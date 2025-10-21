

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - SEGRO plc (SGRO.L) issued a trading update for the period from 1 January 2025 to 30 September 2025. SEGRO said it has had a strong third quarter, with improving occupier sentiment reflected in 22 million pounds of new headline rent signed during the period, bringing the total signed year-to-date to 53 million pounds. Occupancy and customer retention high were at 94.3 percent and 86 percent respectively.



'Our fully fitted data centre joint venture is on track to submit a planning application in the coming weeks, and we are progressing multiple negotiations on both powered shells and new fully fitted opportunities in the UK and Continental Europe,' David Sleath, Chief Executive, said.



