According to section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to delist an issuer's financial instruments if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements.

On December 23, 2024, Qlosr Group AB (publ) disclosed that it had divested subsidiaries. Nasdaq Stockholm AB considers that since then, Qlosr Group AB (publ) has not met the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 to demonstrate ongoing business operations and that the deficiency in meeting the listing requirement is material.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to delist the shares of Qlosr Group AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Short name: QLOSR B ISIN code: SE0018169195 Order book ID: 258945

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be November 17, 2025.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.