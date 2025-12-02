Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
MONSTER VON MAROKKO: AYA liefert die stärksten Bohrergebnisse seiner Geschichte - und dieser 3-Mrd-Dollar-Silberproduzent steigt jetzt in eine neue Liga auf
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
01.12.25 | 08:12
22,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.12.2025 08:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 1967.1433 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

1 December 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

14,819

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

1958.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

1976.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

1967.1433

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 56,277,297. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 56,277,297. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

1966.7465

9,819

BATS

1967.9224

5,000

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

289

1960.00

08:27:21

00078181156TRLO0

XLON

283

1968.00

08:34:25

00078181474TRLO0

XLON

229

1974.00

08:45:47

00078181711TRLO0

XLON

36

1974.00

08:45:47

00078181712TRLO0

XLON

1

1972.00

08:49:19

00078181817TRLO0

XLON

6

1970.00

08:54:50

00078182038TRLO0

XLON

259

1970.00

08:54:50

00078182039TRLO0

XLON

70

1966.00

09:08:58

00078182490TRLO0

XLON

290

1968.00

09:21:31

00078182768TRLO0

XLON

111

1968.00

09:36:34

00078183064TRLO0

XLON

4

1968.00

09:36:34

00078183065TRLO0

XLON

188

1968.00

09:36:34

00078183066TRLO0

XLON

100

1962.00

10:08:55

00078183810TRLO0

XLON

69

1962.00

10:08:55

00078183811TRLO0

XLON

17

1962.00

10:08:55

00078183812TRLO0

XLON

2

1958.00

10:40:29

00078184759TRLO0

XLON

309

1958.00

11:00:27

00078185416TRLO0

XLON

222

1958.00

11:00:27

00078185414TRLO0

BATE

30

1958.00

11:00:27

00078185415TRLO0

BATE

13

1960.00

11:50:05

00078186455TRLO0

XLON

85

1960.00

11:50:05

00078186456TRLO0

XLON

4

1960.00

11:50:05

00078186457TRLO0

XLON

2

1960.00

11:50:05

00078186458TRLO0

XLON

2

1960.00

11:50:05

00078186459TRLO0

XLON

4

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186530TRLO0

XLON

1

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186531TRLO0

XLON

28

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186532TRLO0

XLON

23

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186533TRLO0

XLON

1

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186534TRLO0

XLON

10

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186535TRLO0

XLON

7

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186536TRLO0

XLON

10

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186537TRLO0

XLON

1

1960.00

11:59:24

00078186538TRLO0

XLON

51

1964.00

12:02:00

00078186563TRLO0

XLON

4

1964.00

12:02:00

00078186564TRLO0

XLON

11

1964.00

12:02:00

00078186565TRLO0

XLON

4

1964.00

12:02:08

00078186568TRLO0

XLON

15

1964.00

12:11:09

00078186712TRLO0

XLON

284

1964.00

12:11:09

00078186713TRLO0

XLON

200

1964.00

12:11:09

00078186714TRLO0

XLON

6

1964.00

12:14:34

00078186774TRLO0

XLON

2

1964.00

12:14:34

00078186775TRLO0

XLON

128

1964.00

12:14:34

00078186776TRLO0

XLON

144

1964.00

12:14:34

00078186778TRLO0

