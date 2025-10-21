TotalEnergies has completed a 7 MW solar project on a closed landfill in Baltimore, Maryland, using specialized ballasted racking to install more than 15,000 panels expected to meet 11% of the local government's electricity use.From pv magazine USA County officials have said that Baltimore County, Maryland, has completed a solar project on the 213-acre closed Parkton Landfill. The project is expected to lower the County government's electricity costs over the long term while reducing carbon emissions and repurposing an underutilized site. The 7 MW project consists of four large-scale arrays ...

