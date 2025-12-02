Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1967.1433 pence per share:

Date of purchase: 1 December 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 14,819 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 1958.0000 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 1976.0000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 1967.1433

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,277,297. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,277,297. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue Weighted average price paid per share (GBp) Aggregate number of shares purchased London Stock Exchange 1966.7465 9,819 BATS 1967.9224 5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 289 1960.00 08:27:21 00078181156TRLO0 XLON 283 1968.00 08:34:25 00078181474TRLO0 XLON 229 1974.00 08:45:47 00078181711TRLO0 XLON 36 1974.00 08:45:47 00078181712TRLO0 XLON 1 1972.00 08:49:19 00078181817TRLO0 XLON 6 1970.00 08:54:50 00078182038TRLO0 XLON 259 1970.00 08:54:50 00078182039TRLO0 XLON 70 1966.00 09:08:58 00078182490TRLO0 XLON 290 1968.00 09:21:31 00078182768TRLO0 XLON 111 1968.00 09:36:34 00078183064TRLO0 XLON 4 1968.00 09:36:34 00078183065TRLO0 XLON 188 1968.00 09:36:34 00078183066TRLO0 XLON 100 1962.00 10:08:55 00078183810TRLO0 XLON 69 1962.00 10:08:55 00078183811TRLO0 XLON 17 1962.00 10:08:55 00078183812TRLO0 XLON 2 1958.00 10:40:29 00078184759TRLO0 XLON 309 1958.00 11:00:27 00078185416TRLO0 XLON 222 1958.00 11:00:27 00078185414TRLO0 BATE 30 1958.00 11:00:27 00078185415TRLO0 BATE 13 1960.00 11:50:05 00078186455TRLO0 XLON 85 1960.00 11:50:05 00078186456TRLO0 XLON 4 1960.00 11:50:05 00078186457TRLO0 XLON 2 1960.00 11:50:05 00078186458TRLO0 XLON 2 1960.00 11:50:05 00078186459TRLO0 XLON 4 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186530TRLO0 XLON 1 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186531TRLO0 XLON 28 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186532TRLO0 XLON 23 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186533TRLO0 XLON 1 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186534TRLO0 XLON 10 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186535TRLO0 XLON 7 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186536TRLO0 XLON 10 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186537TRLO0 XLON 1 1960.00 11:59:24 00078186538TRLO0 XLON 51 1964.00 12:02:00 00078186563TRLO0 XLON 4 1964.00 12:02:00 00078186564TRLO0 XLON 11 1964.00 12:02:00 00078186565TRLO0 XLON 4 1964.00 12:02:08 00078186568TRLO0 XLON 15 1964.00 12:11:09 00078186712TRLO0 XLON 284 1964.00 12:11:09 00078186713TRLO0 XLON 200 1964.00 12:11:09 00078186714TRLO0 XLON 6 1964.00 12:14:34 00078186774TRLO0 XLON 2 1964.00 12:14:34 00078186775TRLO0 XLON 128 1964.00 12:14:34 00078186776TRLO0 XLON 144 1964.00 12:14:34 00078186778TRLO0 XLON 23 1966.00 12:16:50 00078186795TRLO0 XLON 57 1966.00 