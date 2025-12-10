Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 10

10 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2092.0280 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 9 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,867 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2075.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2100.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2092.0280

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,237,759. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,237,759. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2092.0280 9,867

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 181 2100.00 08:28:05 00078303535TRLO0 XLON 99 2100.00 08:28:05 00078303536TRLO0 XLON 264 2100.00 08:44:14 00078304179TRLO0 XLON 285 2100.00 08:49:22 00078304327TRLO0 XLON 105 2100.00 09:00:59 00078304921TRLO0 XLON 4 2100.00 09:00:59 00078304922TRLO0 XLON 164 2100.00 09:00:59 00078304923TRLO0 XLON 250 2100.00 09:22:34 00078305559TRLO0 XLON 4 2100.00 09:22:34 00078305560TRLO0 XLON 22 2100.00 09:22:34 00078305561TRLO0 XLON 20 2090.00 10:25:31 00078307980TRLO0 XLON 28 2090.00 10:25:31 00078307981TRLO0 XLON 4 2090.00 10:25:31 00078307982TRLO0 XLON 2 2090.00 10:27:35 00078308048TRLO0 XLON 6 2090.00 10:27:35 00078308049TRLO0 XLON 4 2090.00 10:27:35 00078308050TRLO0 XLON 32 2090.00 10:30:08 00078308165TRLO0 XLON 111 2095.00 10:33:00 00078308245TRLO0 XLON 110 2095.00 10:33:00 00078308246TRLO0 XLON 8 2095.00 10:33:00 00078308248TRLO0 XLON 8 2095.00 10:33:00 00078308249TRLO0 XLON 26 2095.00 10:35:03 00078308328TRLO0 XLON 58 2095.00 10:35:03 00078308329TRLO0 XLON 1 2095.00 10:35:03 00078308330TRLO0 XLON 11 2095.00 10:35:03 00078308331TRLO0 XLON 205 2095.00 10:35:03 00078308332TRLO0 XLON 53 2100.00 11:12:08 00078309465TRLO0 XLON 113 2100.00 11:12:09 00078309467TRLO0 XLON 123 2100.00 11:12:09 00078309468TRLO0 XLON 295 2100.00 11:12:09 00078309469TRLO0 XLON 25 2100.00 11:18:51 00078309613TRLO0 XLON 118 2100.00 11:35:33 00078309930TRLO0 XLON 4 2100.00 11:35:33 00078309931TRLO0 XLON 115 2100.00 11:44:50 00078310059TRLO0 XLON 124 2100.00 11:44:50 00078310060TRLO0 XLON 59 2100.00 11:44:50 00078310061TRLO0 XLON 2 2100.00 11:44:50 00078310062TRLO0 XLON 39 2100.00 11:44:50 00078310063TRLO0 XLON 13 2100.00 11:44:50 00078310064TRLO0 XLON 26 2100.00 11:54:42 00078310254TRLO0 XLON 32 2100.00 11:54:42 00078310255TRLO0 XLON 4 2100.00 11:54:42 00078310256TRLO0 XLON 91 2100.00 11:54:53 00078310258TRLO0 XLON 129 2100.00 11:54:53 00078310259TRLO0 XLON 284 2100.00 12:40:07 00078311746TRLO0 XLON 303 2100.00 12:40:07 00078311747TRLO0 XLON 300 2090.00 14:15:46 00078315247TRLO0 XLON 342 2090.00 14:15:46 00078315248TRLO0 XLON 316 2090.00 14:15:46 00078315249TRLO0 XLON 268 2090.00 14:15:46 00078315250TRLO0 XLON 278 2090.00 14:15:46 00078315251TRLO0 XLON 115 2090.00 14:33:46 00078316225TRLO0 XLON 168 2090.00 14:33:46 00078316226TRLO0 XLON 283 2085.00 14:39:34 00078316704TRLO0 XLON 105 2085.00 14:39:34 00078316705TRLO0 XLON 196 2090.00 15:09:54 00078318735TRLO0 XLON 109 2090.00 15:22:23 00078319420TRLO0 XLON 6 2090.00 15:22:23 00078319421TRLO0 XLON 55 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320188TRLO0 XLON 121 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320189TRLO0 XLON 111 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320190TRLO0 XLON 284 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320191TRLO0 XLON 95 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320192TRLO0 XLON 41 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320193TRLO0 XLON 17 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320194TRLO0 XLON 177 2090.00 15:36:14 00078320195TRLO0 XLON 43 2090.00 15:37:01 00078320229TRLO0 XLON 14 2090.00 15:37:01 00078320230TRLO0 XLON 19 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320734TRLO0 XLON 178 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320735TRLO0 XLON 334 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320736TRLO0 XLON 4 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320737TRLO0 XLON 29 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320738TRLO0 XLON 14 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320739TRLO0 XLON 3 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320740TRLO0 XLON 75 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320741TRLO0 XLON 261 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320742TRLO0 XLON 185 2090.00 15:46:27 00078320743TRLO0 XLON 124 2085.00 15:47:17 00078320764TRLO0 XLON 217 2085.00 15:47:17 00078320765TRLO0 XLON 195 2080.00 15:53:02 00078321165TRLO0 XLON 44 2080.00 15:55:00 00078321251TRLO0 XLON 21 2080.00 15:55:00 00078321252TRLO0 XLON 55 2080.00 15:55:14 00078321272TRLO0 XLON 22 2080.00 16:01:14 00078321667TRLO0 XLON 27 2080.00 16:01:14 00078321668TRLO0 XLON 5 2080.00 16:01:14 00078321669TRLO0 XLON 11 2080.00 16:01:14 00078321670TRLO0 XLON 87 2080.00 16:01:14 00078321671TRLO0 XLON 114 2080.00 16:01:14 00078321672TRLO0 XLON 269 2075.00 16:12:14 00078322342TRLO0 XLON 48 2075.00 16:17:14 00078322674TRLO0 XLON 37 2075.00 16:17:14 00078322675TRLO0 XLON 81 2075.00 16:17:14 00078322676TRLO0 XLON

