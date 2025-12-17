Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2048.6976 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 16 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,195 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 2035.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 2060.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 2048.6976

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,169,937. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,169,937. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 2048.6976 13,195

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 394 2055.00 10:00:01 00078396097TRLO0 XLON 77 2055.00 10:00:01 00078396099TRLO0 XLON 495 2055.00 10:00:01 00078396098TRLO0 XLON 10 2055.00 10:29:47 00078396478TRLO0 XLON 26 2055.00 10:29:47 00078396480TRLO0 XLON 27 2055.00 10:29:47 00078396479TRLO0 XLON 29 2055.00 10:31:40 00078396509TRLO0 XLON 15 2055.00 10:46:54 00078396755TRLO0 XLON 346 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397225TRLO0 XLON 392 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397224TRLO0 XLON 173 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397223TRLO0 XLON 101 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397222TRLO0 XLON 53 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397221TRLO0 XLON 11 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397220TRLO0 XLON 264 2055.00 11:06:38 00078397219TRLO0 XLON 358 2045.00 11:17:59 00078397469TRLO0 XLON 52 2060.00 11:45:10 00078397888TRLO0 XLON 9 2060.00 11:45:10 00078397889TRLO0 XLON 1073 2060.00 11:45:10 00078397890TRLO0 XLON 346 2055.00 12:03:22 00078398152TRLO0 XLON 372 2055.00 12:03:22 00078398151TRLO0 XLON 306 2050.00 12:08:32 00078398194TRLO0 XLON 17 2050.00 12:08:32 00078398193TRLO0 XLON 4 2055.00 12:52:00 00078399115TRLO0 XLON 289 2055.00 12:52:00 00078399114TRLO0 XLON 12 2055.00 12:52:00 00078399116TRLO0 XLON 26 2055.00 12:52:09 00078399117TRLO0 XLON 12 2055.00 12:56:00 00078399221TRLO0 XLON 15 2055.00 12:56:00 00078399220TRLO0 XLON 3 2055.00 12:56:00 00078399219TRLO0 XLON 103 2055.00 13:24:34 00078399628TRLO0 XLON 6 2055.00 13:37:10 00078399965TRLO0 XLON 124 2055.00 13:37:36 00078399972TRLO0 XLON 159 2055.00 13:38:37 00078399994TRLO0 XLON 177 2055.00 13:38:37 00078399993TRLO0 XLON 48 2055.00 13:38:37 00078399992TRLO0 XLON 391 2055.00 13:38:37 00078399991TRLO0 XLON 124 2055.00 13:38:37 00078399990TRLO0 XLON 566 2050.00 13:42:57 00078400065TRLO0 XLON 321 2045.00 13:43:27 00078400082TRLO0 XLON 365 2035.00 13:48:22 00078400170TRLO0 XLON 394 2040.00 14:23:23 00078400766TRLO0 XLON 327 2035.00 14:29:53 00078400888TRLO0 XLON 394 2035.00 14:29:53 00078400887TRLO0 XLON 241 2040.00 14:54:54 00078401584TRLO0 XLON 75 2045.00 14:59:59 00078401681TRLO0 XLON 18 2045.00 14:59:59 00078401680TRLO0 XLON 69 2045.00 14:59:59 00078401679TRLO0 XLON 667 2040.00 15:02:03 00078401754TRLO0 XLON 73 2035.00 15:16:04 00078402202TRLO0 XLON 50 2035.00 15:16:04 00078402203TRLO0 XLON 164 2035.00 15:22:55 00078402406TRLO0 XLON 131 2035.00 15:24:51 00078402526TRLO0 XLON 391 2035.00 15:25:24 00078402576TRLO0 XLON 152 2035.00 15:25:24 00078402575TRLO0 XLON 44 2035.00 15:25:24 00078402574TRLO0 XLON 199 2035.00 15:25:24 00078402573TRLO0 XLON 14 2045.00 15:51:15 00078403681TRLO0 XLON 373 2050.00 16:09:15 00078404548TRLO0 XLON 366 2050.00 16:09:15 00078404547TRLO0 XLON 393 2050.00 16:09:15 00078404546TRLO0 XLON 850 2050.00 16:09:15 00078404545TRLO0 XLON 119 2050.00 16:09:15 00078404544TRLO0 XLON

