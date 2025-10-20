Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income

ROSEMONT, Ill., Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wintrust Financial Corporation ("Wintrust", "the Company", "we" or "our") (Nasdaq: WTFC) announced record net income of $600.8 million, or $8.25 per diluted common share, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to net income of $509.7 million, or $7.67 per diluted common share for the same period of 2024. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of the year totaled a record $884.1 million, compared to $778.1 million for the first nine months of 2024.
The Company recorded record quarterly net income of $216.3 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net income of $195.5 million, or $2.78 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2025. Excluding the one-time Preferred Stock impact discussed below, the earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $3.06 for the third quarter of 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2025 totaled a record $317.8 million, as compared to $289.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continued to build on the momentum established in our record first half of the year with record net income, net interest income, strong balance sheet growth and prudent management of net interest margin."
Additionally, Mr. Crane noted, "Net interest margin in the third quarter remained within our expected range at 3.50% and we recognized record net interest income driven by strong average earning asset growth. We anticipate that a relatively stable net interest margin and continued balance sheet growth will contribute to net interest income expansion in the fourth quarter."
Highlights of the third quarter of 2025:
Comparative information to the second quarter of 2025, unless otherwise noted
- Total loans increased by $1.0 billion, or 8% annualized.
- Total deposits increased by $894.6 million, or 6% annualized.
- Total assets increased by $646.3 million, or 4% annualized.
- Earnings per diluted common share of $2.78 in the third quarter of 2025 was impacted by one-time recognition of prior issuance costs related to Preferred Stock Series D and Preferred Stock Series E ($14.0 million, or $0.21 per diluted common share) as well as the excess dividend amount related to one-time extended first dividend period on Preferred Stock Series F ($4.9 million, or $0.07 per diluted common share).
- The Preferred Stock Series D and E were redeemed on July 15, 2025.
- Net interest income increased to $567.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, up $20.3 million from $546.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong average earning asset growth.
- Net interest margin was 3.48% (3.50% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2025 was in line with our guidance.
- Non-interest income was impacted by the following:
- Net gains on investment securities totaled $3.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to net gains of approximately $650,000 in the second quarter of 2025.
- Provision for credit losses totaled $21.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Net charge-offs totaled $24.6 million, or 19 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $13.3 million, or 11 basis points of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the second quarter of 2025.
- Non-performing loans improved in the third quarter of 2025 and totaled $162.6 million and comprised 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $188.8 million and 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025.
Mr. Crane noted, "Strong loan growth in the third quarter totaled $1.0 billion, or 8% on an annualized basis. We are pleased with the diversified nature of our loan growth across all major loan portfolios. Loan pipelines remain strong and we continue to expect loan growth in the mid-to-high single digits for the remainder of the year. We remain disciplined in our evaluation of credit opportunities, ensuring that loan growth aligns with our conservative credit standards. Strong deposit growth totaled $894.6 million, or 6% on an annualized basis, in the third quarter of 2025. Our loan growth was funded by our deposit growth in the third quarter of 2025 resulting in our loans-to-deposits ratio ending the quarter at 91.8%."
Commenting on credit quality, Mr. Crane stated, "Disciplined credit management, supported by thorough portfolio reviews, has driven consistent positive outcomes through early identification and resolution of problem credits. We continue to be conservative and disciplined in our underwriting to maintain our strong credit standards. We believe the Company's reserves are appropriate and we remain committed to sustaining high credit quality as evidenced by our low levels of net charge-offs and non-performing loans as well as our core loan allowance for credit losses of 1.34%."
In summary, Mr. Crane concluded, "We are proud of our third quarter performance and record results year to date. Building on the strong loan growth achieved in the third quarter, we are well positioned to sustain momentum and deliver continued revenue expansion as we close out 2025. We continue to leverage our strong customer relationships and differentiated market positioning to enhance our long-term franchise value as evidenced by deposit market share gains across our major markets, including moving into the third position in total deposit market share in Illinois and solid gains in Wisconsin and west Michigan. We remain focused on delivering our differentiated customer experience to drive better results for our customers and value for our shareholders."
The graphs shown on pages 3-7 illustrate certain financial highlights of the third quarter of 2025 as well as historical financial performance. See "Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios" at Table 18 for additional information with respect to non-GAAP financial measures/ratios, including the reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP financial measures/ratios.
SUMMARY OF RESULTS:
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets increased $646.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. Total loans increased by $1.0 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in loans was driven by growth across all major loan portfolios.
Total liabilities increased by $826.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by a $894.6 million increase in total deposits. Strong organic deposit growth in the third quarter of 2025 was driven by our diverse deposit product offerings. Non-interest bearing deposit balances have remained stable in recent quarters. The Company's loans-to-deposits ratio ended the quarter at 91.8%.
For more information regarding changes in the Company's balance sheet, see Consolidated Statements of Condition and Table 1 through Table 3 in this report.
NET INTEREST INCOME
For the third quarter of 2025, net interest income totaled $567.0 million, an increase of $20.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. The $20.3 million increase in net interest income in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to average earning asset growth of $2.4 billion, or 15% annualized.
Net interest margin was 3.48% (3.50% on a fully taxable-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2025, down four basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025. The yield on earning assets declined three basis points during the third quarter of 2025 primarily due to a four basis point decrease in loan yields. Funding cost on interest-bearing deposits increased by one basis point compared to the second quarter of 2025. The net free funds contribution in the third quarter of 2025 remained unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2025.
For more information regarding net interest income, see Table 4 through Table 8 in this report.
ASSET QUALITY
The allowance for credit losses totaled $454.6 million as of September 30, 2025, a slight decrease from $457.5 million as of June 30, 2025. A provision for credit losses totaling $21.8 million was recorded for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $22.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025. The provision for credit losses recognized in the third quarter of 2025 reflects stable credit quality and an improved macroeconomic forecast. However, given future economic performance remains uncertain, qualitative additions were made to the provision related to credit spreads. For more information regarding the allowance for credit losses and provision for credit losses, see Table 11 in this report.
Management believes the allowance for credit losses is appropriate to account for expected credit losses. The Company is required to estimate expected credit losses over the life of the Company's financial assets as of the reporting date. There can be no assurances, however, that future losses will not significantly exceed the amounts provided for, thereby affecting future results of operations. A summary of the allowance for credit losses calculated for the loan components in each portfolio as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025 is shown on Table 12 of this report.
Net charge-offs totaled $24.6 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $11.3 million compared to $13.3 million of net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average total loans were 19 basis points in the third quarter of 2025 on an annualized basis compared to 11 basis points on an annualized basis in the second quarter of 2025. For more information regarding net charge-offs, see Table 10 in this report.
The Company's loan portfolio delinquency rates remain low and manageable. For more information regarding past due loans, see Table 13 in this report.
