Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12
12 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2052.6617 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
11 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2035.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2060.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2052.6617
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,209,148. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,209,148. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2052.6617
15,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
269
2045.00
08:27:51
00078349281TRLO0
XLON
3
2050.00
09:18:46
00078350874TRLO0
XLON
42
2050.00
09:18:46
00078350873TRLO0
XLON
9
2055.00
09:22:55
00078351012TRLO0
XLON
40
2055.00
09:24:13
00078351051TRLO0
XLON
2
2055.00
09:24:13
00078351052TRLO0
XLON
990
2055.00
09:25:03
00078351075TRLO0
XLON
346
2055.00
09:27:27
00078351160TRLO0
XLON
304
2060.00
09:37:17
00078351367TRLO0
XLON
291
2060.00
09:37:17
00078351366TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
09:37:17
00078351365TRLO0
XLON
292
2055.00
09:43:16
00078351443TRLO0
XLON
18
2055.00
09:58:18
00078351967TRLO0
XLON
124
2055.00
09:58:20
00078351969TRLO0
XLON
3
2060.00
09:58:25
00078351973TRLO0
XLON
1
2060.00
09:59:25
00078351992TRLO0
XLON
264
2060.00
10:01:15
00078352031TRLO0
XLON
84
2060.00
10:01:15
00078352030TRLO0
XLON
35
2060.00
10:01:15
00078352029TRLO0
XLON
136
2060.00
10:01:15
00078352028TRLO0
XLON
23
2055.00
10:19:37
00078352388TRLO0
XLON
68
2055.00
10:19:37
00078352387TRLO0
XLON
191
2055.00
10:19:37
00078352386TRLO0
XLON
316
2055.00
10:25:16
00078352448TRLO0
XLON
338
2050.00
10:34:00
00078352571TRLO0
XLON
282
2055.00
10:47:37
00078352806TRLO0
XLON
1
2055.00
10:59:30
00078353087TRLO0
XLON
29
2055.00
10:59:30
00078353088TRLO0
XLON
51
2060.00
11:03:33
00078353171TRLO0
XLON
234
2060.00
11:03:33
00078353170TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
11:03:33
00078353169TRLO0
XLON
154
2060.00
11:03:33
00078353168TRLO0
XLON
141
2060.00
11:03:33
00078353167TRLO0
XLON
299
2060.00
11:29:33
00078353757TRLO0
XLON
4
2055.00
11:35:59
00078353933TRLO0
XLON
106
2055.00
11:35:59
00078353932TRLO0
XLON
4
2055.00
11:44:00
00078354074TRLO0
XLON
304
2055.00
11:44:00
00078354076TRLO0
XLON
114
2055.00
11:44:00
00078354075TRLO0
XLON
89
2060.00
11:49:38
00078354218TRLO0
XLON
170
2060.00
11:49:38
00078354217TRLO0
XLON
175
2060.00
11:51:38
00078354262TRLO0
XLON
47
2060.00
11:51:38
00078354264TRLO0
XLON
35
2060.00
11:51:38
00078354263TRLO0
XLON
303
2060.00
11:53:07
00078354282TRLO0
XLON
18
2060.00
12:07:56
00078354711TRLO0
XLON
52
2060.00
12:07:56
00078354710TRLO0
XLON
38
2060.00
12:07:56
00078354709TRLO0
XLON
20
2060.00
12:16:14
00078354826TRLO0
XLON
97
2060.00
12:16:14
00078354825TRLO0
XLON
144
2060.00
12:16:14
00078354824TRLO0
XLON
68
2060.00
12:16:14
00078354823TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:22:46
00078354967TRLO0
XLON
4
2060.00
12:22:46
00078354966TRLO0
XLON
38
2060.00
12:25:41
00078354988TRLO0
XLON
302
2060.00
12:29:41
00078355107TRLO0
XLON
183
2055.00
12:30:00
00078355123TRLO0
XLON
94
2055.00
12:30:00
00078355124TRLO0
XLON
72
2055.00
12:30:00
00078355125TRLO0
XLON
193
2055.00
12:30:00
00078355126TRLO0
XLON
15
2050.00
12:32:47
00078355171TRLO0
XLON
17
2050.00
12:32:47
00078355170TRLO0
XLON
109
2050.00
12:44:20
00078355343TRLO0
XLON
25
2050.00
12:59:30
00078355696TRLO0
XLON
314
2055.00
13:40:00
00078356579TRLO0
XLON
275
2055.00
13:40:00
00078356578TRLO0
XLON
796
2055.00
13:40:00
00078356577TRLO0
XLON
266
2055.00
13:45:03
00078356662TRLO0
XLON
89
2050.00
13:47:33
00078356885TRLO0
XLON
2
2050.00
13:47:33
00078356884TRLO0
XLON
150
2050.00
13:47:33
00078356883TRLO0
XLON
272
2050.00
13:47:33
00078356882TRLO0
XLON
25
2050.00
13:47:33
00078356881TRLO0
XLON
220
2045.00
14:06:29
00078357476TRLO0
XLON
21
2045.00
14:11:46
00078357607TRLO0
XLON
4
2045.00
14:14:00
00078357711TRLO0
XLON
95
2050.00
14:23:10
00078357958TRLO0
XLON
71
2050.00
14:23:10
00078357957TRLO0
XLON
201
2050.00
14:23:10
00078357956TRLO0
XLON
34
2050.00
14:23:10
00078357955TRLO0
XLON
494
2050.00
14:23:10
00078357954TRLO0
XLON
75
2050.00
14:23:11
00078357959TRLO0
XLON
93
2050.00
14:29:29
00078358138TRLO0
XLON
129
2050.00
14:29:29
00078358137TRLO0
XLON
201
2050.00
14:33:55
00078358524TRLO0
XLON
7
2050.00
14:34:04
00078358529TRLO0
XLON
41
2050.00
14:35:00
00078358591TRLO0
XLON
369
2050.00
14:45:34
00078359550TRLO0
XLON
26
2050.00
14:50:43
00078359863TRLO0
XLON
12
2050.00
14:54:05
00078360049TRLO0
XLON
224
2050.00
14:57:06
00078360166TRLO0
XLON
196
2045.00
15:02:08
00078360388TRLO0
XLON
117
2045.00
15:02:08
00078360387TRLO0
XLON
4
2040.00
15:14:56
00078360803TRLO0
XLON
153
2040.00
15:14:56
00078360802TRLO0
XLON
110
2040.00
15:18:50
00078360925TRLO0
XLON
46
2040.00
15:20:24
00078360957TRLO0
XLON
59
2040.00
15:27:57
00078361256TRLO0
XLON
233
2040.00
15:34:31
00078361589TRLO0
XLON
253
2040.00
15:44:28
00078361983TRLO0
XLON
31
2035.00
15:50:28
00078362210TRLO0
XLON
104
2035.00
15:55:31
00078362397TRLO0
XLON
288
2040.00
15:56:04
00078362425TRLO0
XLON
168
2035.00
16:01:03
00078363007TRLO0
XLON
4
2040.00
16:14:45
00078363677TRLO0
XLON
157
2040.00
16:14:45
00078363676TRLO0
XLON
70
2045.00
16:16:07
00078363729TRLO0
XLON
94
2045.00
16:17:10
00078363760TRLO0
XLON
148
2045.00
16:17:13
00078363767TRLO0
XLON
24
2045.00
16:17:13
00078363766TRLO0
XLON
3
2045.00
16:17:13
00078363765TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916