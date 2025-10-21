HEALWELL, in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical, presented new AI generated and regulatory-grade real-world data (RWD) on vedolizumab dose escalation in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease at the prestigious United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week in Berlin on October 6, 2025.

HEALWELL's DARWEN AI platform generated real-world data (RWD) demonstrating that vedolizumab dose escalation from every 8 weeks to every 4 weeks improved remission outcomes, supporting label advancement and access growth. This is one of the world's first examples of using AI to generate this kind of regulatory-grade RWD for these types of applications.

AI-driven real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) generation capability for these types of applications is globally unique to HEALWELL and is expected to be an important driver for both clinical and commercial value.

HEALWELL continues to earn global recognition for its leadership in healthcare AI, being named a finalist in Newsweek's inaugural AI Impact Awards 2025 for advancing validated, ethical AI that drives measurable clinical and commercial impact.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that HEALWELL's DARWEN AI Platform has demonstrated one of world's first examples of using AI to generate real world data (RWD) for supporting greater patient access, product advancement & reimbursement growth for the pharmaceutical industry. AI-driven real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) generation capability for these types of applications is globally unique to HEALWELL and is expected to be an important driver for both clinical and commercial value.

On October 6th 2025, HEALWELL in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical (a top 20 global pharmaceutical company1) presented new AI generated and regulatory-grade real-world data (RWD) and real-world evidence (RWE) on vedolizumab dose escalation in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease at the prestigious United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week in Berlin. HEALWELL's DARWEN AI platform generated real-world data (RWD) demonstrating that vedolizumab dose escalation from every 8 weeks to every 4 weeks improved remission outcomes, supporting label advancement and access growth. Ultimately the real-world data generated provided evidence that demonstrated remission improvement outcomes; an important outcome to drive improved patient outcomes in a disease area that has significant population burden. Inflammatory bowel disease affects approximately 2.39 million people in the United States2 and nearly 400,000 people in Canada3.

"Our collaboration with Takeda demonstrates how our DARWEN AI platform can unlock clinically meaningful insights from the wealth of data buried and not effectively used within electronic health records and documents," said Dr. Christopher Pettengell, Chief Medical Officer. "By identifying patient factors that influence response, we are helping clinicians and life science partners advance more precise, effective, and patient-centered care. We can see a world in which the majority of RWE will be generated by novel AI systems such as DARWENTM AI. This will advance the speed and accuracy with which the global pharmaceutical community can advance to improve patient outcomes."

HEALWELL's DARWEN AI platform has been globally recognized and validated with over 40 peer-reviewed published manuscripts; as a leading platform in healthcare artificial intelligence with regards to its unique capabilities for clinical data abstraction and real-world data and evidence generation. HEALWELL continues to earn global recognition for its leadership in healthcare AI, being named a finalist in Newsweek's inaugural AI Impact Awards 2025 for advancing validated, ethical AI that drives measurable clinical and commercial impact.

"AI is reshaping our world, and the organizations receiving this award are at the forefront of that transformation," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief of Newsweek. "We are proud to spotlight the companies whose technologies and practices are pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve-responsibly and effectively."

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

