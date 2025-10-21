

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate decreased in September to the lowest level in nine months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups dropped to 9.1 percent in September from August's stable rate of 9.3 percent.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 8.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people dropped to 259,000 in September from 267,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is for people aged 15 to 24, remained stable at 16.6 percent.



Data showed that the employment rate declined to 62.1 percent in September from 62.3 percent in August.



During the third quarter, the unemployment rate in the country was 9.2 percent, down from 10.2 percent in the second quarter.



