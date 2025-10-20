First United Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

OAKLAND, Md., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation", "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025. Net income was $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, or $1.07 per diluted common share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share, for the third quarter of 2024 and $6.0 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $18.7 million, or $2.88 per diluted common share, compared to $14.4 million, or $2.19 per diluted common share, for the same period of 2024. Annualized Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025 were 1.24% and 13.23%, respectively.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "We are pleased to report another strong quarter, once again driven by increased net interest margin and expense control. Our commercial, mortgage and wealth relationship managers continue to deliver strong production, and our entire team remains focused on controlling expenses. The strong income allowed us to increase our dividend this quarter. "

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.69% for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting increased loan yields and stable funding costs.

Strong loan production during the quarter, with $29.8 million in commercial loan originations and $20.8 million in residential mortgage originations, offset by unusually high payoffs.

Provision expense was $0.5 million in the third quarter resulting from reduced loan growth and a charge-off related to one non-accrual commercial relationship, partially offset by improved qualitative factors.

Operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.2 million when compared to the linked quarter.

Operating expenses were stable compared to the linked quarter.

A cash dividend of $0.26 per common share was declared in the third quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2025 was $6.9 million. This compares to $6.0 million for the second quarter of 2025 and $5.8 million for the third quarter of 2024.



Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2024 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 6.9 $ 6.0 $ 5.8 Diluted earnings per share, GAAP $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89

The $1.2 million increase in quarterly net income when compared to the third quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a $2.2 million increase in net interest income and a $0.3 million increase in non-interest income, partially offset by increases in provision expense of $0.2 million, non-interest expense of $0.7 million and income tax expense of $0.4 million. Comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the same period of 2024, interest and fees on loans increased by $2.0 million primarily due to the repricing of adjustable-rate loans and new production booked at higher rates. Quarterly interest expense increased by $0.3 million on a year-over-year basis. This increase was attributable to growth in our municipal deposit balances, offset slightly by reduced interest expense on short-term borrowings related to the repayment of $40.0 million in Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") balances in September 2024. Other operating income increased by $0.3 million due to increases in wealth management income and net gains as a result of an investment sale transaction. Other operating expenses increased by $0.7 million due to a $0.4 million increase in salaries and benefit expenses, a $0.2 million increase in professional services, and a $0.2 million increase in data processing costs. These increases were offset by slight reductions in equipment, other real estate owned ("OREO") and investor relations expenses.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.0 million as net interest income increased by $0.7 million due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.8 million, a decrease in provision expense of $0.4 million, and an increase in other operating income of $0.2 million related to net gains on sales of investment securities, trust department income, and an incentive received on check fees. Non-interest expenses remained stable when comparing the linked quarter to the third quarter. Income tax expense increased by $0.3 million.

Net income for the first nine months of 2025 was $18.7 million compared to $14.4 million for the same period in 2024. Net interest income increased by $5.8 million due to a $6.4 million increase in interest income due to loans repricing at higher rates and new loan production booked at higher rates. Interest expense increased by $0.6 million driven by a $1.2 million increase in interest on deposits related to growth in our municipal balances, partially offset by a net reduction in borrowing costs of $0.7 million resulting from the repayment of $40.0 million in BTFP balances late in the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.4 million due primarily to strong credit quality, lower charge-offs and lower loan growth during the first nine months of 2025 when compared to the same time period in 2024. Other operating income increased by $0.6 million primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in trust department income and a $0.2 million increase on gains from the sales of residential mortgages and investment securities.. These increases were partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in other operating expenses that were primarily related to a $0.7 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as a result of increased salary expense as we continue to build our sales teams, a $0.5 million increase in data processing expenses related to software agreements, and a $0.3 million increase in professional services expenses from increased audit fees. These increases were partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in equipment and occupancy expenses due primarily to reduced depreciation expense related to the closure of four branches early in 2024.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024. This increase was driven by an increase of $2.5 million in interest income due to a $2.0 million increase in interest income on loans resulting from an increase of 25 basis points in the overall yield on the loan portfolio. This increase in yield was attributable to upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans and an increase in average balances of $68.4 million. Interest income on investment securities increased by $0.2 million due to an increase in average balances of $9.0 million and an increase in yield of 17 basis points. The increase in the investment portfolio resulted from management's strategic decision to reinvest cashflows in the higher rate environment to increase yield on the portfolio. Interest income on Federal funds sold increased by $0.2 million due to an increase of $37.4 million in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 147 basis points in average rates. Interest expense increased by $0.3 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Interest expense paid on deposits increased by $0.4 million related to a $100.5 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 6 basis points on the rate paid. Interest paid on short-term borrowings decreased by $0.5 million when compared to the same period of 2024 due to the repayment of the $40.0 million borrowing from the BTFP late in the third quarter of 2024. Interest paid on long-term borrowings increased by $0.4 million when compared to the third quarter of 2024 due to a $43.8 million increase in average balances, partially offset by a decrease of 80 basis points on rates paid.

Comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.7 million. This increase was driven by a $0.9 million increase in interest income as a result of an increase in interest and fees on loans of $0.8 million as average loan balances increased by $12.4 million and average yield increased by 8 basis points. Interest expense increased by $0.2 million due to a $0.2 million increase in interest paid on deposits attributable to a $21.9 million increase in average balances and a slight increase in average yield of 1 basis point. Interest expense on borrowing costs remained stable when comparing the third quarter of 2025 to the linked quarter.

Comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2025 to the nine months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $5.8 million. Interest income increased by $6.4 million and was driven by an increase of $6.6 million on interest and fees on loans as average loan balances increased by $72.6 million and the overall yield increased by 32 basis points in correlation with upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans. Interest expense on deposits increased by $1.2 million as the average deposit balances increased by $87.6 million, driven by increases of $6.3 million in demand deposit accounts, $73.6 million in money market balances and $24.4 million in brokered time deposits, partially offset by decreases in savings balances of $15.2 million and $1.5 million in retail time deposits. Interest expense on short-term borrowings decreased by $1.4 million due to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP program in 2024 and subsequent repayment late in the third quarter of 2024. Long-term borrowing costs increased $0.7 million as a result of an increase of $37.3 million in FHLB average balances, partially offset by a decrease in rate paid of 85 basis points. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.64% compared to 3.34% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including net gains, for the third quarter of 2025 increased by $0.3 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was driven by a $0.2 million increase in wealth management income, reflecting higher market valuations and expanded relationships with both new and existing clients. Additionally, $0.1 million in net gains from the sale of available-for-sale investments was recognized in the third quarter of 2025.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased by $0.2 million. The increase was attributable to a $0.1 million cash incentive received in connection with check fees and $0.1 million in net gains from the sale of available-for-sale investments. Wealth management income was stable when compared to the prior quarter.

Other operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 increased by $0.6 million when compared to the same period of 2024. This increase was attributable to a $0.4 million increase in wealth management income, driven by improving market conditions, increased annuity sales and growth in new and existing customer relationships. Gains on sales of residential mortgages increased by $0.1 million and gains on sales of investment securities increased by $0.1 million. Service charge and debit card income were both stable when comparing the first nine months of 2025 to the same period of 2024.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses increased by $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.4 million due to a $0.4 million increase in salary expense related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025 and increased staffing levels as an effort to build out our West region and a $0.1 million increase in incentive expense, partially offset by decreases in employee life and health insurance expense due to decreased claims. Additionally, data processing and professional services expenses each increased by $0.2 million year-over-year.

Compared to the linked quarter, operating expenses were stable. Net OREO expenses decreased by $0.1 million, and data processing expenses and investor relations expenses each decreased by $0.1 million. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in salaries and employee benefits related to increased salary and incentive expense.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased by $1.0 million when compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $0.7 million related to normal merit increases effective April 1, 2025, increased salary expense as a result of increased staffing levels as we continue to expand our West region, increases in incentives, and 401K expenses offset by reduced life and health insurance costs related to reduced claims in 2025. Net OREO expenses increased by $0.1 million. Data processing expenses increased by $0.5 million primarily due to increased software agreements and professional services expenses increased by $0.3 million as a result of increased audit fees. These increases were partially offset by a $0.8 million decrease in occupancy and equipment expenses related to accelerated depreciation expense recognized in the first quarter of 2024 related to branch closures.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024 remained stable at 24.7% and 24.6%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at September 30, 2025 were $2.0 billion, representing a $51.0 million increase since December 31, 2024. During the first nine months of 2025, the investment portfolio increased by $8.9 million as bonds were purchased to lock in yield in anticipation of potential declines in long-term rates. Gross loans increased by $16.0 million as new production during the nine months of 2025 was mitigated by amortization and increased payoffs. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, bank owned life insurance, pension assets, accrued trust income receivable, and accrued interest receivable, increased by $11.3 million.

