Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

22 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2085.6825 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 19 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2070.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2095.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2085.6825

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,140,628. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,140,628. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2085.6825 12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 340 2080.00 08:28:01 00078444798TRLO0 XLON 327 2090.00 09:19:16 00078446205TRLO0 XLON 58 2085.00 09:19:17 00078446206TRLO0 XLON 3 2085.00 09:19:17 00078446207TRLO0 XLON 1 2090.00 10:15:00 00078447413TRLO0 XLON 2 2095.00 10:15:33 00078447535TRLO0 XLON 2225 2095.00 10:15:33 00078447537TRLO0 XLON 1 2095.00 10:15:33 00078447536TRLO0 XLON 375 2085.00 10:17:10 00078447594TRLO0 XLON 326 2080.00 10:30:45 00078447820TRLO0 XLON 332 2080.00 10:30:45 00078447821TRLO0 XLON 68 2075.00 10:34:22 00078447866TRLO0 XLON 17 2075.00 10:49:59 00078448153TRLO0 XLON 1 2075.00 10:49:59 00078448154TRLO0 XLON 1 2075.00 10:58:33 00078448574TRLO0 XLON 15 2075.00 10:58:33 00078448573TRLO0 XLON 216 2075.00 11:06:37 00078448712TRLO0 XLON 12 2075.00 11:06:37 00078448711TRLO0 XLON 375 2070.00 11:13:57 00078448850TRLO0 XLON 9 2070.00 11:56:23 00078449658TRLO0 XLON 1 2070.00 11:56:23 00078449659TRLO0 XLON 8 2070.00 12:18:48 00078450187TRLO0 XLON 489 2075.00 12:32:59 00078450476TRLO0 XLON 1 2070.00 12:45:58 00078450606TRLO0 XLON 11 2070.00 12:45:58 00078450605TRLO0 XLON 360 2080.00 13:06:52 00078450968TRLO0 XLON 67 2080.00 13:13:12 00078451110TRLO0 XLON 84 2080.00 13:13:12 00078451109TRLO0 XLON 8 2080.00 13:13:12 00078451111TRLO0 XLON 40 2080.00 13:17:22 00078451156TRLO0 XLON 40 2080.00 13:17:22 00078451157TRLO0 XLON 55 2080.00 13:17:23 00078451158TRLO0 XLON 379 2080.00 13:22:23 00078451217TRLO0 XLON 1 2080.00 13:22:23 00078451216TRLO0 XLON 100 2080.00 13:37:23 00078451410TRLO0 XLON 74 2080.00 13:37:23 00078451409TRLO0 XLON 3 2080.00 13:53:07 00078451679TRLO0 XLON 4 2080.00 13:56:08 00078451732TRLO0 XLON 4 2080.00 13:56:08 00078451731TRLO0 XLON 348 2080.00 13:56:08 00078451733TRLO0 XLON 74 2085.00 14:10:52 00078452124TRLO0 XLON 159 2085.00 14:10:52 00078452123TRLO0 XLON 18 2080.00 14:11:00 00078452127TRLO0 XLON 78 2080.00 14:14:58 00078452231TRLO0 XLON 68 2080.00 14:14:58 00078452233TRLO0 XLON 155 2080.00 14:14:58 00078452232TRLO0 XLON 53 2085.00 14:30:48 00078452688TRLO0 XLON 52 2085.00 14:30:48 00078452687TRLO0 XLON 141 2085.00 14:31:03 00078452742TRLO0 XLON 188 2085.00 14:31:03 00078452741TRLO0 XLON 112 2095.00 14:46:41 00078454085TRLO0 XLON 247 2095.00 14:46:41 00078454084TRLO0 XLON 369 2095.00 14:54:48 00078454566TRLO0 XLON 300 2090.00 15:03:27 00078455145TRLO0 XLON 131 2095.00 15:11:45 00078455753TRLO0 XLON 256 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455977TRLO0 XLON 66 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455982TRLO0 XLON 252 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455981TRLO0 XLON 56 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455984TRLO0 XLON 4 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455983TRLO0 XLON 299 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455985TRLO0 XLON 32 2095.00 15:17:31 00078455986TRLO0 XLON 358 2090.00 15:24:56 00078456204TRLO0 XLON 18 2090.00 15:24:56 00078456203TRLO0 XLON 393 2080.00 15:56:41 00078457385TRLO0 XLON 325 2080.00 15:56:41 00078457384TRLO0 XLON 304 2080.00 16:06:46 00078458132TRLO0 XLON 29 2080.00 16:06:50 00078458134TRLO0 XLON 359 2080.00 16:09:55 00078458276TRLO0 XLON 323 2080.00 16:09:55 00078458277TRLO0 XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916