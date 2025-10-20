Cheer Holding, Inc.: Cheer Holding Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rules 5550(a)(2)

BEIJING, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced that on October 16, 2025, it received a notice (the "Notice") from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rules (the "Listing Rules"). Based on the closing bid price of the Company's listed securities for the last 30 consecutive business days from September 4, 2025 to October 15, 2025, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Listing Rules 5550(a)(2). The Notice is only a notification of deficiency and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company's securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Notice states that under the Listing Rules 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 14, 2026, to regain compliance under the Listing Rules. To regain compliance under the Listing Rules, the Company's Class A ordinary shares must be at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by April 14, 2026, the Company may be eligible for additional time to regain compliance or may face delisting.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its Class A ordinary shares between now and April 14, 2026, and to evaluate its available options to regain compliance within the compliance period.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates "platforms, applications, technology, and industry" into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.

Cheer Holding's portfolio includes a wide range of products and services, such as CHEERS Telepathy, CHEERS Video, CHEERS e-Mall, CHEERS Open Data, CheerReal, CheerCar, CheerChat, Polaris Intelligent Cloud, AI-animated short drama series, short video matrix, variety show series, Livestreaming, and more. These offerings provide diverse application scenarios that seamlessly blend "online/offline" and "virtual/reality" elements.

With "CHEERS+" at the core of Cheer Holding's digital ecosystem, the Company is committed to utilizing innovative product applications and technologies to drive its long-term sustainable and scalable growth.

