00 15:02:08 00078360387TRLO0 XLON 4 2040.00 15:14:56 00078360803TRLO0 XLON 153 2040.00 15:14:56 00078360802TRLO0 XLON 110 2040.00 15:18:50 00078360925TRLO0 XLON 46 2040.00 15:20:24 00078360957TRLO0 XLON 59 2040.00 15:27:57 00078361256TRLO0 XLON 233 2040.00 15:34:31 00078361589TRLO0 XLON 253 2040.00 15:44:28 00078361983TRLO0 XLON 31 2035.00 15:50:28 00078362210TRLO0 XLON 104 2035.00 15:55:31 00078362397TRLO0 XLON 288 2040.00 15:56:04 00078362425TRLO0 XLON 168 2035.00 16:01:03 00078363007TRLO0 XLON 4 2040.00 16:14:45 00078363677TRLO0 XLON 157 2040.00 16:14:45 00078363676TRLO0 XLON 70 2045.00 16:16:07 00078363729TRLO0 XLON 94 2045.00 16:17:10 00078363760TRLO0 XLON 148 2045.00 16:17:13 00078363767TRLO0 XLON 24 2045.00 16:17:13 00078363766TRLO0 XLON 3 2045.00 16:17:13 00078363765TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916