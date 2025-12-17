Anzeige
PR Newswire
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

17 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2048.6976 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

16 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

13,195

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2035.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2060.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2048.6976

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,169,937. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,169,937. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2048.6976

13,195

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

394

2055.00

10:00:01

00078396097TRLO0

XLON

77

2055.00

10:00:01

00078396099TRLO0

XLON

495

2055.00

10:00:01

00078396098TRLO0

XLON

10

2055.00

10:29:47

00078396478TRLO0

XLON

26

2055.00

10:29:47

00078396480TRLO0

XLON

27

2055.00

10:29:47

00078396479TRLO0

XLON

29

2055.00

10:31:40

00078396509TRLO0

XLON

15

2055.00

10:46:54

00078396755TRLO0

XLON

346

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397225TRLO0

XLON

392

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397224TRLO0

XLON

173

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397223TRLO0

XLON

101

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397222TRLO0

XLON

53

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397221TRLO0

XLON

11

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397220TRLO0

XLON

264

2055.00

11:06:38

00078397219TRLO0

XLON

358

2045.00

11:17:59

00078397469TRLO0

XLON

52

2060.00

11:45:10

00078397888TRLO0

XLON

9

2060.00

11:45:10

00078397889TRLO0

XLON

1073

2060.00

11:45:10

00078397890TRLO0

XLON

346

2055.00

12:03:22

00078398152TRLO0

XLON

372

2055.00

12:03:22

00078398151TRLO0

XLON

306

2050.00

12:08:32

00078398194TRLO0

XLON

17

2050.00

12:08:32

00078398193TRLO0

XLON

4

2055.00

12:52:00

00078399115TRLO0

XLON

289

2055.00

12:52:00

00078399114TRLO0

XLON

12

2055.00

12:52:00

00078399116TRLO0

XLON

26

2055.00

12:52:09

00078399117TRLO0

XLON

12

2055.00

12:56:00

00078399221TRLO0

XLON

15

2055.00

12:56:00

00078399220TRLO0

XLON

3

2055.00

12:56:00

00078399219TRLO0

XLON

103

2055.00

13:24:34

00078399628TRLO0

XLON

6

2055.00

13:37:10

00078399965TRLO0

XLON

124

2055.00

13:37:36

00078399972TRLO0

XLON

159

2055.00

13:38:37

00078399994TRLO0

XLON

177

2055.00

13:38:37

00078399993TRLO0

XLON

48

2055.00

13:38:37

00078399992TRLO0

XLON

391

2055.00

13:38:37

00078399991TRLO0

XLON

124

2055.00

13:38:37

00078399990TRLO0

XLON

566

2050.00

13:42:57

00078400065TRLO0

XLON

321

2045.00

13:43:27

00078400082TRLO0

XLON

365

2035.00

13:48:22

00078400170TRLO0

XLON

394

2040.00

14:23:23

00078400766TRLO0

XLON

327

2035.00

14:29:53

00078400888TRLO0

XLON

394

2035.00

14:29:53

00078400887TRLO0

XLON

241

2040.00

14:54:54

00078401584TRLO0

XLON

75

2045.00

14:59:59

00078401681TRLO0

XLON

18

2045.00

14:59:59

00078401680TRLO0

XLON

69

2045.00

14:59:59

00078401679TRLO0

XLON

667

2040.00

15:02:03

00078401754TRLO0

XLON

73

2035.00

15:16:04

00078402202TRLO0

XLON

50

2035.00

15:16:04

00078402203TRLO0

XLON

164

2035.00

15:22:55

00078402406TRLO0

XLON

131

2035.00

15:24:51

00078402526TRLO0

XLON

391

2035.00

15:25:24

00078402576TRLO0

XLON

152

2035.00

15:25:24

00078402575TRLO0

XLON

44

2035.00

15:25:24

00078402574TRLO0

XLON

199

2035.00

15:25:24

00078402573TRLO0

XLON

14

2045.00

15:51:15

00078403681TRLO0

XLON

373

2050.00

16:09:15

00078404548TRLO0

XLON

366

2050.00

16:09:15

00078404547TRLO0

XLON

393

2050.00

16:09:15

00078404546TRLO0

XLON

850

2050.00

16:09:15

00078404545TRLO0

XLON

119

2050.00

16:09:15

00078404544TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
