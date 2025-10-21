

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ASSA ABLOY (ASAZF) reported that its net income attributable to parent company's shareholders for the third quarter rose to 4.149 billion Swedish kronor or 3.73 kronor per share from 3.998 billion kronor or 3.63 kronor per share in the same quarter last year.



Sales for the third quarter grew to 38.15 billion kronor from 37.42 billion kronor last year. Organic sales grew by 3%, with an additional 5% acquired net growth. Currency effects were a headwind of -6%, resulting in total growth of 2% in the third quarter.



