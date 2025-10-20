RBB Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2025 Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.16 Per Common Share

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and its subsidiaries, Royal Business Bank (the "Bank") and RBB Asset Management Company ("RAM"), collectively referred to herein as the "Company," announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income increased 8.7% to $10.1 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share from the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Return on average assets of 0.97%, compared to 0.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Net interest margin expanded to 2.98%, up from 2.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Loans held for investment growth of $67.9 million, or 8.3% annualized

Common stock repurchases totaled $12.5 million

Classified and criticized loans decreased $56.1 million, or 30.8%, to $126.2 million at September 30, 2025, down from $182.3 million at June 30, 2025

Nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 11.0%, to $54.3 million at September 30, 2025, down from $61.0 million at June 30, 2025



Book value and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $30.18 and $25.89 at September 30, 2025, up from $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025

The Company reported net income of $10.1 million, or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $9.3 million, or $0.52 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Net income for the third quarter of 2025 reflected higher net interest income, lower credit costs and a lower effective tax rate as compared to the prior quarter. Net income for the prior quarter included income from an Employee Retention Credit ("ERC") of $5.2 million (pre-tax), which was included in other income, offset partially by professional and advisory costs associated with filing and determining eligibility for the ERC totaling $1.2 million (pre-tax).

"Third quarter net income increased to $10.1 million, or $0.59 per share, and was driven by core earnings growth and lower credit costs," said Johnny Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of RBB Bancorp. "Continued loan growth supported increased asset yields and net interest income. Loan loss provisions decreased as credit continued to stabilize and we made good progress addressing many of our non-performing loans and performing criticized loans."

(1)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $29.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $27.3 million for the second quarter of 2025. The $1.9 million increase was due to a $3.2 million increase in interest income, offset by a $1.2 million increase in interest expense. The increase in interest income was due mainly to a $2.4 million increase in interest and fees on loans. The increase in interest expense was due mainly to a $1.0 million increase in interest on deposits.

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 2.98% for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 6 basis points from 2.92% for the second quarter of 2025. The NIM expansion included a 6 basis point increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets and a 2 basis point decrease in the overall cost of funds. The yield on average interest-earning assets increased to 5.85% for the third quarter of 2025 from 5.79% for the second quarter of 2025 driven by a 9 basis point increase in the yield on average loans to 6.12%. Average loans represented 83.3% of average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to 84.5% in the second quarter of 2025.

The average cost of funds decreased to 3.12% for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.14% for the second quarter of 2025, due to a 3 basis point decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, and a 9 basis point decrease in the average cost of total borrowings. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased to 3.63% for the third quarter of 2025 from 3.66% for the second quarter of 2025. The overall funding mix for the third quarter of 2025 remained relatively unchanged from the second quarter of 2025 with average total interest-bearing deposits representing 89.4% of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits representing 16.6% of average total deposits. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.97% at September 30, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was $625,000 for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $2.4 million for the second quarter of 2025. The third quarter of 2025 provision for credit losses reflected a provision for loan loss of $750,000 due mainly to net loan growth, and a decrease in provision for unfunded commitments of $125,000 due to lower volume of unfunded commitments. The third quarter provision also took into consideration factors such as changes in the outlook for economic conditions and market interest rates, and changes in credit quality metrics, including changes in loans 30-89 days past due, nonperforming loans, special mention and substandard loans during the period. Net charge-offs totaled $6.9 million in the third quarter and related almost entirely to a commercial construction loan, of which $6.6 million of this credit loss was reserved in prior periods, and the borrower filed for bankruptcy this quarter. Net charge-offs on an annualized basis represented 0.84% of average loans for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 0.42% for the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.3 million, a decrease of $5.2 million from $8.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was mostly due to the second quarter of 2025 including other income of $5.2 million for the receipt of ERC funds from the IRS. There were no such ERC amounts received or associated advisory costs recognized during the third quarter of 2025. In addition, other income increased $148,000 due to higher equity investment income of $498,000, offset by lower recoveries on fully charged-off acquired loans of $350,000.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.7 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from $20.5 million for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease was mainly due to lower legal and professional expenses of $1.5 million, including $1.2 million of ERC advisory costs incurred in the second quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits also decreased by $480,000, of which $330,000 related to executive management transitions recognized in the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio was 57.36% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 57.22% for the second quarter of 2025.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.5% for the third quarter of 2025 and 27.8% for the second quarter of 2025. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2025 was due mostly to a change in California tax law (Senate Bill 132), which changes the way banks and financial institutions apportion income for California tax purposes. The annual effective tax rate for fiscal 2025 is estimated to be in the range of 26% to 27%.

