Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

(the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

21 October 2025

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis;

c) the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, which was announced on Wednesday, 1 October 2025, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2025.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the UK Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2025, expected to be on or after Thursday, 20 November 2025.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson Frostrow Capital LLP - 0203 709 8734


