WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
10.12.25 | 08:10
23,800 Euro
-1,65 % -0,400
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,20024,40009:07
PR Newswire
10.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2092.0280 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

9 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

9,867

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2075.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2100.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2092.0280

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,237,759. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,237,759. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2092.0280

9,867

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

181

2100.00

08:28:05

00078303535TRLO0

XLON

99

2100.00

08:28:05

00078303536TRLO0

XLON

264

2100.00

08:44:14

00078304179TRLO0

XLON

285

2100.00

08:49:22

00078304327TRLO0

XLON

105

2100.00

09:00:59

00078304921TRLO0

XLON

4

2100.00

09:00:59

00078304922TRLO0

XLON

164

2100.00

09:00:59

00078304923TRLO0

XLON

250

2100.00

09:22:34

00078305559TRLO0

XLON

4

2100.00

09:22:34

00078305560TRLO0

XLON

22

2100.00

09:22:34

00078305561TRLO0

XLON

20

2090.00

10:25:31

00078307980TRLO0

XLON

28

2090.00

10:25:31

00078307981TRLO0

XLON

4

2090.00

10:25:31

00078307982TRLO0

XLON

2

2090.00

10:27:35

00078308048TRLO0

XLON

6

2090.00

10:27:35

00078308049TRLO0

XLON

4

2090.00

10:27:35

00078308050TRLO0

XLON

32

2090.00

10:30:08

00078308165TRLO0

XLON

111

2095.00

10:33:00

00078308245TRLO0

XLON

110

2095.00

10:33:00

00078308246TRLO0

XLON

8

2095.00

10:33:00

00078308248TRLO0

XLON

8

2095.00

10:33:00

00078308249TRLO0

XLON

26

2095.00

10:35:03

00078308328TRLO0

XLON

58

2095.00

10:35:03

00078308329TRLO0

XLON

1

2095.00

10:35:03

00078308330TRLO0

XLON

11

2095.00

10:35:03

00078308331TRLO0

XLON

205

2095.00

10:35:03

00078308332TRLO0

XLON

53

2100.00

11:12:08

00078309465TRLO0

XLON

113

2100.00

11:12:09

00078309467TRLO0

XLON

123

2100.00

11:12:09

00078309468TRLO0

XLON

295

2100.00

11:12:09

00078309469TRLO0

XLON

25

2100.00

11:18:51

00078309613TRLO0

XLON

118

2100.00

11:35:33

00078309930TRLO0

XLON

4

2100.00

11:35:33

00078309931TRLO0

XLON

115

2100.00

11:44:50

00078310059TRLO0

XLON

124

2100.00

11:44:50

00078310060TRLO0

XLON

59

2100.00

11:44:50

00078310061TRLO0

XLON

2

2100.00

11:44:50

00078310062TRLO0

XLON

39

2100.00

11:44:50

00078310063TRLO0

XLON

13

2100.00

11:44:50

00078310064TRLO0

XLON

26

2100.00

11:54:42

00078310254TRLO0

XLON

32

2100.00

11:54:42

00078310255TRLO0

XLON

4

2100.00

11:54:42

00078310256TRLO0

XLON

91

2100.00

11:54:53

00078310258TRLO0

XLON

129

2100.00

11:54:53

00078310259TRLO0

XLON

284

2100.00

12:40:07

00078311746TRLO0

XLON

303

2100.00

12:40:07

00078311747TRLO0

XLON

300

2090.00

14:15:46

00078315247TRLO0

XLON

342

2090.00

14:15:46

00078315248TRLO0

XLON

316

2090.00

14:15:46

00078315249TRLO0

XLON

268

2090.00

14:15:46

00078315250TRLO0

XLON

278

2090.00

14:15:46

00078315251TRLO0

XLON

115

2090.00

14:33:46

00078316225TRLO0

XLON

168

2090.00

14:33:46

00078316226TRLO0

XLON

283

2085.00

14:39:34

00078316704TRLO0

XLON

105

2085.00

14:39:34

00078316705TRLO0

XLON

196

2090.00

15:09:54

00078318735TRLO0

XLON

109

2090.00

15:22:23

00078319420TRLO0

XLON

6

2090.00

15:22:23

00078319421TRLO0

XLON

55

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320188TRLO0

XLON

121

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320189TRLO0

XLON

111

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320190TRLO0

XLON

284

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320191TRLO0

XLON

95

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320192TRLO0

XLON

41

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320193TRLO0

XLON

17

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320194TRLO0

XLON

177

2090.00

15:36:14

00078320195TRLO0

XLON

43

2090.00

15:37:01

00078320229TRLO0

XLON

14

2090.00

15:37:01

00078320230TRLO0

XLON

19

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320734TRLO0

XLON

178

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320735TRLO0

XLON

334

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320736TRLO0

XLON

4

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320737TRLO0

XLON

29

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320738TRLO0

XLON

14

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320739TRLO0

XLON

3

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320740TRLO0

XLON

75

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320741TRLO0

XLON

261

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320742TRLO0

XLON

185

2090.00

15:46:27

00078320743TRLO0

XLON

124

2085.00

15:47:17

00078320764TRLO0

XLON

217

2085.00

15:47:17

00078320765TRLO0

XLON

195

2080.00

15:53:02

00078321165TRLO0

XLON

44

2080.00

15:55:00

00078321251TRLO0

XLON

21

2080.00

15:55:00

00078321252TRLO0

XLON

55

2080.00

15:55:14

00078321272TRLO0

XLON

22

2080.00

16:01:14

00078321667TRLO0

XLON

27

2080.00

16:01:14

00078321668TRLO0

XLON

5

2080.00

16:01:14

00078321669TRLO0

XLON

11

2080.00

16:01:14

00078321670TRLO0

XLON

87

2080.00

16:01:14

00078321671TRLO0

XLON

114

2080.00

16:01:14

00078321672TRLO0

XLON

269

2075.00

16:12:14

00078322342TRLO0

XLON

48

2075.00

16:17:14

00078322674TRLO0

XLON

37

2075.00

16:17:14

00078322675TRLO0

XLON

81

2075.00

16:17:14

00078322676TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.