Balance Sheet

At September 30, 2025, total assets were $4.2 billion, a $118.4 million, or 2.9%, increase compared to June 30, 2025, and a $218.0 million, or 5.5%, increase compared to September 30, 2024.

Loan and Securities Portfolio

Loans held for investment ("HFI") totaled $3.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $67.9 million, or 8.3% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025, and an increase of $210.7 million, or 6.8%, compared to September 30, 2024. The third quarter of 2025 net loan growth included $187.8 million in originations with an average yield of 6.70%. The net increase from June 30, 2025 was largely due to net increases of $47.9 million in single-family residential ("SFR") mortgage loans, $13.2 million in commercial real estate ("CRE") loans, and $8.4 million in commercial and industrial ("C&I") loans. The loan to deposit ratio was 98.1% at September 30, 2025, compared to 101.5% at June 30, 2025 and 100.0% at September 30, 2024.

As of September 30, 2025, available for sale securities ("AFS") totaled $410.6 million, a decrease of $2.5 million from June 30, 2025, primarily related to maturities and paydowns of $62.3 million, offset by purchases of $58.3 million during the third quarter of 2025. As of September 30, 2025, net unrealized losses totaled $20.5 million, a $2.6 million decrease when compared to net unrealized losses of $23.1 million as of June 30, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.4 billion as of September 30, 2025, an increase of $178.3 million, or 22.2% annualized, compared to June 30, 2025 and an increase of $274.3 million, or 8.9%, compared to September 30, 2024. The increase during the third quarter of 2025 was due to a $171.7 million increase in interest-bearing deposits coupled with a $6.6 million increase in noninterest-bearing deposits. The increase in interest-bearing deposits included increases in wholesale time deposits of $84.3 million, retail time deposits of $57.4 million, and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits of $30.0 million. Wholesale time deposits were raised to repay $50.0 million in maturing FHLB advances. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $550.5 million, or 16.4% of total deposits at September 30, 2025 compared to $543.9 million, or 17.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2025.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $54.3 million, or 1.29% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, down from $61.0 million, or 1.49% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets included $8.8 million other real estate owned ("OREO") (included in "accrued interest and other assets") at September 30, 2025 and $4.2 million at June 30, 2025. The increase in OREO in the third quarter related to the foreclosure of 2 SBA loans with $3.7 million guaranteed. Accordingly, including the SBA guarantees, OREO exposure totaled $5.1 million at September 30, 2025.

Nonperforming loans totaled $45.4 million at September 30, 2025, down from $56.8 million at June 30, 2025. The $11.3 million decrease in nonperforming loans during the third quarter of 2025 was due to $6.9 million in net charge-offs, $5.0 million of loans migrating back to accrual status, $1.2 million in payoffs and paydowns, and $970,000 moving to OREO. These decreases were partially offset by additions to nonaccrual loans of $2.8 million.

Special mention loans, also referred to as criticized loans, totaled $49.3 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, down from $91.3 million, or 2.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The $42.0 million decrease was primarily due to the upgrade of one $44.4 million completed construction loan, downgrades to substandard-rated loans totaling $8.4 million, and payoffs and paydowns totaling $2.9 million. These decreases were partially offset by the downgrade of loans to special mention totaling $10.8 million and $2.8 million in balance increases. As of September 30, 2025, all special mention loans were paying current.

