Tele2 AB: Tele2 reports third quarter 2025 results, including strong equity free cash flow

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces its consolidated results for the third quarter of 2025, including strong equity free cash flow, and full year 2025 guidance on capex to sales lowered, while maintaining focus on network leadership and growth initiatives.



Highlights

End-user service revenue of SEK 5.6 billion, up 2% organically compared to Q3 2024, driven by the Baltics and Sweden Business.

Total revenue of SEK 7.4 billion, up 1% organically compared to Q3 2024.

Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 3.1 billion, up 11% organically compared to Q3 2024, supported by improved cost base and solid top line growth.

Q3 2025 profit after financial items (EBT) of SEK 1.6 (1.4) billion.

Net profit from total operations of SEK 1.3 (1.1) billion and earnings per share of SEK 1.86 (1.60).

Equity free cash flow of SEK 1.8 billion in Q3 2025.

Full year 2025 guidance on capex to sales (excl. spectrum and leases) reduced to around 12%

(previously around 13%).

5G coverage now reaches 99.9% of the Swedish population; shutdown of 2G/3G network scheduled for December.

Strongest iPhone launch since 2016, with growing share of sales through own channels.

Baltic operations delivered another strong quarter on both top line and bottom line.

Tele2 named one of the World's Best Companies by Time, recognising employee satisfaction, growth and sustainability transparency.

Comment from Jean Marc Harion, President and Group CEO of Tele2

"Our strict approach to cost and priorities is now deeply integrated into the company culture and daily operations. That means we are now able to gradually increase our efforts to optimise our teams, automate our processes and launch growth initiatives within the business units, ensuring that we invest where it matters most to our customers."



"The third quarter marked an important milestone when we enabled 5G across our entire Swedish network, now reaching 99.9% of the population. With the shutdown of our 2G/3G network coming in December, we can focus all efforts on one efficient network and continue to realise our ambition of building Sweden's best 5G network."