Non-performing assets and non-performing loans have improved compared to prior quarters. Non-performing assets totaled $187.5 million and comprised 0.27% of total assets as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $212.5 million, or 0.31% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025. Non-performing loans totaled $162.6 million and comprised 0.31% of total loans at September 30, 2025, as compared to $188.8 million and 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2025. For more information regarding non-performing assets, see Table 14 in this report.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Non-interest income totaled $130.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, increasing $6.7 million, compared to $124.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.
Wealth management revenue increased by approximately $367,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by an increase in asset valuations within the quarter, coupled with an increase in brokerage revenue related to higher transactional business. Wealth management revenue is comprised of the trust and asset management revenue of Wintrust Private Trust Company and Great Lakes Advisors, the brokerage commissions, managed money fees and insurance product commissions at Wintrust Investments and fees from tax-deferred like-kind exchange services provided by the Chicago Deferred Exchange Company.
Mortgage banking revenue totaled $24.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $23.2 million in the second quarter of 2025. The increase in the third quarter of 2025 was primarily attributed to higher production revenue. For more information regarding mortgage banking revenue, see Table 16 in this report.
The Company recognized approximately $3.0 million in net gains on investment securities in the third quarter of 2025 compared to approximately $650,000 in net gains in the second quarter of 2025. The net gains in the third quarter of 2025 were primarily the result of unrealized gains on the Company's equity investment securities with a readily determinable fair value.
For more information regarding non-interest income, see Table 15 in this report.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Non-interest expense totaled $380.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, decreasing $1.5 million, compared to $381.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. Non-interest expense, as a percent of average assets, decreased in the third quarter of 2025 to 2.21%.
Professional fees expense totaled $7.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, resulting in a decrease of $1.8 million as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the current quarter relates primarily to lower consulting services. Professional fees include legal, audit, and tax fees, external loan review costs, consulting arrangement and normal regulatory exam assessments.
The Macatawa Bank acquisition-related costs were approximately $471,000 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.
For more information regarding non-interest expense, see Table 17 in this report.
INCOME TAXES
The Company recorded income tax expense of $79.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $71.6 million in the second quarter of 2025. The effective tax rates were 27.0% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 26.8% in the second quarter of 2025.
BUSINESS SUMMARY
Community Banking
Through community banking, the Company provides banking and financial services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units and institutional clients residing primarily in the local areas the Company services. In the third quarter of 2025, community banking increased its commercial, commercial real estate and residential real estate loan portfolios.
Mortgage banking revenue was $24.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $1.3 million compared to the second quarter of 2025. See Table 16 for more detail. Service charges on deposit accounts totaled $19.8 million in the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2025. The Company's gross commercial and commercial real estate loan pipelines remained solid as of September 30, 2025 indicating momentum for expected continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Specialty Finance
Through specialty finance, the Company offers financing of insurance premiums for businesses and individuals, equipment financing through structured loans and lease products to customers in a variety of industries, accounts receivable financing and value-added, out-sourced administrative services and other services. Originations within the insurance premium financing receivables portfolios were $5.5 billion during the third quarter of 2025. Average balances increased by $945.4 million, as compared to the second quarter of 2025. The Company's leasing divisions' portfolio balances increased in the third quarter of 2025, with capital leases, loans, and equipment on operating leases of $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $301.0 million as of September 30, 2025, respectively, compared to $2.8 billion, $1.2 billion, and $289.8 million as of June 30, 2025, respectively. Revenues from the Company's out-sourced administrative services business were $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, which was relatively stable compared to the second quarter of 2025.
Wealth Management
Through wealth management, the Company offers a full range of wealth management services, including trust and investment services, tax-deferred like-kind exchange services, asset management, and securities brokerage services. Wealth management revenue totaled $37.2 million in the third quarter of 2025, an increase as compared to the second quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company's wealth management subsidiaries had approximately $55.1 billion of assets under administration, which included $8.8 billion of assets owned by the Company and its subsidiary banks.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Key Operating Measures
Wintrust's key operating measures and growth rates for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to the second quarter of 2025 (sequential quarter) and third quarter of 2024 (linked quarter), are shown in the table below:
|% or (1)
basis point (bp)
change from
2nd Quarter
2025
|% or
basis point (bp)
change from
3rd Quarter
2024
|Three Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30, 2025
|Jun 30, 2025
|Sep 30, 2024
|Net income
|$
|216,254
|$
|195,527
|$
|170,001
|11
|%
|27
|%
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (2)
|317,809
|289,322
|255,043
|10
|25
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|2.78
|2.78
|2.47
|-
|13
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.50
|0.50
|0.45
|-
|11
|Net revenue (3)
|697,837
|670,783
|615,730
|4
|13
|Net interest income
|567,010
|546,694
|502,583
|4
|13
|Net interest margin
|3.48
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.49
|%
|(4
|)
|bps
|(1
|)
|bps
|Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (2)
|3.50
|3.54
|3.51
|(4
|)
|(1
|)
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.45
|1.57
|1.62
|(12
|)
|(17
|)
|Return on average assets
|1.26
|1.19
|1.11
|7
|15
|Return on average common equity
|11.58
|12.07
|11.63
|(49
|)
|(5
|)
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|13.74
|14.44
|13.92
|(70
|)
|(18
|)
|At end of period
|Total assets
|$
|69,629,638
|$
|68,983,318
|$
|63,788,424
|4
|%
|9
|%
|Total loans (5)
|52,063,482
|51,041,679
|47,067,447
|8
|11
|Total deposits
|56,711,381
|55,816,811
|51,404,966
|6
|10
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,045,757
|7,225,696
|6,399,714
|(10
|)
|10
(1) Period-end balance sheet percentage changes are annualized.