12:16:50 00078186796TRLO0 XLON 281 1962.00 12:20:42 00078186914TRLO0 XLON 276 1964.00 12:20:42 00078186913TRLO0 BATE 38 1960.00 12:22:42 00078186933TRLO0 BATE 201 1960.00 12:30:44 00078187108TRLO0 BATE 119 1960.00 12:30:44 00078187109TRLO0 BATE 138 1960.00 12:30:44 00078187110TRLO0 BATE 11 1960.00 12:47:19 00078187369TRLO0 XLON 80 1960.00 12:47:19 00078187370TRLO0 XLON 49 1960.00 12:47:19 00078187371TRLO0 XLON 42 1960.00 12:58:19 00078187643TRLO0 XLON 62 1960.00 12:58:19 00078187644TRLO0 XLON 283 1960.00 12:58:19 00078187645TRLO0 XLON 55 1968.00 13:30:49 00078188242TRLO0 XLON 72 1968.00 13:30:49 00078188243TRLO0 XLON 189 1968.00 13:30:49 00078188244TRLO0 XLON 294 1968.00 13:37:10 00078188427TRLO0 XLON 150 1966.00 13:37:10 00078188428TRLO0 BATE 108 1966.00 13:37:12 00078188429TRLO0 BATE 274 1964.00 13:50:09 00078188707TRLO0 XLON 258 1964.00 13:50:09 00078188704TRLO0 BATE 97 1964.00 13:50:09 00078188705TRLO0 BATE 171 1964.00 13:50:09 00078188706TRLO0 BATE 154 1960.00 14:08:00 00078189301TRLO0 XLON 9 1960.00 14:10:22 00078189383TRLO0 XLON 43 1962.00 14:24:33 00078189689TRLO0 XLON 24 1962.00 14:35:13 00078190053TRLO0 XLON 192 1966.00 14:36:33 00078190087TRLO0 XLON 419 1966.00 14:36:33 00078190088TRLO0 XLON 302 1966.00 14:36:33 00078190089TRLO0 XLON 75 1966.00 14:36:33 00078190090TRLO0 XLON 303 1964.00 14:36:33 00078190091TRLO0 XLON 253 1964.00 14:36:46 00078190107TRLO0 BATE 135 1962.00 14:36:46 00078190108TRLO0 BATE 88 1962.00 14:36:46 00078190109TRLO0 BATE 131 1962.00 14:36:46 00078190110TRLO0 BATE 260 1966.00 14:47:26 00078190668TRLO0 XLON 292 1970.00 15:01:56 00078191374TRLO0 XLON 276 1970.00 15:01:56 00078191375TRLO0 XLON 169 1976.00 15:14:16 00078192335TRLO0 BATE 271 1974.00 15:14:16 00078192336TRLO0 BATE 4 1976.00 15:14:16 00078192337TRLO0 BATE 4 1976.00 15:14:16 00078192338TRLO0 BATE 398 1976.00 15:14:16 00078192339TRLO0 BATE 289 1972.00 15:15:05 00078192410TRLO0 XLON 298 1972.00 15:15:05 00078192409TRLO0 BATE 114 1970.00 15:16:50 00078192497TRLO0 XLON 308 1974.00 15:23:29 00078192848TRLO0 XLON 223 1972.00 15:24:57 00078192899TRLO0 BATE 43 1972.00 15:24:57 00078192900TRLO0 BATE 151 1970.00 15:26:40 00078192992TRLO0 XLON 292 1968.00 15:34:01 00078193246TRLO0 XLON 263 1968.00 15:34:01 00078193245TRLO0 BATE 85 1968.00 15:41:01 00078193507TRLO0 XLON 48 1968.00 15:41:01 00078193508TRLO0 XLON 4 1968.00 15:41:01 00078193509TRLO0 XLON 83 1968.00 15:41:01 00078193510TRLO0 XLON 157 1968.00 15:47:19 00078193724TRLO0 XLON 117 1968.00 15:47:19 00078193725TRLO0 XLON 258 1968.00 15:47:19 00078193723TRLO0 BATE 292 1974.00 16:01:19 00078194322TRLO0 XLON 295 1976.00 16:08:58 00078194835TRLO0 XLON 157 1976.00 16:08:58 00078194836TRLO0 BATE 120 1976.00 16:08:58 00078194837TRLO0 BATE 160 1974.00 16:08:59 00078194844TRLO0 XLON 89 1974.00 16:08:59 00078194842TRLO0 BATE 187 1974.00 16:08:59 00078194843TRLO0 BATE 22 1974.00 16:08:59 00078194845TRLO0 BATE 79 1974.00 16:08:59 00078194846TRLO0 BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916