XLON

23

1966.00

12:16:50

00078186795TRLO0

XLON

57

1966.00

12:16:50

00078186796TRLO0

XLON

281

1962.00

12:20:42

00078186914TRLO0

XLON

276

1964.00

12:20:42

00078186913TRLO0

BATE

38

1960.00

12:22:42

00078186933TRLO0

BATE

201

1960.00

12:30:44

00078187108TRLO0

BATE

119

1960.00

12:30:44

00078187109TRLO0

BATE

138

1960.00

12:30:44

00078187110TRLO0

BATE

11

1960.00

12:47:19

00078187369TRLO0

XLON

80

1960.00

12:47:19

00078187370TRLO0

XLON

49

1960.00

12:47:19

00078187371TRLO0

XLON

42

1960.00

12:58:19

00078187643TRLO0

XLON

62

1960.00

12:58:19

00078187644TRLO0

XLON

283

1960.00

12:58:19

00078187645TRLO0

XLON

55

1968.00

13:30:49

00078188242TRLO0

XLON

72

1968.00

13:30:49

00078188243TRLO0

XLON

189

1968.00

13:30:49

00078188244TRLO0

XLON

294

1968.00

13:37:10

00078188427TRLO0

XLON

150

1966.00

13:37:10

00078188428TRLO0

BATE

108

1966.00

13:37:12

00078188429TRLO0

BATE

274

1964.00

13:50:09

00078188707TRLO0

XLON

258

1964.00

13:50:09

00078188704TRLO0

BATE

97

1964.00

13:50:09

00078188705TRLO0

BATE

171

1964.00

13:50:09

00078188706TRLO0

BATE

154

1960.00

14:08:00

00078189301TRLO0

XLON

9

1960.00

14:10:22

00078189383TRLO0

XLON

43

1962.00

14:24:33

00078189689TRLO0

XLON

24

1962.00

14:35:13

00078190053TRLO0

XLON

192

1966.00

14:36:33

00078190087TRLO0

XLON

419

1966.00

14:36:33

00078190088TRLO0

XLON

302

1966.00

14:36:33

00078190089TRLO0

XLON

75

1966.00

14:36:33

00078190090TRLO0

XLON

303

1964.00

14:36:33

00078190091TRLO0

XLON

253

1964.00

14:36:46

00078190107TRLO0

BATE

135

1962.00

14:36:46

00078190108TRLO0

BATE

88

1962.00

14:36:46

00078190109TRLO0

BATE

131

1962.00

14:36:46

00078190110TRLO0

BATE

260

1966.00

14:47:26

00078190668TRLO0

XLON

292

1970.00

15:01:56

00078191374TRLO0

XLON

276

1970.00

15:01:56

00078191375TRLO0

XLON

169

1976.00

15:14:16

00078192335TRLO0

BATE

271

1974.00

15:14:16

00078192336TRLO0

BATE

4

1976.00

15:14:16

00078192337TRLO0

BATE

4

1976.00

15:14:16

00078192338TRLO0

BATE

398

1976.00

15:14:16

00078192339TRLO0

BATE

289

1972.00

15:15:05

00078192410TRLO0

XLON

298

1972.00

15:15:05

00078192409TRLO0

BATE

114

1970.00

15:16:50

00078192497TRLO0

XLON

308

1974.00

15:23:29

00078192848TRLO0

XLON

223

1972.00

15:24:57

00078192899TRLO0

BATE

43

1972.00

15:24:57

00078192900TRLO0

BATE

151

1970.00

15:26:40

00078192992TRLO0

XLON

292

1968.00

15:34:01

00078193246TRLO0

XLON

263

1968.00

15:34:01

00078193245TRLO0

BATE

85

1968.00

15:41:01

00078193507TRLO0

XLON

48

1968.00

15:41:01

00078193508TRLO0

XLON

4

1968.00

15:41:01

00078193509TRLO0

XLON

83

1968.00

15:41:01

00078193510TRLO0

XLON

157

1968.00

15:47:19

00078193724TRLO0

XLON

117

1968.00

15:47:19

00078193725TRLO0

XLON

258

1968.00

15:47:19

00078193723TRLO0

BATE

292

1974.00

16:01:19

00078194322TRLO0

XLON

295

1976.00

16:08:58

00078194835TRLO0

XLON

157

1976.00

16:08:58

00078194836TRLO0

BATE

120

1976.00

16:08:58

00078194837TRLO0

BATE

160

1974.00

16:08:59

00078194844TRLO0

XLON

89

1974.00

16:08:59

00078194842TRLO0

BATE

187

1974.00

16:08:59

00078194843TRLO0

BATE

22

1974.00

16:08:59

00078194845TRLO0

BATE

79

1974.00

16:08:59

00078194846TRLO0

BATE

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.