(2)See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(3)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are "annualized" in this presentation to represent an annual time period. This is done for analytical purposes to better discern, for decision-making purposes, underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts. For example, a 5% growth rate for a quarter would represent an annualized 20% growth rate.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Sep 30,
2024
|Selected Financial Condition Data (at end of period):
|Total assets
|$
|69,629,638
|$
|68,983,318
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|Total loans (1)
|52,063,482
|51,041,679
|48,708,390
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|Total deposits
|56,711,381
|55,816,811
|53,570,038
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,045,757
|7,225,696
|6,600,537
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|Selected Statements of Income Data:
|Net interest income
|$
|567,010
|$
|546,694
|$
|526,474
|$
|525,148
|$
|502,583
|$
|1,640,178
|$
|1,437,387
|Net revenue (2)
|697,837
|670,783
|643,108
|638,599
|615,730
|2,011,728
|1,812,261
|Net income
|216,254
|195,527
|189,039
|185,362
|170,001
|600,820
|509,683
|Pre-tax income, excluding provision for credit losses (non-GAAP) (3)
|317,809
|289,322
|277,018
|270,060
|255,043
|884,149
|778,076
|Net income per common share - Basic
|2.82
|2.82
|2.73
|2.68
|2.51
|8.37
|7.79
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|2.78
|2.78
|2.69
|2.63
|2.47
|8.25
|7.67
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.45
|0.45
|1.50
|1.35
|Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data:
|Performance Ratios:
|Net interest margin
|3.48
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.52
|%
|Net interest margin - fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.50
|3.54
|3.56
|3.51
|3.51
|3.53
|3.54
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.76
|0.76
|0.74
|0.71
|0.74
|0.75
|0.86
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.21
|2.32
|2.32
|2.31
|2.36
|2.28
|2.38
|Net overhead ratio (4)
|1.45
|1.57
|1.58
|1.60
|1.62
|1.53
|1.52
|Return on average assets
|1.26
|1.19
|1.20
|1.16
|1.11
|1.22
|1.17
|Return on average common equity
|11.58
|12.07
|12.21
|11.82
|11.63
|11.94
|12.52
|Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|13.74
|14.44
|14.72
|14.29
|13.92
|14.28
|14.69
|Average total assets
|$
|68,303,036
|$
|65,840,345
|$
|64,107,042
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|$
|66,098,845
|$
|58,014,347
|Average total shareholders' equity
|6,955,543
|6,862,040
|6,460,941
|6,418,403
|5,990,429
|6,761,319
|5,628,346
|Average loans to average deposits ratio
|92.5
|%
|93.0
|%
|92.3
|%
|91.9
|%
|93.8
|%
|92.6
|%
|94.5
|%
|Period-end loans to deposits ratio
|91.8
|91.4
|90.9
|91.5
|91.6
|Common Share Data at end of period:
|Market price per common share
|$
|132.44
|$
|123.98
|$
|112.46
|$
|124.71
|$
|108.53
|Book value per common share
|98.87
|95.43
|92.47
|89.21
|90.06
|Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
|85.39
|81.86
|78.83
|75.39
|76.15
|Common shares outstanding
|66,961,209
|66,937,732
|66,919,325
|66,495,227
|66,481,543
|Other Data at end of period:
|Common equity to assets ratio
|9.5
|%
|9.3
|%
|9.4
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.4
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) (3)
|8.3
|8.0
|8.1
|7.8
|8.1
|Tier 1 leverage ratio (5)
|9.5
|10.2
|9.6
|9.4
|9.6
|Risk-based capital ratios:
|Tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.9
|11.5
|10.8
|10.7
|10.6
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (5)
|10.2
|10.0
|10.1
|9.9
|9.8
|Total capital ratio (5)
|12.4
|13.0
|12.5
|12.3
|12.2
|Allowance for credit losses (6)
|$
|454,586
|$
|457,461
|$
|448,387
|$
|437,060
|$
|436,193
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses to total loans
|0.87
|%
|0.90
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.93
|%
|Number of:
|Bank subsidiaries
|16
|16
|16
|16
|16
|Banking offices
|208
|208
|208
|205
|203
(1)Excludes mortgage loans held-for-sale.
(2)Net revenue is net interest income plus non-interest income.
(3)See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)The net overhead ratio is calculated by netting total non-interest expense and total non-interest income, annualizing this amount, and dividing by that period's average total assets. A lower ratio indicates a higher degree of efficiency.
(5)Capital ratios for current quarter-end are estimated.
(6)The allowance for credit losses includes the allowance for loan losses, the allowance for unfunded lending-related commitments and the allowance for held-to-maturity securities losses.
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|565,406
|$
|695,501
|$
|616,216
|$
|452,017
|$
|725,465
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|63
|63
|63
|6,519
|5,663
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|3,422,452
|4,569,618
|4,238,237
|4,409,753
|3,648,117
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
|5,274,124
|4,885,715
|4,220,305
|4,141,482
|3,912,232
|Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost
|3,438,406
|3,502,186
|3,564,490
|3,613,263
|3,677,420
|Trading account securities
|-
|-
|-
|4,072
|3,472
|Equity securities with readily determinable fair value
|63,445
|273,722
|270,442
|215,412
|125,310
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|282,755
|282,087
|281,893
|281,407
|266,908
|Brokerage customer receivables
|-
|-
|-
|18,102
|16,662
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value
|333,883
|299,606
|316,804
|331,261
|461,067
|Loans, net of unearned income
|52,063,482
|51,041,679
|48,708,390
|48,055,037
|47,067,447
|Allowance for loan losses
|(386,622
|)
|(391,654
|)
|(378,207
|)
|(364,017
|)
|(360,279
|)
|Net loans
|51,676,860
|50,650,025
|48,330,183
|47,691,020
|46,707,168
|Premises, software and equipment, net
|775,425
|776,324
|776,679
|779,130
|772,002
|Lease investments, net
|301,000
|289,768
|280,472
|278,264
|270,171
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|1,614,674
|1,610,025
|1,598,255
|1,739,334
|1,721,090
|Receivable on unsettled securities sales
|978,209
|240,039
|463,023
|-
|551,031
|Goodwill
|797,639
|798,144
|796,932
|796,942
|800,780
|Other acquisition-related intangible assets
|105,297
|110,495
|116,072
|121,690
|123,866
|Total assets
|$
|69,629,638
|$
|68,983,318
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|10,952,146
|$
|10,877,166
|$
|11,201,859
|$
|11,410,018
|$
|10,739,132
|Interest-bearing
