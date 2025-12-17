Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17
17 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2048.6976 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
16 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
13,195
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2035.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2060.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2048.6976
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,169,937. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,169,937. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2048.6976
13,195
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
394
2055.00
10:00:01
00078396097TRLO0
XLON
77
2055.00
10:00:01
00078396099TRLO0
XLON
495
2055.00
10:00:01
00078396098TRLO0
XLON
10
2055.00
10:29:47
00078396478TRLO0
XLON
26
2055.00
10:29:47
00078396480TRLO0
XLON
27
2055.00
10:29:47
00078396479TRLO0
XLON
29
2055.00
10:31:40
00078396509TRLO0
XLON
15
2055.00
10:46:54
00078396755TRLO0
XLON
346
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397225TRLO0
XLON
392
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397224TRLO0
XLON
173
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397223TRLO0
XLON
101
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397222TRLO0
XLON
53
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397221TRLO0
XLON
11
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397220TRLO0
XLON
264
2055.00
11:06:38
00078397219TRLO0
XLON
358
2045.00
11:17:59
00078397469TRLO0
XLON
52
2060.00
11:45:10
00078397888TRLO0
XLON
9
2060.00
11:45:10
00078397889TRLO0
XLON
1073
2060.00
11:45:10
00078397890TRLO0
XLON
346
2055.00
12:03:22
00078398152TRLO0
XLON
372
2055.00
12:03:22
00078398151TRLO0
XLON
306
2050.00
12:08:32
00078398194TRLO0
XLON
17
2050.00
12:08:32
00078398193TRLO0
XLON
4
2055.00
12:52:00
00078399115TRLO0
XLON
289
2055.00
12:52:00
00078399114TRLO0
XLON
12
2055.00
12:52:00
00078399116TRLO0
XLON
26
2055.00
12:52:09
00078399117TRLO0
XLON
12
2055.00
12:56:00
00078399221TRLO0
XLON
15
2055.00
12:56:00
00078399220TRLO0
XLON
3
2055.00
12:56:00
00078399219TRLO0
XLON
103
2055.00
13:24:34
00078399628TRLO0
XLON
6
2055.00
13:37:10
00078399965TRLO0
XLON
124
2055.00
13:37:36
00078399972TRLO0
XLON
159
2055.00
13:38:37
00078399994TRLO0
XLON
177
2055.00
13:38:37
00078399993TRLO0
XLON
48
2055.00
13:38:37
00078399992TRLO0
XLON
391
2055.00
13:38:37
00078399991TRLO0
XLON
124
2055.00
13:38:37
00078399990TRLO0
XLON
566
2050.00
13:42:57
00078400065TRLO0
XLON
321
2045.00
13:43:27
00078400082TRLO0
XLON
365
2035.00
13:48:22
00078400170TRLO0
XLON
394
2040.00
14:23:23
00078400766TRLO0
XLON
327
2035.00
14:29:53
00078400888TRLO0
XLON
394
2035.00
14:29:53
00078400887TRLO0
XLON
241
2040.00
14:54:54
00078401584TRLO0
XLON
75
2045.00
14:59:59
00078401681TRLO0
XLON
18
2045.00
14:59:59
00078401680TRLO0
XLON
69
2045.00
14:59:59
00078401679TRLO0
XLON
667
2040.00
15:02:03
00078401754TRLO0
XLON
73
2035.00
15:16:04
00078402202TRLO0
XLON
50
2035.00
15:16:04
00078402203TRLO0
XLON
164
2035.00
15:22:55
00078402406TRLO0
XLON
131
2035.00
15:24:51
00078402526TRLO0
XLON
391
2035.00
15:25:24
00078402576TRLO0
XLON
152
2035.00
15:25:24
00078402575TRLO0
XLON
44
2035.00
15:25:24
00078402574TRLO0
XLON
199
2035.00
15:25:24
00078402573TRLO0
XLON
14
2045.00
15:51:15
00078403681TRLO0
XLON
373
2050.00
16:09:15
00078404548TRLO0
XLON
366
2050.00
16:09:15
00078404547TRLO0
XLON
393
2050.00
16:09:15
00078404546TRLO0
XLON
850
2050.00
16:09:15
00078404545TRLO0
XLON
119
2050.00
16:09:15
00078404544TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916