Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Announces Commitment to a Strategic Investment in Formic to Accelerate the Adoption of Autonomous Robotics in Manufacturing

Vancouver, BC & Chicago, Illinois, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, is pleased to announce that it has committed to a strategic investment into Formic Technologies Inc. ("Formic").

Formic aims to make it possible for small to mid-sized American manufacturers to accelerate the adoption of automation through its "Robotics-as-a-Service" model, which is designed to enable rapid, scalable deployment with reduced operational risk. Its customers have access to state-of-the-art equipment, 24/7 service and maintenance, and advanced productivity software, all with no upfront capital expenditure and a single fixed monthly fee1.

"By helping to reduce financial and operational barriers, Formic seeks to enable more manufacturers to make the strategic decision to automate with greater confidence in their ability to maintain reliable consistency and quality, while also supporting improvements in employee safety and well-being," said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. "We believe that projected labor shortages in manufacturing could negatively impact productivity and contribute to instability across the supply chain and, by extension, the broader economy."

Formic reports that its systems can be configured for a wide range of tasks across various environments. According to the company, its deployed robots have collectively packed and stacked more than 1.2 billion products, achieved uptime levels of approximately 99%, and contributed to a significant reduction in reported customer safety incidents.

Formic has received international recognition for its work in industrial automation, having been named a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum in 20232, included on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list3, and featured in Andreessen Horowitz's American Dynamism Top 50 4, among other recognitions.

Humanoid Global has committed $US 99,997 to its strategic investment in Formic. The investment has not yet been completed and remains subject to customary closing conditions. The Company will provide additional details regarding the investment in a future news release.

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