|45,759,235
|44,939,645
|42,368,179
|41,102,331
|40,665,834
|Total deposits
|56,711,381
|55,816,811
|53,570,038
|52,512,349
|51,404,966
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,151,309
|3,151,309
|3,151,309
|3,151,309
|3,171,309
|Other borrowings
|579,328
|625,392
|529,269
|534,803
|647,043
|Subordinated notes
|298,536
|298,458
|298,360
|298,283
|298,188
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Payable on unsettled securities sales
|-
|39,105
|-
|-
|-
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|1,589,761
|1,572,981
|1,466,987
|1,785,061
|1,613,638
|Total liabilities
|62,583,881
|61,757,622
|59,269,529
|58,535,371
|57,388,710
|Shareholders' Equity:
|Preferred stock
|425,000
|837,500
|412,500
|412,500
|412,500
|Common stock
|67,042
|67,025
|67,007
|66,560
|66,546
|Surplus
|2,521,306
|2,495,637
|2,494,347
|2,482,561
|2,470,228
|Treasury stock
|(9,150
|)
|(9,156
|)
|(9,156
|)
|(6,153
|)
|(6,098
|)
|Retained earnings
|4,356,367
|4,200,923
|4,045,854
|3,897,164
|3,748,715
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(314,808
|)
|(366,233
|)
|(410,015
|)
|(508,335
|)
|(292,177
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|7,045,757
|7,225,696
|6,600,537
|6,344,297
|6,399,714
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|69,629,638
|$
|68,983,318
|$
|65,870,066
|$
|64,879,668
|$
|63,788,424
WINTRUST FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Sep 30,
2024
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|832,140
|$
|797,997
|$
|768,362
|$
|789,038
|$
|794,163
|$
|2,398,499
|$
|2,254,316
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,757
|4,872
|4,246
|5,623
|6,233
|13,875
|15,813
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|34,992
|34,317
|36,766
|46,256
|32,608
|106,075
|68,997
|Federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements
|75
|276
|179
|53
|277
|530
|313
|Investment securities
|86,426
|78,053
|72,016
|67,066
|69,592
|236,495
|209,049
|Trading account securities
|-
|-
|11
|6
|11
|11
|42
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock
|5,444
|5,393
|5,307
|5,157
|5,451
|16,144
|14,903
|Brokerage customer receivables
|-
|-
|78
|302
|269
|78
|663
|Total interest income
|963,834
|920,908
|886,965
|913,501
|908,604
|2,771,707
|2,564,096
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|355,846
|333,470
|320,233
|346,388
|362,019
|1,009,549
|997,254
|Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|26,007
|25,724
|25,441
|26,050
|26,254
|77,172
|73,099
|Interest on other borrowings
|6,887
|6,957
|6,792
|7,519
|9,013
|20,636
|26,961
|Interest on subordinated notes
|3,717
|3,735
|3,714
|3,733
|3,712
|11,166
|14,384
|Interest on junior subordinated debentures
|4,367
|4,328
|4,311
|4,663
|5,023
|13,006
|15,011
|Total interest expense
|396,824
|374,214
|360,491
|388,353
|406,021
|1,131,529
|1,126,709
|Net interest income
|567,010
|546,694
|526,474
|525,148
|502,583
|1,640,178
|1,437,387
|Provision for credit losses
|21,768
|22,234
|23,963
|16,979
|22,334
|67,965
|84,068
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|545,242
|524,460
|502,511
|508,169
|480,249
|1,572,213
|1,353,319
|Non-interest income
|Wealth management
|37,188
|36,821
|34,042
|38,775
|37,224
|108,051
|107,452
|Mortgage banking
|24,451
|23,170
|20,529
|20,452
|15,974
|68,150
|72,761
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|19,825
|19,502
|19,362
|18,864
|16,430
|58,689
|46,787
|Gains (losses) on investment securities, net
|2,972
|650
|3,196
|(2,835
|)
|3,189
|6,818
|233
|Fees from covered call options
|5,619
|5,624
|3,446
|2,305
|988
|14,689
|7,891
|Trading gains (losses), net
|172
|151
|(64
|)
|(113
|)
|(130
|)
|259
|617
|Operating lease income, net
|15,466
|15,166
|15,287
|15,327
|15,335
|45,919
|43,383
|Other
|25,134
|23,005
|20,836
|20,676
|24,137
|68,975
|95,750
|Total non-interest income
|130,827
|124,089
|116,634
|113,451
|113,147
|371,550
|374,874
|Non-interest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|219,668
|219,541
|211,526
|212,133
|211,261
|650,735
|604,975
|Software and equipment
|35,027
|36,522
|34,717
|34,258
|31,574
|106,266
|88,536
|Operating lease equipment
|10,409
|10,757
|10,471
|10,263
|10,518
|31,637
|32,035
|Occupancy, net
|20,809
|20,228
|20,778
|20,597
|19,945
|61,815
|58,616
|Data processing
|11,329
|12,110
|11,274
|10,957
|9,984
|34,713
|28,779
|Advertising and marketing
|19,027
|18,761
|12,272
|13,097
|18,239
|50,060
|48,715
|Professional fees
|7,465
|9,243
|9,044
|11,334
|9,783
|25,752
|29,303
|Amortization of other acquisition-related intangible assets
|5,196
|5,580
|5,618
|5,773
|4,042
|16,394
|6,322
|FDIC insurance
|11,418
|10,971
|10,926
|10,640
|10,512
|33,315
|35,478
|Other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses, net
|262
|505
|643
|397
|(938
|)
|1,410
|(805
|)
|Other
|39,418
|37,243
|38,821
|39,090
|35,767
|115,482
|102,231
|Total non-interest expense
|380,028
|381,461
|366,090
|368,539
|360,687
|1,127,579
|1,034,185
|Income before taxes
|296,041
|267,088
|253,055
|253,081
|232,709
|816,184
|694,008
|Income tax expense
|79,787
|71,561
|64,016
|67,719
|62,708
|215,364
|184,325
|Net income
|$
|216,254
|$
|195,527
|$
|189,039
|$
|185,362
|$
|170,001
|$
|600,820
|$
|509,683
|Preferred stock dividends
|13,295
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|6,991
|27,277
|20,973
|Preferred stock redemption
|14,046
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14,046
|-
|Net income applicable to common shares
|$
|188,913
|$
|188,536
|$
|182,048
|$
|178,371
|$
|163,010
|$
|559,497
|$
|488,710
|Net income per common share - Basic
|$
|2.82
|$
|2.82
|$
|2.73
|$
|2.68
|$
|2.51
|$
|8.37
|$
|7.79
|Net income per common share - Diluted
|$
|2.78
|$
|2.78
|$
|2.69
|$
|2.63
|$
|2.47
|$
|8.25
|$
|7.67
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.35
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|66,952
|66,931
|66,726
|66,491
|64,888
|66,871
|62,743
|Dilutive potential common shares
|1,028
|888
|923
|1,233
|1,053
|945
|934
|Average common shares and dilutive common shares
|67,980
|67,819
|67,649
|67,724
|65,941
|67,816
|63,677
TABLE 1: LOAN PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From (1)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025 (2)
|Sep 30,
2024
|Balance:
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, excluding early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|$
|211,360
|$
|192,633
|$
|181,580
|$
|189,774
|$
|314,693
|39
|%
|(33
|)%
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|122,523
|106,973
|135,224
|141,487
|146,374
|58
|(16
|)