Total liabilities at September 30, 2025 were $1.8 billion, representing a $31.1 million increase since December 31, 2024. Total deposits increased by $104.1 million when compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was primarily driven by $50.0 million in new brokered time deposits obtained in January 2025 to fund the repayment of the $50.0 million in overnight borrowings outstanding at December 31, 2024. In addition, savings and money market accounts increased by $42.0 million, retail time deposits increased by $9.7 million, and non-interest-bearing deposits increased by $3.2 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily our ICS product, decreased slightly by $0.8 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal deposit accounts. Short-term borrowings decreased by $45.2 million due to the purchase of the brokered time deposit mentioned previously which was partially offset by increases in the overnight investment sweep product. Long-term borrowings decreased by $25.0 million due to the full repayment of a matured $25.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank borrowing in September 2025.

Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at September 30, 2025 reflected a $16.0 million increase since December 31, 2024.

Loan Type (in millions) Change since

June 30, 2025 Change since

December 31, 2024 Commercial ($3.7) $18.3 1 to 4 Family Mortgages ($0.6) $2.5 Consumer ($1.4) ($4.8) Gross Loans ($5.7) $16.0

Since December 31, 2024, commercial real estate loans increased by $28.1 million, acquisition and development loans decreased by $1.3 million, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $8.5 million, residential mortgage loans increased by $2.5 million, and consumer loans decreased by $4.8 million.

New commercial loan production for the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $29.8 million. Year to date commercial production was approximately $139.0 million, which compares to $117.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The commercial pipeline was strong as of September 30, 2025 at $50.4 million, and unfunded, commercial construction loans totaled approximately $42.8 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were unusually high at approximately $29.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Included in that amount were payoffs of approximately $20.9 million during the third quarter primarily attributable to four relationships either utilizing cash to repay or consolidating debt.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the third quarter of 2025 was approximately $20.8 million, most of which was comprised of in-house mortgages booked to our portfolio. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of September 30, 2025 was $23.0 million. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $12.1 million at September 30, 2025.

Total deposits at September 30, 2025 increased by $104.1 million when compared to December 31, 2024.

Deposit Type (in millions) Change since

June 30, 2025 Change since

December 31, 2024 Non-Interest-Bearing $4.2 $3.2 Interest-Bearing Demand $38.3 ($0.8) Savings and Money Market $16.5 $42.0 Time Deposits- Retail $5.7 $9.7 Tim Deposits- Brokered $0.0 $50.0 Total Deposits $64.7 $104.1

In January 2025, $50.0 million in brokered time deposits with an average interest rate of 4.24% were obtained to fund the repayment of $50.0 million in overnight borrowings that were outstanding on December 31, 2024. Savings and money market accounts increased by $42.0 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first nine months of 2025. Non-interest-bearing checking deposits increased by $3.2 million and interest-bearing checking deposits decreased by $0.8 million as we experienced seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers related to inflation. Retail time deposits increased by $9.7 million since December 31, 2024.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $30.65 per share at September 30, 2025 compared to $27.71 per share at December 31, 2024. At September 30, 2025, there were 6,496,908 basic outstanding shares and 6,508,790 diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at September 30, 2025 was due to the undistributed net income of $14.2 million for the first nine months of 2025.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $19.1 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $18.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $18.2 million at December 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $0.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2025. The increased provision expense recorded in the third quarter of 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024 resulted from increased net charge-offs of $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2025 compared to $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in provision expense compared to the linked quarter was due to decreases in the overall loan portfolio and improved qualitative factors, partially offset by the increased net charge-offs primarily related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial relationship. Asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2025. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding remained stable at 1.28%at September 30, 2025 compared to 1.27% at June 30, 2025 and 1.24% at September 30, 2024.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.08% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and 0.18% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.41% and 0.53% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, due primarily to charge offs on one non-accrual commercial relationship. The acquisition and development portfolio had net recoveries of 0.42% and 0.08% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. This shift was due primarily to recoveries recognized in 2025 related to one relationship previously charged off in 2016. The decrease in net charge offs in consumer loans in the first nine months of 2025 was primarily driven by approximately $0.3 million in charge offs of demand deposit balances during the first quarter of 2024. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.00 % 0.01 % Acquisition & Development 0.42 % 0.08 % Commercial & Industrial (0.41 %) (0.53 %) Residential Mortgage 0.01 % 0.01 % Consumer (1.06 %) (2.04 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.08 %) (0.18 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $3.8 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $4.9 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-accrual balances at September 30, 2025 was related to principal paydowns and the charge-off of $0.5 million of related to a non-accrual commercial and industrial relationship that was recorded during the third quarter of 2025.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.3 million and $0.7 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.2 million and $1.6 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more were 0.26% at September 30, 2025 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2024 and 0.37% as September 30, 2024.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company - and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure - First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia. The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2025, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited





