Substandard loans, also referred to as classified loans, totaled $76.9 million at September 30, 2025, down from $91.0 million at June 30, 2025. The $14.1 million decrease in substandard loans during the third quarter was primarily due to payoffs and paydowns of $16.6 million, net charge-offs of $6.9 million, upgrades to pass-rated loans of $5.0 million, and transfers to OREO of $970,000. These decreases were partially offset by downgrades of loans to substandard of $15.4 million. Of the total substandard loans at September 30, 2025, there were $31.4 million on accrual status.

30-89 day delinquent loans, excluding nonperforming loans, totaled $6.5 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, down from $18.0 million, or 0.56% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The $11.5 million decrease was mainly due to $13.0 million in loans returning to current status and $2.4 million in loans migrating to nonaccrual status, offset by $4.0 million in new delinquent loans.

As of September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $45.4 million and was comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $44.9 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $504,000 (included in "accrued interest and other liabilities"). This compares to the allowance for credit losses of $51.6 million, comprised of an allowance for loan losses of $51.0 million and a reserve for unfunded commitments of $629,000 at June 30, 2025. The $6.2 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses for the third quarter of 2025 was due to net charge-offs of $6.9 million, offset by a $625,000 provision for credit losses. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans HFI decreased to 1.36% at September 30, 2025, compared to 1.58% at June 30, 2025, due mainly to net charge-offs which were specific reserves at June 30, 2025. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans HFI was 98.70% at September 30, 2025, up from 89.79% at June 30, 2025.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands) Allowance for loan losses Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Allowance for credit losses Allowance for loan losses Reserve for unfunded loan commitments Allowance for credit losses Beginning balance $ 51,014 $ 629 $ 51,643 $ 47,729 $ 729 $ 48,458 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 750 (125 ) 625 9,983 (225 ) 9,758 Less loans charged-off (7,019 ) - (7,019 ) (13,084 ) - (13,084 ) Recoveries on loans charged-off 147 - 147 264 - 264 Ending balance $ 44,892 $ 504 $ 45,396 $ 44,892 $ 504 $ 45,396

Shareholders' Equity

At September 30, 2025, total shareholders' equity was $514.3 million, a $3.3 million decrease compared to June 30, 2025, and a $4.6 million increase compared to September 30, 2024. The decrease in shareholders' equity for the third quarter of 2025 was due mostly to common stock repurchases totaling $12.5 million and common stock cash dividends paid of $2.8 million, offset by net income of $10.1 million and lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.6 million.

The increase in shareholders' equity for the last twelve months was due to net income of $26.2 million, lower net unrealized losses on AFS securities of $1.6 million, and equity compensation activity of $2.2 million, offset by common stock repurchases totaling $14.0 million and common stock cash dividends paid of $11.4 million. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $30.18 and $25.89 at September 30, 2025, up from $29.25 and $25.11 at June 30, 2025 and up from $28.81 and $24.64 at September 30, 2024.

Dividend Announcement

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 12, 2025 to shareholders of record on October 31, 2025.

(1)

Corporate Overview

RBB Bancorp is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had total assets of $4.2 billion. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, is a full service commercial bank, which provides consumer and business banking services predominately to the Asian-centric communities in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and Ventura County in California, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York, in Edison, New Jersey, in the Chicago neighborhoods of Chinatown and Bridgeport, Illinois, and on Oahu, Hawaii. Bank services include remote deposit, E-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, a full range of depository account products and wealth management services. The Bank has nine branches in Los Angeles County, two branches in Ventura County, one branch in Orange County, California, one branch in Las Vegas, Nevada, three branches and one loan operation center in Brooklyn, three branches in Queens, one branch in Manhattan in New York, one branch in Edison, New Jersey, two branches in Chicago, Illinois, and one branch in Honolulu, Hawaii. The Company's administrative and lending center is located at 1055 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90017, and its operations center is located at 7025 Orangethorpe Ave., Buena Park, California 90621. The Company's website address is www.royalbusinessbankusa.com.