|Total mortgage loans held-for-sale
|$
|333,883
|$
|299,606
|$
|316,804
|$
|331,261
|$
|461,067
|45
|%
|(28
|)%
|Core loans:
|Commercial
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|7,135,083
|$
|7,028,247
|$
|6,871,206
|$
|6,867,422
|$
|6,774,683
|6
|%
|5
|%
|Asset-based lending
|1,588,522
|1,663,693
|1,701,962
|1,611,001
|1,709,685
|(18
|)
|(7
|)
|Municipal
|804,986
|771,785
|798,646
|826,653
|827,125
|17
|(3
|)
|Leases
|2,834,563
|2,757,331
|2,680,943
|2,537,325
|2,443,721
|11
|16
|Commercial real estate
|Residential construction
|60,923
|59,027
|55,849
|48,617
|73,088
|13
|(17
|)
|Commercial construction
|2,273,545
|2,165,263
|2,086,797
|2,065,775
|1,984,240
|20
|15
|Land
|323,685
|304,827
|306,235
|319,689
|346,362
|25
|(7
|)
|Office
|1,578,208
|1,601,208
|1,641,555
|1,656,109
|1,675,286
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|Industrial
|2,912,547
|2,824,889
|2,677,555
|2,628,576
|2,527,932
|12
|15
|Retail
|1,478,861
|1,452,351
|1,402,837
|1,374,655
|1,404,586
|7
|5
|Multi-family
|3,306,597
|3,200,578
|3,091,314
|3,125,505
|3,193,339
|13
|4
|Mixed use and other
|1,684,841
|1,683,867
|1,652,759
|1,685,018
|1,588,584
|0
|6
|Home equity
|484,202
|466,815
|455,683
|445,028
|427,043
|15
|13
|Residential real estate
|Residential real estate loans for investment
|4,019,046
|3,814,715
|3,561,417
|3,456,009
|3,252,649
|21
|24
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out eligible loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|75,088
|80,800
|86,952
|114,985
|92,355
|(28
|)
|(19
|)
|Residential mortgage loans, early buy-out exercised loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies
|49,736
|53,267
|36,790
|41,771
|43,034
|(26
|)
|16
|Total core loans
|$
|30,610,433
|$
|29,928,663
|$
|29,108,500
|$
|28,804,138
|$
|28,363,712
|9
|%
|8
|%
|Niche loans:
|Commercial
|Franchise
|$
|1,298,140
|$
|1,286,265
|$
|1,262,555
|$
|1,268,521
|$
|1,191,686
|4
|%
|9
|%
|Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
|1,204,661
|1,232,530
|1,019,543
|893,854
|750,462
|(9
|)
|61
|Community Advantage - homeowners association
|537,696
|526,595
|525,492
|525,446
|501,645
|8
|7
|Insurance agency lending
|1,140,691
|1,120,985
|1,070,979
|1,044,329
|1,048,686
|7
|9
|Premium Finance receivables
|U.S. property & casualty insurance
|7,502,901
|7,378,340
|6,486,663
|6,447,625
|6,253,271
|7
|20
|Canada property & casualty insurance
|863,391
|944,836
|753,199
|824,417
|878,410
|(34
|)
|(2
|)
|Life insurance
|8,758,553
|8,506,960
|8,365,140
|8,147,145
|7,996,899
|12
|10
|Consumer and other
|147,016
|116,505
|116,319
|99,562
|82,676
|104
|78
|Total niche loans
|$
|21,453,049
|$
|21,113,016
|$
|19,599,890
|$
|19,250,899
|$
|18,703,735
|6
|%
|15
|%
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|52,063,482
|$
|51,041,679
|$
|48,708,390
|$
|48,055,037
|$
|47,067,447
|8
|%
|11
|%
(1)NM - Not Meaningful.
(2)Annualized.
TABLE 2: DEPOSIT PORTFOLIO MIX AND GROWTH RATES
|% Growth From
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Jun 30,
2025 (1)
|Sep 30,
2024
|Balance:
|Non-interest-bearing
|$
|10,952,146
|$
|10,877,166
|$
|11,201,859
|$
|11,410,018
|$
|10,739,132
|3
|%
|2
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|6,710,919
|6,795,725
|6,340,168
|5,865,546
|5,466,932
|(5
|)
|23
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|1,600,735
|1,595,764
|1,408,790
|1,469,064
|1,303,354
|1
|23
|Money market
|20,270,382
|19,556,041
|18,074,733
|17,975,191
|17,713,726
|14
|14
|Savings
|6,758,743
|6,659,419
|6,576,251
|6,372,499
|6,183,249
|6
|9
|Time certificates of deposit
|10,418,456
|10,332,696
|9,968,237
|9,420,031
|9,998,573
|3
|4
|Total deposits
|$
|56,711,381
|$
|55,816,811
|$
|53,570,038
|$
|52,512,349
|$
|51,404,966
|6
|%
|10
|%
|Mix:
|Non-interest-bearing
|19
|%
|19
|%
|21
|%
|22
|%
|21
|%
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|12
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Wealth management deposits (2)
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Money market
|36
|35
|34
|34
|34
|Savings
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Time certificates of deposit
|18
|19
|18
|18
|19
|Total deposits
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
|100
|%
(1)Annualized.
(2)Represents deposit balances of the Company's subsidiary banks from brokerage customers of Wintrust Investments, Chicago Deferred Exchange Company, LLC ("CDEC"), and trust and asset management customers of the Company.
TABLE 3: TIME CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT MATURITY/RE-PRICING ANALYSIS
As of September 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Time
Certificates of
Deposit
|Weighted-Average
Rate of Maturing
Time Certificates
of Deposit
|1-3 months
|$
|4,450,481
|3.83
|%
|4-6 months
|3,165,121
|3.72
|7-9 months
|1,489,181
|3.64
|10-12 months
|973,156
|3.79
|13-18 months
|196,146
|3.13
|19-24 months
|79,669
|3.00
|24+ months
|64,702
|3.00
|Total
|$
|10,418,456
|3.74
|%
TABLE 4: QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
|Average Balance for three months ended,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,276,683
|$
|3,308,199
|$
|3,520,048
|$
|3,934,016
|$
|2,413,728
|Investment securities (2)
|9,377,930
|8,801,560
|8,409,735
|8,090,271
|8,276,576
|FHLB and FRB stock (3)
|282,338
|282,001
|281,702
|271,825
|263,707
|Liquidity management assets (4)
|$
|12,936,951
|$
|12,391,760
|$
|12,211,485
|$
|12,296,112
|$
|10,954,011
|Other earning assets (4) (5)
|-
|-
|13,140
|20,528
|17,542
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|295,365
|310,534
|286,710
|378,707
|376,251
|Loans, net of unearned income (4) (6)
|51,403,566
|49,517,635
|47,833,380
|47,153,014
|45,920,586
|Total earning assets (4)
|$
|64,635,882
|$
|62,219,929
|$
|60,344,715
|$
|59,848,361
|$
|57,268,390
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(410,681
|)
|(398,685
|)
|(375,371
|)
|(367,238
|)
|(383,736
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|495,292
|478,707
|476,423
|470,033
|467,333
|Other assets
|3,582,543
|3,540,394
|3,661,275
|3,642,949
|3,563,296
|Total assets
|$
|68,303,036
|$
|65,840,345
|$
|64,107,042
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|6,687,292
|$
|6,423,050
|$
|6,046,189
|$
|5,601,672
|$
|5,174,673
|Wealth management deposits
|1,604,142
|1,552,989
|1,574,480
|1,430,163
|1,362,747
|Money market accounts
|19,431,021
|18,184,754
|17,581,141
|17,579,395
|16,436,111
|Savings accounts
|6,723,325
|6,578,698
|6,479,444
|6,288,727
|6,096,746
|Time deposits
|10,319,719
|9,841,702
|9,406,126
|9,702,948
|9,598,109
