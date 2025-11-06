RugVista Group AB: Rugvista Group AB (publ) - publishes Interim Report for January - September 2025

Continued growth in a strong quarter

Third quarter

Net revenue amounted to SEK 166.6 (144.8) million, corresponding to an increase of 15.1% (-9.3%).

Organic net revenue growth was 18.4% (-7.1%).

The gross margin amounted to 63.4% (62.4%).

Operating profit increased to SEK 11.9 (9.0) million, and the operating margin was 7.2% (6.2%).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 8.5 (7.9) million.

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, amounted to SEK 0.41 (0.38).

The number of orders was 80.6 (67.5) thousand, corresponding to an increase of 19.4% (-5.3%).

The average order value decreased by -0.2% (-6.8%) to SEK 2,952 (2,957).

The average Trustpilot rating was 4.6 (4.7).



Comments from Ebba Ljungerud, CEO

During the third quarter, we continued to build on the direction we have set: a clearer focus, improved execution, and customer value at every step. Net revenue amounted to SEK 166.6 (144.8) million, an increase of 15.1%, and organic growth was 18.4% - a step in the right direction.

We have continued to balance order growth and average order value. The number of orders increased to 81 (68) thousand an increase of 19%, while the average order value remained in line with the previous year. Excluding currency effects, the average order value increased by 3%, with the strongest development toward the end of the quarter.

The gross margin strengthened to 63.4% (62.4%), and operating profit increased to SEK 11.9 (9.0) million, corresponding to an operating margin of 7.2% (6.2%). During the quarter, we completed the extensive relocation of both warehouse and office facilities. Total investments in fixed assets so far amount to SEK 43 million, with remaining completions of approximately SEK 2 million planned for the fourth quarter. I am proud that we, within the set time and cost frames, successfully implemented both the new warehouse management system (WMS) and the warehouse move, while continuing to deliver a strong customer experience with high ratings from our customers.

As we approach the end of the year, we do so with good momentum but also with humility toward a market that is moving quickly, characterized by uncertainty, and where comparison periods are gradually strengthening. We are also entering a period when marketing investments are traditionally higher and competition more intense. This may mean that our percentage growth rates will vary between periods, but the underlying direction is clear: a better mix, higher efficiency, and sharper priorities.

