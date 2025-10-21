Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: A3DMZH | ISIN: SE0017780133 | Ticker-Symbol: WAE
Frankfurt
21.10.25 | 08:08
4,028 Euro
+0,40 % +0,016
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
Wallenstam AB: Wallenstam's interim report Jan-Sep 2025

Hans Wallenstam, CEO, and Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO, comment on the report at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations. The film will be released by 08.30 (CEST) at the latest. An audiocast in English with Susann Linde will take place at 09.00 (CEST) at www.finwire.tv. The presentation is available at www.wallenstam.se/filmsandpresentations before 09.00 (CEST).

January 1-September 30, 2025

  • The equity/assets ratio amounted to 43 percent (45) and the loan-to-value ratio was 48 percent (46).
  • Investment in new construction and reconstruction of properties amounted to SEK 1,539 million compared to SEK 1,556 million in the corresponding period last year.
  • On closing day, 1,077 apartments were under construction.
  • Rental income amounted to SEK 2,321 million (2,187).
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 1,002 million (880).
  • Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 714 million (-44).
  • Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -275 million (-341).
  • Profit before tax amounted to SEK 1,397 million (278) and profit after tax amounted to SEK 1,240 million (139), equivalent to SEK 1.9 per share (0.2).
  • Net asset value per share amounted to SEK 59.70, compared to SEK 57.50 on December 31, 2024.

July 1-September 30, 2025

  • Rental income amounted to SEK 759 million (730).
  • Income from property management amounted to SEK 344 million (316).
  • Changes in value of investment properties amounted to SEK 377 million (-22).
  • Changes in value of financial instruments amounted to SEK 159 million (-432).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK 682 million (-269), equivalent to SEK 1.1 per share (-0.4).

Comment from Hans Wallenstam, CEO:

"The business is performing strongly and delivering - income from property management rose by almost 14 percent compared to the previous year and the net asset value increased by SEK 2.20 per share since year-end. The net asset value is now SEK 59.70 per share and we are working purposefully towards our goal of SEK 80 per share through 2030. The equity/assets ratio is 43 percent, which provides us with a stable foundation for continued development."

"During the quarter, we started the construction of another residential project in Älta in Nacka, something I am very happy about. To be able to start new projects in the current market climate is not a given, but it is important - both for us and for society. Each construction start is a step towards more homes, and we have the financial muscle required to drive our new construction projects forward."

For the complete report, please refer to the attached PDF.

For further information, please contact:
Susann Linde, vice CEO and CFO Wallenstam AB, tel. +46 31 20 00 00 or +46 705 17 11 34

www.wallenstam.se

This is information that Wallenstam is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CEST on October 21, 2025.

Wallenstam is a property company that manages, builds and develops properties for sustainable living and enterprise in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Uppsala. The property holding is valued at around SEK 70 billion and the customer base consists of around 12,800 households and 1,000 enterprises. The total lettable area is around 1.4 million sq m. Wallenstam is self-sufficient in renewable electrical energy through its own wind turbines in operation. The company's B shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 1984.


