Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10
10 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2092.0280 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
9 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
9,867
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2075.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2100.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2092.0280
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,237,759. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,237,759. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2092.0280
9,867
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
181
2100.00
08:28:05
00078303535TRLO0
XLON
99
2100.00
08:28:05
00078303536TRLO0
XLON
264
2100.00
08:44:14
00078304179TRLO0
XLON
285
2100.00
08:49:22
00078304327TRLO0
XLON
105
2100.00
09:00:59
00078304921TRLO0
XLON
4
2100.00
09:00:59
00078304922TRLO0
XLON
164
2100.00
09:00:59
00078304923TRLO0
XLON
250
2100.00
09:22:34
00078305559TRLO0
XLON
4
2100.00
09:22:34
00078305560TRLO0
XLON
22
2100.00
09:22:34
00078305561TRLO0
XLON
20
2090.00
10:25:31
00078307980TRLO0
XLON
28
2090.00
10:25:31
00078307981TRLO0
XLON
4
2090.00
10:25:31
00078307982TRLO0
XLON
2
2090.00
10:27:35
00078308048TRLO0
XLON
6
2090.00
10:27:35
00078308049TRLO0
XLON
4
2090.00
10:27:35
00078308050TRLO0
XLON
32
2090.00
10:30:08
00078308165TRLO0
XLON
111
2095.00
10:33:00
00078308245TRLO0
XLON
110
2095.00
10:33:00
00078308246TRLO0
XLON
8
2095.00
10:33:00
00078308248TRLO0
XLON
8
2095.00
10:33:00
00078308249TRLO0
XLON
26
2095.00
10:35:03
00078308328TRLO0
XLON
58
2095.00
10:35:03
00078308329TRLO0
XLON
1
2095.00
10:35:03
00078308330TRLO0
XLON
11
2095.00
10:35:03
00078308331TRLO0
XLON
205
2095.00
10:35:03
00078308332TRLO0
XLON
53
2100.00
11:12:08
00078309465TRLO0
XLON
113
2100.00
11:12:09
00078309467TRLO0
XLON
123
2100.00
11:12:09
00078309468TRLO0
XLON
295
2100.00
11:12:09
00078309469TRLO0
XLON
25
2100.00
11:18:51
00078309613TRLO0
XLON
118
2100.00
11:35:33
00078309930TRLO0
XLON
4
2100.00
11:35:33
00078309931TRLO0
XLON
115
2100.00
11:44:50
00078310059TRLO0
XLON
124
2100.00
11:44:50
00078310060TRLO0
XLON
59
2100.00
11:44:50
00078310061TRLO0
XLON
2
2100.00
11:44:50
00078310062TRLO0
XLON
39
2100.00
11:44:50
00078310063TRLO0
XLON
13
2100.00
11:44:50
00078310064TRLO0
XLON
26
2100.00
11:54:42
00078310254TRLO0
XLON
32
2100.00
11:54:42
00078310255TRLO0
XLON
4
2100.00
11:54:42
00078310256TRLO0
XLON
91
2100.00
11:54:53
00078310258TRLO0
XLON
129
2100.00
11:54:53
00078310259TRLO0
XLON
284
2100.00
12:40:07
00078311746TRLO0
XLON
303
2100.00
12:40:07
00078311747TRLO0
XLON
300
2090.00
14:15:46
00078315247TRLO0
XLON
342
2090.00
14:15:46
00078315248TRLO0
XLON
316
2090.00
14:15:46
00078315249TRLO0
XLON
268
2090.00
14:15:46
00078315250TRLO0
XLON
278
2090.00
14:15:46
00078315251TRLO0
XLON
115
2090.00
14:33:46
00078316225TRLO0
XLON
168
2090.00
14:33:46
00078316226TRLO0
XLON
283
2085.00
14:39:34
00078316704TRLO0
XLON
105
2085.00
14:39:34
00078316705TRLO0
XLON
196
2090.00
15:09:54
00078318735TRLO0
XLON
109
2090.00
15:22:23
00078319420TRLO0
XLON
6
2090.00
15:22:23
00078319421TRLO0
XLON
55
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320188TRLO0
XLON
121
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320189TRLO0
XLON
111
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320190TRLO0
XLON
284
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320191TRLO0
XLON
95
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320192TRLO0
XLON
41
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320193TRLO0
XLON
17
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320194TRLO0
XLON
177
2090.00
15:36:14
00078320195TRLO0
XLON
43
2090.00
15:37:01
00078320229TRLO0
XLON
14
2090.00
15:37:01
00078320230TRLO0
XLON
19
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320734TRLO0
XLON
178
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320735TRLO0
XLON
334
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320736TRLO0
XLON
4
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320737TRLO0
XLON
29
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320738TRLO0
XLON
14
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320739TRLO0
XLON
3
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320740TRLO0
XLON
75
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320741TRLO0
XLON
261
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320742TRLO0
XLON
185
2090.00
15:46:27
00078320743TRLO0
XLON
124
2085.00
15:47:17
00078320764TRLO0
XLON
217
2085.00
15:47:17
00078320765TRLO0
XLON
195
2080.00
15:53:02
00078321165TRLO0
XLON
44
2080.00
15:55:00
00078321251TRLO0
XLON
21
2080.00
15:55:00
00078321252TRLO0
XLON
55
2080.00
15:55:14
00078321272TRLO0
XLON
22
2080.00
16:01:14
00078321667TRLO0
XLON
27
2080.00
16:01:14
00078321668TRLO0
XLON
5
2080.00
16:01:14
00078321669TRLO0
XLON
11
2080.00
16:01:14
00078321670TRLO0
XLON
87
2080.00
16:01:14
00078321671TRLO0
XLON
114
2080.00
16:01:14
00078321672TRLO0
XLON
269
2075.00
16:12:14
00078322342TRLO0
XLON
48
2075.00
16:17:14
00078322674TRLO0
XLON
37
2075.00
16:17:14
00078322675TRLO0
XLON
81
2075.00
16:17:14
00078322676TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916