Disclosure

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial disclosures for tangible common equity and tangible assets and adjusted earnings. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. Please refer to the tables at the end of this release for a presentation of performance ratios in accordance with GAAP and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor

Certain matters set forth herein (including the exhibits hereto) constitute forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations and our future financial position and operating results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; the potential for additional material weaknesses in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting or other potential control deficiencies of which the Company is not currently aware or which have not been detected; business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our current and future geographic markets, including the tight labor market, ineffective management of the United States ("U.S.") federal budget or debt or turbulence or uncertainly in domestic or foreign financial markets; the strength of the U.S. economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations; adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments; federal government shutdowns and uncertainty regarding the federal government's debt limit; possible additional provisions for credit losses and charge-offs; credit risks of lending activities and deterioration in asset or credit quality; extensive laws and regulations and supervision that we are subject to, including potential supervisory action by bank supervisory authorities; compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act and other money laundering statutes and regulations; potential goodwill impairment; liquidity risk; failure to comply with debt covenants; fluctuations in interest rates; risks associated with acquisitions and the expansion of our business into new markets; inflation and deflation; real estate market conditions and the value of real estate collateral; the effects of having concentrations in our loan portfolio, including commercial real estate and the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; environmental liabilities; our ability to compete with larger competitors; our ability to retain key personnel; successful management of reputational risk; severe weather, natural disasters, earthquakes, fires, including direct and indirect costs and impacts on clients, the Company and its employees from the January 2025 Los Angeles County wildfires; or other adverse external events could harm our business; geopolitical conditions, including acts or threats of terrorism, actions taken by the U.S. or other governments in response to acts or threats of terrorism and/or military conflicts, including the conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan, which could impact business and economic conditions in the U.S. and abroad; tariffs, trade policies, and related tensions, which could impact our clients, specific industry sectors, and/or broader economic conditions and financial market; public health crises and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate, including our credit quality and business operations, as well as the impact on general economic and financial market conditions; general economic or business conditions in Asia, and other regions where the Bank has operations; failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our information systems; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them; our ability to adapt our systems to the expanding use of technology in banking; risk management processes and strategies; adverse results in legal proceedings; the impact of regulatory enforcement actions, if any; certain provisions in our charter and bylaws that may affect acquisition of the Company; changes in tax laws and regulations; the impact of governmental efforts to restructure the U.S. financial regulatory system and increased costs of compliance and other risks associated with changes in regulation, including any amendments to the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; the impact of changes in the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") insurance assessment rate and the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessments; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the SEC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; fluctuations in the Company's stock price; restrictions on dividends and other distributions by laws and regulations and by our regulators and our capital structure; our ability to raise additional capital, if needed, and the potential resulting dilution of interests of holders of our common stock; the soundness of other financial institutions; our ongoing relations with our various federal and state regulators, including the SEC, FDIC, FRB and California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items and all other factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report as filed under Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

