Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02
2 December 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1967.1433 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
1 December 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
14,819
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
1958.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
1976.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
1967.1433
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,277,297. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,277,297. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
1966.7465
9,819
BATS
1967.9224
5,000
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
289
1960.00
08:27:21
00078181156TRLO0
XLON
283
1968.00
08:34:25
00078181474TRLO0
XLON
229
1974.00
08:45:47
00078181711TRLO0
XLON
36
1974.00
08:45:47
00078181712TRLO0
XLON
1
1972.00
08:49:19
00078181817TRLO0
XLON
6
1970.00
08:54:50
00078182038TRLO0
XLON
259
1970.00
08:54:50
00078182039TRLO0
XLON
70
1966.00
09:08:58
00078182490TRLO0
XLON
290
1968.00
09:21:31
00078182768TRLO0
XLON
111
1968.00
09:36:34
00078183064TRLO0
XLON
4
1968.00
09:36:34
00078183065TRLO0
|
XLON
188
1968.00
09:36:34
00078183066TRLO0
XLON
100
1962.00
10:08:55
00078183810TRLO0
XLON
69
1962.00
10:08:55
00078183811TRLO0
XLON
17
1962.00
10:08:55
00078183812TRLO0
XLON
2
1958.00
10:40:29
00078184759TRLO0
XLON
309
1958.00
11:00:27
00078185416TRLO0
XLON
222
1958.00
11:00:27
00078185414TRLO0
BATE
30
1958.00
11:00:27
00078185415TRLO0
BATE
13
1960.00
11:50:05
00078186455TRLO0
XLON
85
1960.00
11:50:05
00078186456TRLO0
XLON
4
1960.00
11:50:05
00078186457TRLO0
XLON
2
1960.00
11:50:05
00078186458TRLO0
XLON
2
1960.00
11:50:05
00078186459TRLO0
XLON
4
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186530TRLO0
XLON
1
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186531TRLO0
XLON
28
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186532TRLO0
XLON
23
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186533TRLO0
XLON
1
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186534TRLO0
XLON
10
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186535TRLO0
XLON
7
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186536TRLO0
XLON
10
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186537TRLO0
XLON
1
1960.00
11:59:24
00078186538TRLO0
XLON
51
1964.00
12:02:00
00078186563TRLO0
XLON
4
1964.00
12:02:00
00078186564TRLO0
XLON
11
1964.00
12:02:00
00078186565TRLO0
XLON
4
1964.00
12:02:08
00078186568TRLO0
XLON
15
1964.00
12:11:09
00078186712TRLO0
XLON
284
1964.00
12:11:09
00078186713TRLO0
XLON
200
1964.00
12:11:09
00078186714TRLO0
XLON
6
1964.00
12:14:34
00078186774TRLO0
XLON
2
1964.00
12:14:34
00078186775TRLO0
XLON
128
1964.00
12:14:34
00078186776TRLO0
XLON
144
1964.00
12:14:34
00078186778TRLO0
XLON
23
1966.00
12:16:50
00078186795TRLO0
XLON
57
1966.00
12:16:50
00078186796TRLO0
XLON
281
1962.00
12:20:42
00078186914TRLO0
XLON
276
1964.00
12:20:42
00078186913TRLO0
BATE
38
1960.00
12:22:42
00078186933TRLO0
BATE
201
1960.00
12:30:44
00078187108TRLO0
BATE
119
1960.00
12:30:44
00078187109TRLO0
BATE
138
1960.00
12:30:44
00078187110TRLO0
BATE
11
1960.00
12:47:19
00078187369TRLO0
XLON
80
1960.00
12:47:19
00078187370TRLO0
XLON
49
1960.00
12:47:19
00078187371TRLO0
XLON
42
1960.00
12:58:19
00078187643TRLO0
XLON
62
1960.00
12:58:19
00078187644TRLO0
XLON
283
1960.00
12:58:19
00078187645TRLO0
XLON
55
1968.00
13:30:49
00078188242TRLO0
XLON
72
1968.00
13:30:49
00078188243TRLO0
XLON
189
1968.00
13:30:49
00078188244TRLO0
XLON
294
1968.00
13:37:10
00078188427TRLO0
XLON
150
1966.00
13:37:10
00078188428TRLO0
BATE
108
1966.00
13:37:12
00078188429TRLO0
BATE
274
1964.00
13:50:09
00078188707TRLO0
XLON
258
1964.00
13:50:09
00078188704TRLO0
BATE
97
1964.00
13:50:09
00078188705TRLO0
BATE
171
1964.00
13:50:09
00078188706TRLO0
BATE
154
1960.00
14:08:00
00078189301TRLO0
XLON
9
1960.00
14:10:22
00078189383TRLO0
XLON
43
1962.00
14:24:33
00078189689TRLO0
XLON
24
1962.00
14:35:13
00078190053TRLO0
XLON
192
1966.00
14:36:33
00078190087TRLO0
XLON
419
1966.00
14:36:33
00078190088TRLO0
XLON
302
1966.00
14:36:33
00078190089TRLO0
XLON
75
1966.00
14:36:33
00078190090TRLO0
XLON
303
1964.00
14:36:33
00078190091TRLO0
XLON
253
1964.00
14:36:46
00078190107TRLO0
BATE
135
1962.00
14:36:46
00078190108TRLO0
BATE
88
1962.00
14:36:46
00078190109TRLO0
BATE
131
1962.00
14:36:46
00078190110TRLO0
BATE
260
1966.00
14:47:26
00078190668TRLO0
XLON
292
1970.00
15:01:56
00078191374TRLO0
XLON
276
1970.00
15:01:56
00078191375TRLO0
XLON
169
1976.00
15:14:16
00078192335TRLO0
BATE
271
1974.00
15:14:16
00078192336TRLO0
BATE
4
1976.00
15:14:16
00078192337TRLO0
BATE
4
1976.00
15:14:16
00078192338TRLO0
BATE
398
1976.00
15:14:16
00078192339TRLO0
BATE
289
1972.00
15:15:05
00078192410TRLO0
XLON
298
1972.00
15:15:05
00078192409TRLO0
BATE
114
1970.00
15:16:50
00078192497TRLO0
XLON
308
1974.00
15:23:29
00078192848TRLO0
XLON
223
1972.00
15:24:57
00078192899TRLO0
BATE
43
1972.00
15:24:57
00078192900TRLO0
BATE
151
1970.00
15:26:40
00078192992TRLO0
XLON
292
1968.00
15:34:01
00078193246TRLO0
XLON
263
1968.00
15:34:01
00078193245TRLO0
BATE
85
1968.00
15:41:01
00078193507TRLO0
XLON
48
1968.00
15:41:01
00078193508TRLO0
XLON
4
1968.00
15:41:01
00078193509TRLO0
XLON
83
1968.00
15:41:01
00078193510TRLO0
XLON
157
1968.00
15:47:19
00078193724TRLO0
XLON
117
1968.00
15:47:19
00078193725TRLO0
XLON
258
1968.00
15:47:19
00078193723TRLO0
BATE
292
1974.00
16:01:19
00078194322TRLO0
XLON
295
1976.00
16:08:58
00078194835TRLO0
XLON
157
1976.00
16:08:58
00078194836TRLO0
BATE
120
1976.00
16:08:58
00078194837TRLO0
BATE
160
1974.00
16:08:59
00078194844TRLO0
XLON
89
1974.00
16:08:59
00078194842TRLO0
BATE
187
1974.00
16:08:59
00078194843TRLO0
BATE
22
1974.00
16:08:59
00078194845TRLO0
BATE
79
1974.00
16:08:59
00078194846TRLO0
BATE
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916