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|44,765,499
|$
|42,581,193
|$
|41,087,380
|$
|40,602,905
|$
|38,668,386
|FHLB advances (3)
|3,151,310
|3,151,310
|3,151,309
|3,160,658
|3,178,973
|Other borrowings
|614,892
|593,657
|582,139
|577,786
|622,792
|Subordinated notes
|298,481
|298,398
|298,306
|298,225
|298,135
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|253,566
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|49,083,748
|$
|46,878,124
|$
|45,372,700
|$
|44,893,140
|$
|43,021,852
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,791,709
|10,643,798
|10,732,156
|10,718,738
|10,271,613
|Other liabilities
|1,472,036
|1,456,383
|1,541,245
|1,563,824
|1,631,389
|Equity
|6,955,543
|6,862,040
|6,460,941
|6,418,403
|5,990,429
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|68,303,036
|$
|65,840,345
|$
|64,107,042
|$
|63,594,105
|$
|60,915,283
|Net free funds/contribution (7)
|$
|15,552,134
|$
|15,341,805
|$
|14,972,015
|$
|14,955,221
|$
|14,246,538
(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(4)See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(5)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(6)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(7)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 5: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME
|Net Interest Income for three months ended,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Interest income:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|$
|35,067
|$
|34,593
|$
|36,945
|$
|46,308
|$
|32,885
|Investment securities
|87,101
|78,733
|72,706
|67,783
|70,260
|FHLB and FRB stock (1)
|5,444
|5,393
|5,307
|5,157
|5,451
|Liquidity management assets (2)
|$
|127,612
|$
|118,719
|$
|114,958
|$
|119,248
|$
|108,596
|Other earning assets (2)
|-
|-
|92
|310
|282
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|4,757
|4,872
|4,246
|5,623
|6,233
|Loans, net of unearned income (2)
|834,294
|800,197
|770,568
|791,390
|796,637
|Total interest income
|$
|966,663
|$
|923,788
|$
|889,864
|$
|916,571
|$
|911,748
|Interest expense:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|40,448
|$
|37,517
|$
|33,600
|$
|31,695
|$
|30,971
|Wealth management deposits
|8,415
|8,182
|8,606
|9,412
|10,158
|Money market accounts
|169,831
|155,890
|146,374
|159,945
|167,382
|Savings accounts
|38,844
|37,637
|35,923
|38,402
|42,892
|Time deposits
|98,308
|94,244
|95,730
|106,934
|110,616
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|355,846
|$
|333,470
|$
|320,233
|$
|346,388
|$
|362,019
|FHLB advances (1)
|26,007
|25,724
|25,441
|26,050
|26,254
|Other borrowings
|6,887
|6,957
|6,792
|7,519
|9,013
|Subordinated notes
|3,717
|3,735
|3,714
|3,733
|3,712
|Junior subordinated debentures
|4,367
|4,328
|4,311
|4,663
|5,023
|Total interest expense
|$
|396,824
|$
|374,214
|$
|360,491
|$
|388,353
|$
|406,021
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(2,829
|)
|(2,880
|)
|(2,899
|)
|(3,070
|)
|(3,144
|)
|Net interest income (GAAP) (3)
|567,010
|546,694
|526,474
|525,148
|502,583
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|2,829
|2,880
|2,899
|3,070
|3,144
|Net interest income, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|$
|569,839
|$
|549,574
|$
|529,373
|$
|528,218
|$
|505,727
(1)Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(2)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(3)See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
TABLE 6: QUARTERLY NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Net Interest Margin for three months ended,
|Sep 30,
2025
|Jun 30,
2025
|Mar 31,
2025
|Dec 31,
2024
|Sep 30,
2024
|Yield earned on:
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents
|4.25
|%
|4.19
|%
|4.26
|%
|4.68
|%
|5.42
|%
|Investment securities
|3.68
|3.59
|3.51
|3.33
|3.38
|FHLB and FRB stock (1)
|7.65
|7.67
|7.64
|7.55
|8.22
|Liquidity management assets
|3.91
|%
|3.84
|%
|3.82
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.94
|%
|Other earning assets
|-
|-
|2.84
|6.01
|6.38
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|6.39
|6.29
|6.01
|5.91
|6.59
|Loans, net of unearned income
|6.44
|6.48
|6.53
|6.68
|6.90
|Total earning assets
|5.93
|%
|5.96
|%
|5.98
|%
|6.09
|%
|6.33
|%
|Rate paid on:
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|2.40
|%
|2.34
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.38
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|2.08
|2.11
|2.22
|2.62
|2.97
|Money market accounts
|3.47
|3.44
|3.38
|3.62
|4.05
|Savings accounts
|2.29
|2.29
|2.25
|2.43
|2.80
|Time deposits
|3.78
|3.84
|4.13
|4.38
|4.58
|Interest-bearing deposits
|3.15
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.16
|%
|3.39
|%
|3.72
|%
|FHLB advances
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|3.28
|3.29
|Other borrowings
|4.44
|4.70
|4.73
|5.18
|5.76
|Subordinated notes
|4.94
|5.02
|5.05
|4.98
|4.95
|Junior subordinated debentures
|6.83
|6.85
|6.90
|7.32
|7.88
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.21
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.44
|%
|3.75
|%
|Interest rate spread (2) (3)
|2.72
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.76
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.58
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (4)
|0.78
|0.78
|0.80
|0.86
|0.93
|Net interest margin (GAAP) (3)
|3.48
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.49
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (3)
|3.50
|%
|3.54
|%
|3.56
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.51
|%
(1)Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(2)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(4)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 7: YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, AND NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|Average Balance
for nine months ended,
|Interest
for nine months ended,
|Yield/Rate
for nine months ended,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Sep 30,
2025
|Sep 30,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Sep 30,
2024
|Sep 30,
2025
|Sep 30,
2024
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks, securities purchased under resale agreements and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|3,367,419
|$
|1,720,387
|$
|106,605
|$
|69,310
|4.23
|%
|5.38
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|8,866,621
|8,276,711
|238,540
|210,834
|3.60
|3.40
|FHLB and FRB stock (3)
|282,016
|249,375
|16,144
|14,903
|7.65
|7.98
|Liquidity management assets (4) (5)
|$
|12,516,056
|$
|10,246,473
|$
|361,289
|$
|295,047
|3.86
|%