September, 30, June, 30, March, 31, December, 31, September, 30, 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 24,251 $ 27,338 $ 25,315 $ 27,747 $ 26,388 Interest-earning deposits with financial institutions 210,679 164,514 213,508 229,998 323,002 Cash and cash equivalents 234,930 191,852 238,823 257,745 349,390 Interest-earning time deposits with financial institutions 600 600 600 600 600 Investment securities available for sale 410,631 413,142 378,188 420,190 305,666 Investment securities held to maturity 4,185 4,186 5,188 5,191 5,195 Loans held for sale 756 - 655 11,250 812 Loans held for investment 3,302,577 3,234,695 3,143,063 3,053,230 3,091,896 Allowance for loan losses (44,892 ) (51,014 ) (51,932 ) (47,729 ) (43,685 ) Net loans held for investment 3,257,685 3,183,681 3,091,131 3,005,501 3,048,211 Premises and equipment, net 23,851 23,945 24,308 24,601 24,839 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 15,000 Cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 61,538 61,111 60,699 60,296 59,889 Goodwill 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 71,498 Servicing assets 6,252 6,482 6,766 6,985 7,256 Core deposit intangibles 1,495 1,667 1,839 2,011 2,194 Right-of-use assets 24,305 25,554 26,779 28,048 29,283 Accrued interest and other assets 95,729 91,322 87,926 83,561 70,644 Total assets $ 4,208,455 $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 550,488 $ 543,885 $ 528,205 $ 563,012 $ 543,623 Savings, NOW and money market accounts 721,697 691,679 721,216 663,034 666,089 Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,119,258 1,010,674 1,000,106 1,007,452 1,052,462 Time deposits, greater than $250,000 975,054 941,993 893,101 850,291 830,010 Total deposits 3,366,497 3,188,231 3,142,628 3,083,789 3,092,184 FHLB advances 130,000 180,000 160,000 200,000 200,000 Long-term debt, net of issuance costs 119,815 119,720 119,624 119,529 119,433 Subordinated debentures 15,320 15,265 15,211 15,156 15,102 Lease liabilities - operating leases 26,066 27,294 28,483 29,705 30,880 Accrued interest and other liabilities 36,422 41,877 33,148 36,421 23,150 Total liabilities 3,694,120 3,572,387 3,499,094 3,484,600 3,480,749 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 250,362 259,863 260,284 259,957 259,280 Additional paid-in capital 3,734 3,579 3,360 3,645 3,520 Retained earnings 274,608 270,152 263,885 264,460 262,946 Non-controlling interest 72 72 72 72 72 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (14,441 ) (16,013 ) (17,295 ) (20,257 ) (16,090 ) Total shareholders' equity 514,335 517,653 510,306 507,877 509,728 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,208,455 $ 4,090,040 $ 4,009,400 $ 3,992,477 $ 3,990,477

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 50,094 $ 47,687 $ 47,326 $ 143,402 $ 138,193 Interest on interest-earning deposits 2,140 1,750 3,388 5,904 11,781 Interest on investment securities 4,592 4,213 3,127 12,941 10,369 Dividend income on FHLB stock 327 324 326 981 984 Interest on federal funds sold and other 239 231 258 705 779 Total interest and dividend income 57,392 54,205 54,425 163,933 162,106 Interest expense: Interest on savings deposits, NOW and money market accounts 4,674 4,567 5,193 13,709 14,624 Interest on time deposits 20,152 19,250 22,553 58,486 67,725 Interest on long-term debt and subordinated debentures 1,635 1,634 1,681 4,901 5,039 Interest on FHLB advances 1,654 1,420 453 4,063 1,331 Total interest expense 28,115 26,871 29,880 81,159 88,719 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 29,277 27,334 24,545 82,774 73,387 Provision for credit losses 625 2,387 3,300 9,758 3,857 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,652 24,947 21,245 73,016 69,530 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 1,099 1,060 1,071 3,176 3,127 Gain on sale of loans 260 358 447 699 1,210 Loan servicing fees, net of amortization 564 541 605 1,693 1,773 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 427 411 403 1,241 1,170 Gain on OREO - - - - 1,016 Other income 943 6,108 3,220 7,257 4,310 Total noninterest income 3,293 8,478 5,746 14,066 12,606 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,600 11,080 10,008 32,323 29,468 Occupancy and equipment expenses 2,425 2,377 2,518 7,209 7,400 Data processing 1,805 1,713 1,472 5,120 4,358 Legal and professional 1,450 2,904 958 5,869 3,098 Office expenses 444 405 348 1,257 1,056 Marketing and business promotion 252 212 252 661 613 Insurance and regulatory assessments 732 709 658 2,171 2,621 Core deposit premium 172 172 200 516 602 Other expenses 803 921 1,007 2,572 2,298 Total noninterest expense 18,683 20,493 17,421 57,698 51,514 Income before income taxes 13,262 12,932 9,570 29,384 30,622 Income tax expense 3,114 3,599 2,571 7,613 8,342 Net income $ 10,148 $ 9,333 $ 6,999 $ 21,771 $ 22,280 Net income per share Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.53 $ 0.39 $ 1.24 $ 1.22 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.39 $ 1.24 $ 1.22 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 17,225,702 17,746,607 17,812,791 17,564,835 18,261,702 Diluted 17,301,627 17,797,735 17,885,359 17,621,599 18,313,086

