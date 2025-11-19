NexGold Mining Corp.: NexGold Announces Equity Grants

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexGold Mining Corp. - TSXV: NEXG; OTCQX: NXGCF) ("NexGold" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved grants of 687,497 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) to certain officers and 534,719 Deferred Share Units (DSUs) to non-executive directors under its 2024 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, in line with TSX Venture Exchange policies. The RSUs and DSUs vest in three equal tranches starting one year from the grant date. Each unit converts to one common share of the Company upon settlement in accordance with the Plan. The grants aim to align leadership interests with shareholders, recognize contributions and support long-term retention and performance.

NexGold is a gold-focused company with assets in Canada and Alaska. NexGold's Goldboro Gold Project is located in Nova Scotia. The Goliath Gold Complex (which includes the Goliath, Goldlund and Miller deposits) is located in Northwestern Ontario. NexGold also owns several other projects throughout Canada, including the Weebigee-Sandy Lake Gold Project JV, and grassroots gold exploration property Gold Rock. In addition, NexGold holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. NexGold is committed to inclusive, informed and meaningful dialogue with regional communities and Indigenous Nations throughout the life of all our projects and on all aspects, including creating sustainable economic opportunities, providing safe workplaces, enhancing of social value, and promoting community wellbeing.