|3.85
|%
|Other earning assets (4) (5) (6)
|4,332
|15,966
|92
|715
|2.84
|5.98
|Mortgage loans held-for-sale
|297,568
|338,061
|13,875
|15,813
|6.23
|6.25
|Loans, net of unearned income (4) (5) (7)
|49,597,938
|43,963,779
|2,405,059
|2,261,341
|6.48
|6.87
|Total earning assets (5)
|$
|62,415,894
|$
|54,564,279
|$
|2,780,315
|$
|2,572,916
|5.96
|%
|6.30
|%
|Allowance for loan and investment security losses
|(395,041
|)
|(368,713
|)
|Cash and due from banks
|483,543
|450,899
|Other assets
|3,594,449
|3,367,882
|Total assets
|$
|66,098,845
|$
|58,014,347
|NOW and interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|6,387,859
|$
|5,279,697
|$
|111,565
|$
|98,586
|2.34
|%
|2.49
|%
|Wealth management deposits
|1,577,312
|1,467,886
|25,203
|30,913
|2.14
|2.81
|Money market accounts
|18,405,748
|15,398,045
|472,095
|460,466
|3.43
|3.99
|Savings accounts
|6,594,716
|5,923,205
|112,404
|123,026
|2.28
|2.77
|Time deposits
|9,859,196
|8,435,172
|288,282
|284,263
|3.91
|4.50
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|42,824,831
|$
|36,504,005
|$
|1,009,549
|$
|997,254
|3.15
|%
|3.65
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|3,151,310
|3,002,228
|77,172
|73,099
|3.27
|3.25
|Other borrowings
|597,016
|612,627
|20,636
|26,961
|4.62
|5.88
|Subordinated notes
|298,396
|381,813
|11,166
|14,384
|5.00
|5.03
|Junior subordinated debentures
|253,566
|253,566
|13,006
|15,011
|6.86
|7.91
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|47,125,119
|$
|40,754,239
|$
|1,131,529
|$
|1,126,709
|3.21
|%
|3.69
|%
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|10,722,772
|10,041,972
|Other liabilities
|1,489,635
|1,589,790
|Equity
|6,761,319
|5,628,346
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|66,098,845
|$
|58,014,347
|Interest rate spread (5) (8)
|2.75
|%
|2.61
|%
|Less: Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|(8,608
|)
|(8,820
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|Net free funds/contribution (9)
|$
|15,290,775
|$
|13,810,040
|0.78
|0.93
|Net interest income/margin (GAAP) (5)
|$
|1,640,178
|$
|1,437,387
|3.51
|%
|3.52
|%
|Fully taxable-equivalent adjustment
|8,608
|8,820
|0.02
|0.02
|Net interest income/margin, fully taxable-equivalent (non-GAAP) (5)
|$
|1,648,786
|$
|1,446,207
|3.53
|%
|3.54
|%
(1)Includes interest-bearing deposits from banks and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of greater than three months. Cash equivalents include federal funds sold and securities purchased under resale agreements with original maturities of three months or less.
(2)Investment securities includes investment securities classified as available-for-sale and held-to-maturity, and equity securities with readily determinable fair values. Equity securities without readily determinable fair values are included within other assets.
(3)Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")
(4)Interest income on tax-advantaged loans, trading securities and investment securities reflects a taxable-equivalent adjustment based on the marginal federal corporate tax rate in effect as of the applicable period.
(5)See Table 18: Supplemental Non-GAAP Financial Measures/Ratios for additional information on this performance measure/ratio.
(6)Other earning assets include brokerage customer receivables and trading account securities.
(7)Loans, net of unearned income, include non-accrual loans.
(8)Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield earned on earning assets and the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
(9)Net free funds are the difference between total average earning assets and total average interest-bearing liabilities. The estimated contribution to net interest margin from net free funds is calculated using the rate paid for total interest-bearing liabilities.
TABLE 8: INTEREST RATE SENSITIVITY
As an ongoing part of its financial strategy, the Company attempts to manage the impact of fluctuations in market interest rates on net interest income. Management measures its exposure to changes in interest rates by modeling many different interest rate scenarios.
The following interest rate scenarios display the percentage change in net interest income over a one-year time horizon assuming increases and decreases of 100 and 200 basis points as compared to projected net interest income in a scenario with no assumed rate changes. The Static Shock Scenario results incorporate actual cash flows and repricing characteristics for balance sheet instruments following an instantaneous, parallel change in market rates based upon a static (i.e. no growth or constant) balance sheet. Conversely, the Ramp Scenario results incorporate management's projections of future volume and pricing of each of the product lines following a gradual, parallel change in market rates over twelve months. Actual results may differ from these simulated results due to timing, magnitude, and frequency of interest rate changes as well as changes in market conditions and management strategies. The interest rate sensitivity for both the Static Shock and Ramp Scenario is as follows:
|Static Shock Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Sep 30, 2025
|(2.3
|)%
|(0.8
|)%
|0.0
|%
|(0.4
|)%
|Jun 30, 2025
|(1.5
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Mar 31, 2025
|(1.8
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Dec 31, 2024
|(1.6
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(1.5
|)
|Sep 30, 2024
|1.2
|1.1
|0.4
|(0.9
|)
|Ramp Scenario
|+200 Basis
Points
|+100 Basis
Points
|-100 Basis
Points
|-200 Basis
Points
|Sep 30, 2025
|(0.2
|)%
|(0.1
|)%
|0.1
|%
|(0.1
|)%
|Jun 30, 2025
|0.0
|0.0
|(0.1
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Mar 31, 2025
|0.2
|0.2
|(0.1
|)
|(0.5
|)
|Dec 31, 2024
|(0.2
|)
|(0.0
|)
|0.0
|(0.3
|)
|Sep 30, 2024
|1.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
As shown above, the magnitude of potential changes in net interest income in various interest rate scenarios has continued to remain relatively neutral. As the current interest rate cycle progressed, management took action to reposition its sensitivity to interest rates. To this end, management has executed various derivative instruments including collars, floors and receive fixed swaps to hedge variable rate loan exposures and originated a higher percentage of its loan originations in longer-term fixed-rate loans. The Company will continue to monitor current and projected interest rates and may execute additional derivatives to mitigate potential fluctuations in the net interest margin in future periods.