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 202,317 $ 2,380 4.67 % $ 163,838 $ 1,980 4.85 % $ 260,205 $ 3,646 5.57 % FHLB Stock 15,000 327 8.65 % 15,000 324 8.66 % 15,000 326 8.65 % Securities Available for sale(2) 429,936 4,578 4.22 % 399,414 4,189 4.21 % 298,948 3,105 4.13 % Held to maturity(2) 4,186 38 3.60 % 5,028 48 3.83 % 5,198 46 3.52 % Total loans(3) 3,245,193 50,095 6.12 % 3,171,570 47,687 6.03 % 3,069,578 47,326 6.13 % Total interest-earning assets 3,896,632 $ 57,418 5.85 % 3,754,850 $ 54,228 5.79 % 3,648,929 $ 54,449 5.94 % Total noninterest-earning assets 255,052 254,029 242,059 Total average assets $ 4,151,684 $ 4,008,879 $ 3,890,988 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 69,800 406 2.31 % $ 66,755 $ 368 2.21 % $ 55,757 $ 277 1.98 % Money market 491,561 3,861 3.12 % 482,669 3,774 3.14 % 439,936 4,093 3.70 % Saving deposits 138,344 407 1.17 % 141,411 425 1.21 % 164,515 823 1.99 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,050,682 10,312 3.89 % 996,249 9,768 3.93 % 1,037,365 12,312 4.72 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 960,094 9,840 4.07 % 922,540 9,482 4.12 % 819,207 10,241 4.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,710,481 24,826 3.63 % 2,609,624 23,817 3.66 % 2,516,780 27,746 4.39 % FHLB advances 185,217 1,654 3.54 % 159,286 1,420 3.58 % 150,543 453 1.20 % Long-term debt 119,752 1,295 4.29 % 119,657 1,296 4.34 % 119,370 1,295 4.32 % Subordinated debentures 15,284 340 8.83 % 15,230 338 8.90 % 15,066 386 10.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,030,734 28,115 3.68 % 2,903,797 26,871 3.71 % 2,801,759 29,880 4.24 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 541,083 526,113 528,081 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,993 65,278 52,428 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 608,076 591,391 580,509 Shareholders' equity 512,874 513,691 508,720 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,151,684 $ 4,008,879 $ 3,890,988 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 29,303 2.17 % $ 27,357 2.08 % $ 24,569 1.70 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.92 % 2.68 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,251,564 $ 24,826 3.03 % $ 3,135,737 $ 23,817 3.05 % $ 3,044,861 $ 27,746 3.63 % Total cost of funds $ 3,571,817 $ 28,115 3.12 % $ 3,429,910 $ 26,871 3.14 % $ 3,329,840 $ 29,880 3.57 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST INCOME