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,







2025

2024

2025

2024 Results of Operations:















Interest income

$ 25,762

$ 23,257

$ 74,695

$ 68,268 Interest expense

8,359

8,029

24,569

23,990 Net interest income

17,403

15,228

50,126

44,278 Provision for credit losses

510

264

2,026

2,404 Other operating income

5,074

4,912

14,836

14,487 Net gains



261

141

499

282 Other operating expense

12,986

12,314

38,536

37,559 Income before taxes

$ 9,242

$ 7,703

$ 24,899

$ 19,084 Income tax expense

2,294

1,932

6,161

4,701 Net income



$ 6,948

$ 5,771

$ 18,738

$ 14,383





















Per share data:

















Basic net income per share

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.89

$ 2.20 Diluted net income per share

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.88

$ 2.19 Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.89

$ 2.26 Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.88

$ 2.25 Dividends declared per share

$ 0.26

$ 0.22

$ 0.70

$ 0.62 Book value



$ 30.65

$ 26.90







Diluted book value

$ 30.59

$ 26.84







Tangible book value per share

$ 28.87

$ 25.06







Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 28.82

$ 25.01





























Closing market value

$ 36.77

$ 29.84







Market Range:















High



$ 38.41

$ 30.77







Low



$ 32.02

$ 20.40





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,496,908

6,468,625







Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,508,790

6,482,648





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets





1.24 %

0.99 %







Adjusted return on average assets





1.24 %

1.01 %







Return on average shareholders' equity





13.23 %

11.52 %







Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity





13.23 %

11.78 %







Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $160 and $176





3.64 %

3.34 %







Net interest margin GAAP





3.63 %

3.32 %







Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

58.73 %

62.46 %





























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income.

September 30,

December 31















2025

2024







Financial Condition at period end:















Assets



$ 2,023,974

$ 1,973,022







Earning assets



$ 1,784,056

$ 1,758,665







Gross loans



$ 1,496,762

$ 1,480,793







Commercial Real Estate

$ 554,418

$ 526,364







Acquisition and Development

$ 93,968

$ 95,314







Commercial and Industrial

$ 279,079

$ 287,534







Residential Mortgage

$ 521,317

$ 518,815







Consumer



$ 47,980

$ 52,766







Investment securities

$ 278,898

$ 269,991







Total deposits



$ 1,678,902

$ 1,574,829







Noninterest bearing

$ 429,986

$ 426,737







Interest bearing

$ 1,248,916

$ 1,148,092







Shareholders' equity

$ 199,099

$ 179,295



















































Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.59 %

14.70 %







Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.68 %

12.79 %







Tier 1 Leverage

12.10 %

11.88 %







Total risk based capital

16.84 %

15.92 %





























Asset quality:







































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (435)

$ (362)







Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans

$ 3,825

$ 4,931







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

801

918





























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 4,626

$ 5,849





























Other real estate owned

$ 2,718

$ 3,062







Other repossessed assets

$ 3,043

$ 2,802







Modified loans

$ 998

$ 1,006





























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.28 %

1.23 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

499.06 %

368.49 %







Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

183.78 %

155.13 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.39 %







Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.23 %

0.30 %







Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.26 %

0.33 %







Non-performing assets to total assets





0.51 %

0.59 %









FIRST UNITED CORPORATION Oakland, MD Stock Symbol: FUNC Financial Highlights - Unaudited



































































September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024

Results of Operations:















Interest income $ 25,762 $ 24,871 $ 24,062 $ 23,725 $ 23,257 $ 23,113 $ 21,898

Interest expense 8,359 8,164 8,046 8,025 8,029 7,875 8,086

Net interest income 17,403 16,707 16,016 15,700 15,228 15,238 13,812

Provision for credit losses 510 860 656 529 264 1,194 946

Other operating income 5,074 4,940 4,822 4,924 4,912 4,782 4,793

Net gains

261 146 92 132 141 59 82

Other operating expense 12,986 12,974 12,576 12,081 12,314 12,364 12,881

Income before taxes $ 9,242 $ 7,959 $ 7,698 $ 8,146 $ 7,703 $ 6,521 $ 4,860

Income tax expense 2,294 1,975 1,892 1,960 1,932 1,607 1,162

Net income

$ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806 $ 6,186 $ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698























Per share data:

















Basic net income per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56

Diluted net income per share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56

Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.62

Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.62

Dividends declared per share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20

