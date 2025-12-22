Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450
Frankfurt
22.12.25 | 08:07
23,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,60024,60009:34
PR Newswire
22.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22

22 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2085.6825 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

19 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

12,000

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2070.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2095.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2085.6825

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,140,628. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,140,628. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2085.6825

12,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

340

2080.00

08:28:01

00078444798TRLO0

XLON

327

2090.00

09:19:16

00078446205TRLO0

XLON

58

2085.00

09:19:17

00078446206TRLO0

XLON

3

2085.00

09:19:17

00078446207TRLO0

XLON

1

2090.00

10:15:00

00078447413TRLO0

XLON

2

2095.00

10:15:33

00078447535TRLO0

XLON

2225

2095.00

10:15:33

00078447537TRLO0

XLON

1

2095.00

10:15:33

00078447536TRLO0

XLON

375

2085.00

10:17:10

00078447594TRLO0

XLON

326

2080.00

10:30:45

00078447820TRLO0

XLON

332

2080.00

10:30:45

00078447821TRLO0

XLON

68

2075.00

10:34:22

00078447866TRLO0

XLON

17

2075.00

10:49:59

00078448153TRLO0

XLON

1

2075.00

10:49:59

00078448154TRLO0

XLON

1

2075.00

10:58:33

00078448574TRLO0

XLON

15

2075.00

10:58:33

00078448573TRLO0

XLON

216

2075.00

11:06:37

00078448712TRLO0

XLON

12

2075.00

11:06:37

00078448711TRLO0

XLON

375

2070.00

11:13:57

00078448850TRLO0

XLON

9

2070.00

11:56:23

00078449658TRLO0

XLON

1

2070.00

11:56:23

00078449659TRLO0

XLON

8

2070.00

12:18:48

00078450187TRLO0

XLON

489

2075.00

12:32:59

00078450476TRLO0

XLON

1

2070.00

12:45:58

00078450606TRLO0

XLON

11

2070.00

12:45:58

00078450605TRLO0

XLON

360

2080.00

13:06:52

00078450968TRLO0

XLON

67

2080.00

13:13:12

00078451110TRLO0

XLON

84

2080.00

13:13:12

00078451109TRLO0

XLON

8

2080.00

13:13:12

00078451111TRLO0

XLON

40

2080.00

13:17:22

00078451156TRLO0

XLON

40

2080.00

13:17:22

00078451157TRLO0

XLON

55

2080.00

13:17:23

00078451158TRLO0

XLON

379

2080.00

13:22:23

00078451217TRLO0

XLON

1

2080.00

13:22:23

00078451216TRLO0

XLON

100

2080.00

13:37:23

00078451410TRLO0

XLON

74

2080.00

13:37:23

00078451409TRLO0

XLON

3

2080.00

13:53:07

00078451679TRLO0

XLON

4

2080.00

13:56:08

00078451732TRLO0

XLON

4

2080.00

13:56:08

00078451731TRLO0

XLON

348

2080.00

13:56:08

00078451733TRLO0

XLON

74

2085.00

14:10:52

00078452124TRLO0

XLON

159

2085.00

14:10:52

00078452123TRLO0

XLON

18

2080.00

14:11:00

00078452127TRLO0

XLON

78

2080.00

14:14:58

00078452231TRLO0

XLON

68

2080.00

14:14:58

00078452233TRLO0

XLON

155

2080.00

14:14:58

00078452232TRLO0

XLON

53

2085.00

14:30:48

00078452688TRLO0

XLON

52

2085.00

14:30:48

00078452687TRLO0

XLON

141

2085.00

14:31:03

00078452742TRLO0

XLON

188

2085.00

14:31:03

00078452741TRLO0

XLON

112

2095.00

14:46:41

00078454085TRLO0

XLON

247

2095.00

14:46:41

00078454084TRLO0

XLON

369

2095.00

14:54:48

00078454566TRLO0

XLON

300

2090.00

15:03:27

00078455145TRLO0

XLON

131

2095.00

15:11:45

00078455753TRLO0

XLON

256

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455977TRLO0

XLON

66

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455982TRLO0

XLON

252

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455981TRLO0

XLON

56

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455984TRLO0

XLON

4

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455983TRLO0

XLON

299

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455985TRLO0

XLON

32

2095.00

15:17:31

00078455986TRLO0

XLON

358

2090.00

15:24:56

00078456204TRLO0

XLON

18

2090.00

15:24:56

00078456203TRLO0

XLON

393

2080.00

15:56:41

00078457385TRLO0

XLON

325

2080.00

15:56:41

00078457384TRLO0

XLON

304

2080.00

16:06:46

00078458132TRLO0

XLON

29

2080.00

16:06:50

00078458134TRLO0

XLON

359

2080.00

16:09:55

00078458276TRLO0

XLON

323

2080.00

16:09:55

00078458277TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