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 Average Interest Yield / Average Interest Yield / (tax-equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance & Fees Rate Balance & Fees Rate Interest-earning assets Cash and cash equivalents(1) $ 186,827 $ 6,609 4.73 % $ 293,597 $ 12,560 5.71 % FHLB Stock 15,000 981 8.74 % 15,000 984 8.76 % Securities Available for sale(2) 406,655 12,880 4.23 % 312,352 10,302 4.41 % Held to maturity(2) 4,797 135 3.76 % 5,203 140 3.59 % Total loans(3) 3,165,937 143,401 6.06 % 3,035,143 138,193 6.08 % Total interest-earning assets 3,779,216 $ 164,006 5.80 % 3,661,295 $ 162,179 5.92 % Total noninterest-earning assets 256,509 242,802 Total average assets $ 4,035,725 $ 3,904,097 Interest-bearing liabilities NOW $ 65,957 1,096 2.22 % $ 56,924 $ 851 2.00 % Money market 479,328 11,260 3.14 % 427,884 11,496 3.59 % Saving deposits 144,895 1,354 1.25 % 162,207 2,277 1.88 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 1,012,408 30,126 3.98 % 1,087,501 38,476 4.73 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 916,162 28,360 4.14 % 792,310 29,249 4.93 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,618,750 72,196 3.69 % 2,526,826 82,349 4.35 % FHLB advances 173,810 4,063 3.13 % 150,182 1,331 1.18 % Long-term debt 119,658 3,886 4.34 % 119,276 3,886 4.35 % Subordinated debentures 15,230 1,014 8.90 % 15,012 1,153 10.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,927,448 81,159 3.71 % 2,811,296 88,719 4.22 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 529,190 528,624 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,142 52,955 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 595,332 581,579 Shareholders' equity 512,945 511,222 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,035,725 $ 3,904,097 Net interest income / interest rate spreads $ 82,847 2.09 % $ 73,460 1.70 % Net interest margin 2.93 % 2.68 % Total cost of deposits $ 3,147,940 $ 72,196 3.07 % $ 3,055,450 $ 82,349 3.60 % Total cost of funds $ 3,456,638 $ 81,159 3.14 % $ 3,339,920 $ 88,719 3.55 %

(1) Includes income and average balances for interest-earning time deposits and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis. (3) Average loan balances relate to loans held for investment and loans held for sale and include nonaccrual loans. Interest income on loans includes the effects of discount accretion and net deferred loan origination fees and costs accounted for as yield adjustments.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

At or for the Three Months Ended At or for the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Per share data (common stock) Book value $ 30.18 $ 29.25 $ 28.81 $ 30.18 $ 28.81 Tangible book value(1) $ 25.89 $ 25.11 $ 24.64 $ 25.89 $ 24.64 Performance ratios Return on average assets, annualized 0.97 % 0.93 % 0.72 % 0.72 % 0.76 % Return on average shareholders' equity, annualized 7.85 % 7.29 % 5.47 % 5.67 % 5.82 % Return on average tangible common equity, annualized(1) 9.16 % 8.50 % 6.40 % 6.62 % 6.81 % Noninterest income to average assets, annualized 0.31 % 0.85 % 0.59 % 0.47 % 0.43 % Noninterest expense to average assets, annualized 1.79 % 2.05 % 1.78 % 1.91 % 1.76 % Yield on average earning assets 5.85 % 5.79 % 5.94 % 5.80 % 5.92 % Yield on average loans 6.12 % 6.03 % 6.13 % 6.06 % 6.08 % Cost of average total deposits(2) 3.03 % 3.05 % 3.63 % 3.07 % 3.60 % Cost of average interest-bearing deposits 3.63 % 3.66 % 4.39 % 3.69 % 4.35 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.68 % 3.71 % 4.24 % 3.71 % 4.22 % Net interest spread 2.17 % 2.08 % 1.70 % 2.09 % 1.70 % Net interest margin 2.98 % 2.92 % 2.68 % 2.93 % 2.68 % Efficiency ratio(3) 57.36 % 57.22 % 57.51 % 59.58 % 59.90 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 27.12 % 30.19 % 41.03 % 38.71 % 39.34 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release. (2) Total deposits include noninterest-bearing deposits and interest-bearing deposits. (3) Ratio calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income before provision for credit losses and noninterest income.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

At or for the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2025 2025 2024 Credit Quality Data: Special mention loans $ 49,349 $ 91,317 $ 77,501 Special mention loans to total loans HFI 1.49 % 2.82 % 2.51 % Substandard loans $ 76,880 $ 91,019 $ 79,831 Substandard loans to total loans HFI 2.33 % 2.81 % 2.58 % Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans $ 6,533 $ 18,003 $ 10,625 Loans 30-89 days past due, excluding nonperforming loans, to total loans 0.20 % 0.56 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans $ 45,484 $ 56,817 $ 60,662 OREO 8,830 4,170 - Nonperforming assets $ 54,314 $ 60,987 $ 60,662 Nonperforming loans to total loans HFI 1.38 % 1.76 % 1.96 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.29 % 1.49 % 1.52 % Allowance for loan losses $ 44,892 $ 51,014 $ 43,685 Allowance for loan losses to total loans HFI 1.36 % 1.58 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans HFI 98.70 % 89.79 % 72.01 % Net charge-offs $ 6,872 $ 3,305 $ 1,201 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.84 % 0.42 % 0.16 % Capitalratios(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 10.67 % 11.07 % 11.13 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.50 % 12.04 % 12.19 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 17.28 % 17.61 % 18.16 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 17.85 % 18.17 % 18.75 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 23.64 % 24.00 % 24.80 %

