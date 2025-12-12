Anzeige
Freitag, 12.12.2025
Schock aus China - Lithium zieht an, Antimon wird politisch: Diese Aktie könnte 2026 durchstarten
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
12.12.25
PR Newswire
12.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 12

12 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2052.6617 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

11 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

15,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2035.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2060.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2052.6617

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,209,148. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,209,148. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2052.6617

15,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

269

2045.00

08:27:51

00078349281TRLO0

XLON

3

2050.00

09:18:46

00078350874TRLO0

XLON

42

2050.00

09:18:46

00078350873TRLO0

XLON

9

2055.00

09:22:55

00078351012TRLO0

XLON

40

2055.00

09:24:13

00078351051TRLO0

XLON

2

2055.00

09:24:13

00078351052TRLO0

XLON

990

2055.00

09:25:03

00078351075TRLO0

XLON

346

2055.00

09:27:27

00078351160TRLO0

XLON

304

2060.00

09:37:17

00078351367TRLO0

XLON

291

2060.00

09:37:17

00078351366TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

09:37:17

00078351365TRLO0

XLON

292

2055.00

09:43:16

00078351443TRLO0

XLON

18

2055.00

09:58:18

00078351967TRLO0

XLON

124

2055.00

09:58:20

00078351969TRLO0

XLON

3

2060.00

09:58:25

00078351973TRLO0

XLON

1

2060.00

09:59:25

00078351992TRLO0

XLON

264

2060.00

10:01:15

00078352031TRLO0

XLON

84

2060.00

10:01:15

00078352030TRLO0

XLON

35

2060.00

10:01:15

00078352029TRLO0

XLON

136

2060.00

10:01:15

00078352028TRLO0

XLON

23

2055.00

10:19:37

00078352388TRLO0

XLON

68

2055.00

10:19:37

00078352387TRLO0

XLON

191

2055.00

10:19:37

00078352386TRLO0

XLON

316

2055.00

10:25:16

00078352448TRLO0

XLON

338

2050.00

10:34:00

00078352571TRLO0

XLON

282

2055.00

10:47:37

00078352806TRLO0

XLON

1

2055.00

10:59:30

00078353087TRLO0

XLON

29

2055.00

10:59:30

00078353088TRLO0

XLON

51

2060.00

11:03:33

00078353171TRLO0

XLON

234

2060.00

11:03:33

00078353170TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

11:03:33

00078353169TRLO0

XLON

154

2060.00

11:03:33

00078353168TRLO0

XLON

141

2060.00

11:03:33

00078353167TRLO0

XLON

299

2060.00

11:29:33

00078353757TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

11:35:59

00078353933TRLO0

XLON

106

2055.00

11:35:59

00078353932TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

11:44:00

00078354074TRLO0

XLON

304

2055.00

11:44:00

00078354076TRLO0

XLON

114

2055.00

11:44:00

00078354075TRLO0

XLON

89

2060.00

11:49:38

00078354218TRLO0

XLON

170

2060.00

11:49:38

00078354217TRLO0

XLON

175

2060.00

11:51:38

00078354262TRLO0

XLON

47

2060.00

11:51:38

00078354264TRLO0

XLON

35

2060.00

11:51:38

00078354263TRLO0

XLON

303

2060.00

11:53:07

00078354282TRLO0

XLON

18

2060.00

12:07:56

00078354711TRLO0

XLON

52

2060.00

12:07:56

00078354710TRLO0

XLON

38

2060.00

12:07:56

00078354709TRLO0

XLON

20

2060.00

12:16:14

00078354826TRLO0

XLON

97

2060.00

12:16:14

00078354825TRLO0

XLON

144

2060.00

12:16:14

00078354824TRLO0

XLON

68

2060.00

12:16:14

00078354823TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:22:46

00078354967TRLO0

XLON

4

2060.00

12:22:46

00078354966TRLO0

XLON

38

2060.00

12:25:41

00078354988TRLO0

XLON

302

2060.00

12:29:41

00078355107TRLO0

XLON

183

2055.00

12:30:00

00078355123TRLO0

XLON

94

2055.00

12:30:00

00078355124TRLO0

XLON

72

2055.00

12:30:00

00078355125TRLO0

XLON

193

2055.00

12:30:00

00078355126TRLO0

XLON

15

2050.00

12:32:47

00078355171TRLO0

XLON

17

2050.00

12:32:47

00078355170TRLO0

XLON

109

2050.00

12:44:20

00078355343TRLO0

XLON

25

2050.00

12:59:30

00078355696TRLO0

XLON

314

2055.00

13:40:00

00078356579TRLO0

XLON

275

2055.00

13:40:00

00078356578TRLO0

XLON

796

2055.00

13:40:00

00078356577TRLO0

XLON

266

2055.00

13:45:03

00078356662TRLO0

XLON

89

2050.00

13:47:33

00078356885TRLO0

XLON

2

2050.00

13:47:33

00078356884TRLO0

XLON

150

2050.00

13:47:33

00078356883TRLO0

XLON

272

2050.00

13:47:33

00078356882TRLO0

XLON

25

2050.00

13:47:33

00078356881TRLO0

XLON

220

2045.00

14:06:29

00078357476TRLO0

XLON

21

2045.00

14:11:46

00078357607TRLO0

XLON

4

2045.00

14:14:00

00078357711TRLO0

XLON

95

2050.00

14:23:10

00078357958TRLO0

XLON

71

2050.00

14:23:10

00078357957TRLO0

XLON

201

2050.00

14:23:10

00078357956TRLO0

XLON

34

2050.00

14:23:10

00078357955TRLO0

XLON

494

2050.00

14:23:10

00078357954TRLO0

XLON

75

2050.00

14:23:11

00078357959TRLO0

XLON

93

2050.00

14:29:29

00078358138TRLO0

XLON

129

2050.00

14:29:29

00078358137TRLO0

XLON

201

2050.00

14:33:55

00078358524TRLO0

XLON

7

2050.00

14:34:04

00078358529TRLO0

XLON

41

2050.00

14:35:00

00078358591TRLO0

XLON

369

2050.00

14:45:34

00078359550TRLO0

XLON

26

2050.00

14:50:43

00078359863TRLO0

XLON

12

2050.00

14:54:05

00078360049TRLO0

XLON

224

2050.00

14:57:06

00078360166TRLO0

XLON

196

2045.00

15:02:08

00078360388TRLO0

XLON

117

2045.00

15:02:08

00078360387TRLO0

XLON

4

2040.00

15:14:56

00078360803TRLO0

XLON

153

2040.00

15:14:56

00078360802TRLO0

XLON

110

2040.00

15:18:50

00078360925TRLO0

XLON

46

2040.00

15:20:24

00078360957TRLO0

XLON

59

2040.00

15:27:57

00078361256TRLO0

XLON

233

2040.00

15:34:31

00078361589TRLO0

XLON

253

2040.00

15:44:28

00078361983TRLO0

XLON

31

2035.00

15:50:28

00078362210TRLO0

XLON

104

2035.00

15:55:31

00078362397TRLO0

XLON

288

2040.00

15:56:04

00078362425TRLO0

XLON

168

2035.00

16:01:03

00078363007TRLO0

XLON

4

2040.00

16:14:45

00078363677TRLO0

XLON

157

2040.00

16:14:45

00078363676TRLO0

XLON

70

2045.00

16:16:07

00078363729TRLO0

XLON

94

2045.00

16:17:10

00078363760TRLO0

XLON

148

2045.00

16:17:13

00078363767TRLO0

XLON

24

2045.00

16:17:13

00078363766TRLO0

XLON

3

2045.00

16:17:13

00078363765TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.