Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed low-power e-paper display products, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with ED Technologies to support market development across South America, with an initial focus on Brazil.

This partnership marks the next step in Ynvisible's international growth strategy, extending its commercial reach into one of the world's fastest-growing regions for sustainable and connected technologies. South America represents a sizable opportunity for Ynvisible's printed e-paper solutions, particularly in applications where low power consumption, flexibility, and cost efficiency are key advantages.



Founded and led by Newton Sant'ana, ED Technologies is a São Paulo-based business development firm specializing in printed electronics, smart displays, and IoT applications. With an established network across South America, the firm provides local market access and technology commercialization expertise for international technology companies.



"This collaboration supports our long-term goal of expanding Ynvisible's footprint into new growth markets," said Ramin Heydarpour, CEO of Ynvisible. "Newton and his team have deep regional expertise and strong relationships with industrial and technology stakeholders across South America. Together, we can accelerate adoption of Ynvisible's sustainable display technology where it's needed most."



"We see strong potential for Ynvisible's products across industrial, retail, healthcare, logistics, and IoT sectors," said Newton Sant'ana, CEO of ED Technologies. "Our role is to bridge technology innovation with market demand in South America, creating practical pathways for commercialization."



Under the collaboration, ED Technologies will support Ynvisible's business development activities, identify and engage potential customers, and assist in navigating local regulatory and market conditions. The relationship establishes an on-the-ground presence for Ynvisible in South America and forms part of the Company's broader strategy to expand its customer base beyond Europe and North America.

Where to meet us next!

Ynvisible will be present at:

-Spartan Capital Investor Conference 2025 - November 3, New York, NY

-Embedded World North America - November 4-6, 2025, Anaheim, CA

-CES 2026 - January 6-9, 2026, Las Vegas, NV

These events will feature new product demonstrations and customer-driven use cases, designed to strengthen industry and investor engagement across Ynvisible's expanding ecosystem.

Webinar

Ynvisible hosted a webinar, Conversation with the Leadership: The Origins and Future of Ynvisible, on October 15, 2025, with Inês Henriques (Co-Founder, Director and Executive VP) and Ramin Heydarpour (CEO and Chairman). You can watch the webinar here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-w4msBjBH4

About ED Technologies

ED Technologies, founded in 2017 by Newton Sant'Anna in São Paulo, Brazil, is a business development platform specialized in printed electronics, smart displays, and IoT solutions across South America. We bring e-paper displays and printed electronics technologies to market, enabling smart labeling, industrial indicators, intelligent packaging, and signage, while supporting IoT integration in sectors such as retail, logistics, healthcare, agribusiness, textiles, industrial manufacturing, and electronics. Acting as the local commercial hub for international partners, we provide market entry, business development, and strategic support. With the rise of 5G, smart cities, and sustainability initiatives, ED Technologies is committed to leading this transformation, connecting global innovation with local opportunities. Additional information on ED Technologies is available at https://www.ed-technologies.com.br/.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