(1) September 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary. (2) Non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliations set forth at the end of this press release.

RBB BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)

Loan Portfolio Detail As of September 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Loans: Single-family residential mortgages $ 1,650,989 50.0 % $ 1,603,114 49.6 % $ 1,473,396 47.7 % Commercial real estate(1) 1,286,603 39.0 % 1,273,442 39.4 % 1,252,682 40.5 % Construction and land development 159,152 4.8 % 157,970 4.9 % 180,196 5.8 % Commercial and industrial 146,667 4.4 % 138,263 4.3 % 128,861 4.2 % SBA 54,033 1.6 % 55,984 1.7 % 48,089 1.6 % Other loans 5,133 0.2 % 5,922 0.1 % 8,672 0.2 % Total loans $ 3,302,577 100.0 % $ 3,234,695 100.0 % $ 3,091,896 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (44,892 ) (51,014 ) (43,685 ) Total loans, net $ 3,257,685 $ 3,183,681 $ 3,048,211

(1) Includes non-farm and non-residential loans, multi-family residential loans and non-owner occupied single family residential loans.

Deposits As of September 30, 2025 As of June 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands) $ % $ % $ % Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 550,488 16.4 % $ 543,885 17.1 % $ 543,623 17.6 % Savings, NOW and money market accounts 721,697 21.4 % 691,679 21.7 % 666,089 21.5 % Time deposits, $250,000 and under 872,463 25.9 % 848,379 26.6 % 926,877 30.0 % Time deposits, greater than $250,000 953,785 28.3 % 920,481 28.8 % 808,304 26.1 % Wholesale deposits(1) 268,064 8.0 % 183,807 5.8 % 147,291 4.8 % Total deposits $ 3,366,497 100.0 % $ 3,188,231 100.0 % $ 3,092,184 100.0 %

(1) Includes brokered deposits, collateralized deposits from the State of California, and deposits acquired through internet listing services.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Tangible Book Value Reconciliations

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP disclosure. Management measures tangible book value per share to assess the Company's capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as additional tools for further understanding our performance. The following is a reconciliation of tangible book value to the Company shareholders' equity computed in accordance with GAAP, as well as a calculation of tangible book value per share as of as of the dates indicated.

(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Tangible common equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 514,335 $ 517,653 $ 509,728 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,495 ) (1,667 ) (2,194 ) Tangible common equity $ 441,342 $ 444,488 $ 436,036 Tangible assets: Total assets-GAAP $ 4,208,455 $ 4,090,040 $ 3,990,477 Adjustments Goodwill (71,498 ) (71,498 ) (71,498 ) Core deposit intangible (1,495 ) (1,667 ) (2,194 ) Tangible assets $ 4,135,462 $ 4,016,875 $ 3,916,785 Common shares outstanding 17,043,897 17,699,091 17,693,416 Common equity to assets ratio 12.22 % 12.66 % 12.77 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 10.67 % 11.07 % 11.13 % Book value per share $ 30.18 $ 29.25 $ 28.81 Tangible book value per share $ 25.89 $ 25.11 $ 24.64

Return on Average Tangible Common Equity

Management measures return on average tangible common equity ("ROATCE") to assess the Company's capital strength and business performance and believes this is helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding our performance. Tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets (excluding mortgage servicing rights) and is reviewed by banking and financial institution regulators when assessing a financial institution's capital adequacy. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. The following table reconciles ROATCE to its most comparable GAAP measure: