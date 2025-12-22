Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 22
22 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2085.6825 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
19 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
12,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2070.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2095.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2085.6825
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,140,628. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,140,628. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2085.6825
12,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
340
2080.00
08:28:01
00078444798TRLO0
XLON
327
2090.00
09:19:16
00078446205TRLO0
XLON
58
2085.00
09:19:17
00078446206TRLO0
XLON
3
2085.00
09:19:17
00078446207TRLO0
XLON
1
2090.00
10:15:00
00078447413TRLO0
XLON
2
2095.00
10:15:33
00078447535TRLO0
XLON
2225
2095.00
10:15:33
00078447537TRLO0
XLON
1
2095.00
10:15:33
00078447536TRLO0
XLON
375
2085.00
10:17:10
00078447594TRLO0
XLON
326
2080.00
10:30:45
00078447820TRLO0
XLON
332
2080.00
10:30:45
00078447821TRLO0
XLON
68
2075.00
10:34:22
00078447866TRLO0
XLON
17
2075.00
10:49:59
00078448153TRLO0
XLON
1
2075.00
10:49:59
00078448154TRLO0
XLON
1
2075.00
10:58:33
00078448574TRLO0
XLON
15
2075.00
10:58:33
00078448573TRLO0
XLON
216
2075.00
11:06:37
00078448712TRLO0
XLON
12
2075.00
11:06:37
00078448711TRLO0
XLON
375
2070.00
11:13:57
00078448850TRLO0
XLON
9
2070.00
11:56:23
00078449658TRLO0
XLON
1
2070.00
11:56:23
00078449659TRLO0
XLON
8
2070.00
12:18:48
00078450187TRLO0
XLON
489
2075.00
12:32:59
00078450476TRLO0
XLON
1
2070.00
12:45:58
00078450606TRLO0
XLON
11
2070.00
12:45:58
00078450605TRLO0
XLON
360
2080.00
13:06:52
00078450968TRLO0
XLON
67
2080.00
13:13:12
00078451110TRLO0
XLON
84
2080.00
13:13:12
00078451109TRLO0
XLON
8
2080.00
13:13:12
00078451111TRLO0
XLON
40
2080.00
13:17:22
00078451156TRLO0
XLON
40
2080.00
13:17:22
00078451157TRLO0
XLON
55
2080.00
13:17:23
00078451158TRLO0
XLON
379
2080.00
13:22:23
00078451217TRLO0
XLON
1
2080.00
13:22:23
00078451216TRLO0
XLON
100
2080.00
13:37:23
00078451410TRLO0
XLON
74
2080.00
13:37:23
00078451409TRLO0
XLON
3
2080.00
13:53:07
00078451679TRLO0
XLON
4
2080.00
13:56:08
00078451732TRLO0
XLON
4
2080.00
13:56:08
00078451731TRLO0
XLON
348
2080.00
13:56:08
00078451733TRLO0
XLON
74
2085.00
14:10:52
00078452124TRLO0
XLON
159
2085.00
14:10:52
00078452123TRLO0
XLON
18
2080.00
14:11:00
00078452127TRLO0
XLON
78
2080.00
14:14:58
00078452231TRLO0
XLON
68
2080.00
14:14:58
00078452233TRLO0
XLON
155
2080.00
14:14:58
00078452232TRLO0
XLON
53
2085.00
14:30:48
00078452688TRLO0
XLON
52
2085.00
14:30:48
00078452687TRLO0
XLON
141
2085.00
14:31:03
00078452742TRLO0
XLON
188
2085.00
14:31:03
00078452741TRLO0
XLON
112
2095.00
14:46:41
00078454085TRLO0
XLON
247
2095.00
14:46:41
00078454084TRLO0
XLON
369
2095.00
14:54:48
00078454566TRLO0
XLON
300
2090.00
15:03:27
00078455145TRLO0
XLON
131
2095.00
15:11:45
00078455753TRLO0
XLON
256
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455977TRLO0
XLON
66
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455982TRLO0
XLON
252
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455981TRLO0
XLON
56
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455984TRLO0
XLON
4
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455983TRLO0
XLON
299
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455985TRLO0
XLON
32
2095.00
15:17:31
00078455986TRLO0
XLON
358
2090.00
15:24:56
00078456204TRLO0
XLON
18
2090.00
15:24:56
00078456203TRLO0
XLON
393
2080.00
15:56:41
00078457385TRLO0
XLON
325
2080.00
15:56:41
00078457384TRLO0
XLON
304
2080.00
16:06:46
00078458132TRLO0
XLON
29
2080.00
16:06:50
00078458134TRLO0
XLON
359
2080.00
16:09:55
00078458276TRLO0
XLON
323
2080.00
16:09:55
00078458277TRLO0
XLON
