RugVista Group AB: Ebba Ljungerud appointed as CEO of Rugvista

The Board of Directors of Rugvista Group AB (publ) has today appointed Ebba Ljungerud as CEO and Group CEO of Rugvista. Ebba Ljungerud has served as acting CEO since October 2024 and assumes the role of permanent CEO as of today. In connection with this Ebba Ljungerud will also step down from her position as a member of the Board.

Ebba Ljungerud has been a member of Rugvista's Board of Directors since May 2023, a position she now leaves in conjunction with her new assignment as CEO. Ebba Ljungerud brings extensive experience from both board positions - including at Cannuci, Goals, Nelly Group AB (publ), and Kjell Group AB (publ) - as well as from executive roles at Kindred Group PLC, Betsson, and Paradox Interactive AB (publ), where she has held several senior positions such as Chief Commercial Officer, Chief Programme Officer, and Group CEO.

"The Board and I are very pleased that Ebba Ljungerud has accepted the role of permanent CEO of Rugvista. Ebba has done an outstanding job as acting CEO since October last year, and we believe that with her experience, competence, and leadership, she is the right person to lead and continue developing the company, realizing Rugvista's full potential. On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Ebba for her time as acting CEO and warmly welcome her as the company's permanent CEO," says Martin Benckert, Chairperson of the Board.

"I am honored by the trust placed in me to become Rugvista's permanent CEO and look forward to continuing the work we have begun during my time as acting CEO. The wonderful thing about rugs is that they set the tone of a room - art you actually live with every day. Together with all dedicated coworkers, we will continue helping people create homes they love," says Ebba Ljungerud, incoming CEO and Group President.

Contact information

Martin Benckert, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Rugvista Group AB (publ)

InvestorRelations@rugvistagroup.com

This is information that Rugvista Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 09.00 CEST on October 21, 2025.

Certified advisor

FNCA Sweden AB



