WKN: A40EWF | ISIN: CA65345V1085 | Ticker-Symbol: TRC
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2025 23:06 Uhr
NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Announces Equity Grants

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. (TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") announces that the Company has issued a total of 103,600 restricted share units ("RSUs") to an officer of the Company in accordance with the Company's 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. Certain of the RSUs vest one-third annually, with the remainder fully vesting on the first anniversary of the date of grant; the RSUs expire on December 31, 2028. Once vested, each RSU represents the right to receive one common share of the Company.

About NexGold Mining Corp.

NexGold Mining Corp. is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia and its Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our Projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

Further details about NexGold, including the Feasibility Study for the Goldboro Gold Project and the Prefeasibility Study for the Goliath Gold Complex, are available under the Company's issuer profile on www.sedarplus.ca and on NexGold's website at www.nexgold.com.

Contact:

Kevin Bullock
President & CEO
(647) 388-1842
kbullock@nexgold.com		Orin Baranowsky
Chief Financial Officer
(647) 697-2625
obaranowsky@nexgold.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