TABLE 9: MATURITIES AND SENSITIVITIES TO CHANGES IN INTEREST RATES
|Loans repricing or contractual maturity period
|As of September 30, 2025
|One year or
less
|From one to
five years
|From five to
fifteen years
|After fifteen
years
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Commercial
|Fixed rate
|$
|465,635
|$
|3,851,843
|$
|2,154,642
|$
|17,113
|$
|6,489,233
|Variable rate
|10,054,366
|743
|-
|-
|10,055,109
|Total commercial
|$
|10,520,001
|$
|3,852,586
|$
|2,154,642
|$
|17,113
|$
|16,544,342
|Commercial real estate
|Fixed rate
|$
|771,993
|$
|2,629,379
|$
|358,703
|$
|68,729
|$
|3,828,804
|Variable rate
|9,779,638
|10,700
|65
|-
|9,790,403
|Total commercial real estate
|$
|10,551,631
|$
|2,640,079
|$
|358,768
|$
|68,729
|$
|13,619,207
|Home equity
|Fixed rate
|$
|9,470
|$
|464
|$
|-
|$
|13
|$
|9,947
|Variable rate
|474,255
|-
|-
|-
|474,255
|Total home equity
|$
|483,725
|$
|464
|$
|-
|$
|13
|$
|484,202
|Residential real estate
|Fixed rate
|$
|17,018
|$
|4,563
|$
|70,142
|$
|1,040,869
|$
|1,132,592
|Variable rate
|117,542
|736,051
|2,157,685
|-
|3,011,278
|Total residential real estate
|$
|134,560
|$
|740,614
|$
|2,227,827
|$
|1,040,869
|$
|4,143,870
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|Fixed rate
|$
|8,275,798
|$
|90,494
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|8,366,292
|Variable rate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|$
|8,275,798
|$
|90,494
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|8,366,292
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|Fixed rate
|$
|255,894
|$
|140,954
|$
|4,000
|$
|-
|$
|400,848
|Variable rate
|8,357,705
|-
|-
|-
|8,357,705
|Total premium finance receivables - life insurance
|$
|8,613,599
|$
|140,954
|$
|4,000
|$
|-
|$
|8,758,553
|Consumer and other
|Fixed rate
|$
|65,657
|$
|8,660
|$
|1,045
|$
|853
|$
|76,215
|Variable rate
|70,801
|-
|-
|-
|70,801
|Total consumer and other
|$
|136,458
|$
|8,660
|$
|1,045
|$
|853
|$
|147,016
|Total per category
|Fixed rate
|$
|9,861,465
|$
|6,726,357
|$
|2,588,532
|$
|1,127,577
|$
|20,303,931
|Variable rate
|28,854,307
|747,494
|2,157,750
|-
|31,759,551
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|$
|38,715,772
|$
|7,473,851
|$
|4,746,282
|$
|1,127,577
|$
|52,063,482
|Less: Existing cash flow hedging derivatives (1)
|(5,650,000
|)
|Total loans repricing or maturing in one year or less, adjusted for cash flow hedging activity
|$
|33,065,772
|Variable Rate Loan Pricing by Index:
|SOFR tenors (2)
|$
|20,295,819
|12- month CMT (3)
|7,284,381
|Prime
|3,083,193
|Fed Funds
|768,000
|Other U.S. Treasury tenors
|191,629
|Other
|136,529
|Total variable rate
|$
|31,759,551
(1)Excludes cash flow hedges with future effective starting dates.
(2)SOFR - Secured Overnight Financing Rate.
(3)CMT - Constant Maturity Treasury Rate.
Graph available at the following link: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0a0dfa31-b8af-4032-bcab-ba07bcc7557c
Source: Bloomberg
As noted in the table on the previous page, the majority of the Company's portfolio is tied to SOFR and CMT indices which, as shown in the table above, do not mirror the same changes as the Prime rate, which has historically moved when the Federal Reserve raises or lowers interest rates. Specifically, the Company has variable rate loans of $17.5 billion tied to one-month SOFR and $7.3 billion tied to twelve-month CMT. The above chart shows:
|Basis Point (bp) Change in
|1-month
SOFR
|12- month
CMT
|Prime
|Third Quarter 2025
|(19
|)
|bps
|(28
|)
|bps
|(25
|)
|bps
|Second Quarter 2025
|-
|(7
|)
|-
|First Quarter 2025
|(1
|)
|(13
|)
|-
|fourth quarter 2024
|(52
|)
|18
|(50
|)
|Third Quarter 2024
|(49
|)
|(111
|)
|(50
|)
TABLE 10: ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Allowance for credit losses at beginning of period
|$
|457,461
|$
|448,387
|$
|437,060
|$
|436,193
|$
|437,560
|$
|437,060
|$
|427,612
|Provision for credit losses - Other
|21,768
|22,234
|23,963
|16,979
|6,787
|67,965
|68,521
|Provision for credit losses - Day 1 on non-PCD assets acquired during the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,547
|-
|15,547
|Initial allowance for credit losses recognized on PCD assets acquired during the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,004
|-
|3,004
|Other adjustments
|(88
|)
|180
|4
|(187
|)
|30
|96
|(20
|)
|Charge-offs:
|Commercial
|21,597
|6,148
|9,722
|5,090
|22,975
|37,467
|43,774
|Commercial real estate
|144
|5,711
|454
|1,037
|95
|6,309
|21,090
|Home equity
|27
|111
|-
|-
|-
|138
|74
|Residential real estate
|26
|-
|-
|114
|-
|26
|61
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|6,860
|6,346
|7,114
|13,301
|7,790
|20,320
|24,214
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|18
|-
|12
|-
|4
|30
|4
|Consumer and other
|174
|179
|147
|189
|154
|500
|398
|Total charge-offs
|28,846
|18,495
|17,449
|19,731
|31,018
|64,790
|89,615
|Recoveries:
|Commercial
|1,449
|1,746
|929
|775
|649
|4,124
|2,078
|Commercial real estate
|241
|10
|12
|172
|30
|263
|151
|Home equity
|104
|30
|216
|194
|101
|350
|165
|Residential real estate
|1
|2
|136
|0
|5
|139
|15
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|2,459
|3,335
|3,487
|2,646
|3,436
|9,281
|8,613
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41
|-
|54
|Consumer and other
|37
|32
|29
|19
|21
|98
|68
|Total recoveries
|4,291
|5,155
|4,809
|3,806
|4,283
|14,255
|11,144
|Net charge-offs
|(24,555
|)
|(13,340
|)
|(12,640
|)
|(15,925
|)
|(26,735
|)
|(50,535
|)
|(78,471
|)
|Allowance for credit losses at period end
|$
|454,586
|$
|457,461
|$
|448,387
|$
|437,060
|$
|436,193
|$
|454,586
|$
|436,193
|Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) by category as a percentage of its own respective category's average:
|Commercial
|0.49
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.41
|%
|Commercial real estate
|(0.00
|)
|0.17
|0.01
|0.03
|0.00
|0.06
|0.23
|Home equity
|(0.06
|)
|0.07
|(0.20
|)
|(0.18
|)
|(0.10
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Residential real estate
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|(0.02
|)
|0.01
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|0.00
|Premium finance receivables - property & casualty
|0.20
|0.16
|0.20
|0.59
|0.24
|0.19
|0.30
|Premium finance receivables - life insurance
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|-
|0.00
|0.00
|(0.00
|)
|Consumer and other
|0.40
|0.44
|0.45
|0.63
|0.63
|0.43
|0.54
|Total loans, net of unearned income
|0.19
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.13
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.14
|0.24
|%
|Loans at period end
|$
|52,063,482
|$
|51,041,679
|$
|48,708,390
|$
|48,055,037
|$
|47,067,447
|Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.74
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.77
|%
|Allowance for loan and unfunded lending-related commitment losses as a percentage of loans at period end
|0.87
|0.90
|0.92
|0.91
|0.93
PCD - Purchase Credit Deteriorated
TABLE 11: ALLOWANCE AND PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES BY COMPONENT
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Mar 31,
|Dec 31,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|2025
|2024