Book value

$ 30.65 $ 29.43 $ 28.35 $ 27.71 $ 26.90 $ 25.39 $ 24.89

Diluted book value $ 30.59 $ 29.38 $ 28.27 $ 27.65 $ 26.84 $ 25.34 $ 24.86

Tangible book value per share $ 28.87 $ 27.64 $ 26.55 $ 25.89 $ 25.06 $ 23.55 $ 23.08

Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 28.82 $ 27.59 $ 26.47 $ 25.83 $ 25.01 $ 23.49 $ 23.05























Closing market value $ 36.77 $ 31.01 $ 30.02 $ 33.71 $ 29.84 $ 20.42 $ 22.91

Market Range:















High

$ 38.41 $ 32.09 $ 41.61 $ 36.17 $ 30.77 $ 22.88 $ 23.85

Low

$ 32.02 $ 25.90 $ 29.38 $ 29.63 $ 20.40 $ 19.40 $ 21.21























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,496,908 6,494,611 6,478,634 6,471,096 6,468,625 6,465,601 6,648,645

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,508,790 6,506,493 6,497,454 6,485,119 6,482,648 6,479,624 6,657,239























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)















Return on average assets



1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.06 % 0.99 % 0.89 % 0.76 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)



1.24 % 1.20 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 0.85 %

Return on average shareholders' equity



13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 % 12.16 % 11.52 % 10.48 % 9.07 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



13.23 % 12.78 % 12.83 % 12.42 % 11.78 % 11.52 % 10.11 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $160 and $176



3.64 % 3.61 % 3.56 % 3.38 % 3.34 % 3.31 % 3.12 %

Net interest margin GAAP



3.63 % 3.60 % 3.55 % 3.36 % 3.32 % 3.29 % 3.10 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 58.73 % 59.66 % 59.95 % 61.31 % 62.46 % 63.48 % 65.71 %























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by

the sum of tax equivalent net interest income. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,







2025 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 2024

Financial Condition at period end:















Assets

$ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022 $ 1,916,126 $ 1,868,599 $ 1,912,953

Earning assets

$ 1,784,056 $ 1,789,747 $ 1,762,891 $ 1,758,665 $ 1,722,346 $ 1,695,425 $ 1,695,962

Gross loans

$ 1,496,762 $ 1,502,481 $ 1,479,869 $ 1,480,793 $ 1,447,883 $ 1,422,975 $ 1,412,327

Commercial Real Estate $ 554,418 $ 550,717 $ 532,764 $ 526,364 $ 502,828 $ 506,273 $ 492,819

Acquisition and Development $ 93,968 $ 98,937 $ 94,063 $ 95,314 $ 92,909 $ 88,215 $ 83,424

Commercial and Industrial $ 279,079 $ 281,484 $ 282,370 $ 287,534 $ 277,994 $ 260,168 $ 274,722

Residential Mortgage $ 521,317 $ 521,968 $ 520,072 $ 518,815 $ 519,168 $ 511,354 $ 501,990

Consumer

$ 47,980 $ 49,375 $ 50,600 $ 52,766 $ 54,984 $ 56,965 $ 59,372

Investment securities $ 278,898 $ 279,541 $ 275,143 $ 269,991 $ 267,214 $ 267,151 $ 278,716

Total deposits

$ 1,678,902 $ 1,614,207 $ 1,623,574 $ 1,574,829 $ 1,540,395 $ 1,537,071 $ 1,563,453

Noninterest bearing $ 429,986 $ 425,784 $ 422,415 $ 426,737 $ 419,437 $ 423,970 $ 422,759

Interest bearing $ 1,248,916 $ 1,188,423 $ 1,201,159 $ 1,148,092 $ 1,120,958 $ 1,113,101 $ 1,140,694

Shareholders' equity $ 199,099 $ 191,147 $ 183,694 $ 179,295 $ 173,979 $ 164,177 $ 165,481























Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 15.59 % 15.22 % 14.87 % 14.70 % 14.61 % 14.51 % 14.58 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 13.68 % 13.32 % 12.97 % 12.79 % 12.66 % 12.54 % 12.60 %

Tier 1 Leverage 12.10 % 12.08 % 11.94 % 11.88 % 11.88 % 11.69 % 11.48 %

Total risk based capital 16.84 % 16.47 % 16.10 % 15.92 % 15.83 % 15.75 % 15.83 %























Asset quality:







































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (435) $ (151) $ (360) $ (362) $ (109) $ (1,309) $ (459)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)















Nonaccrual loans $ 3,825 $ 3,813 $ 4,026 $ 4,931 $ 8,073 $ 9,438 $ 16,007

Loans 90 days past due and accruing 801 535 233 918 538 526 120























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 4,626 $ 4,348 $ 4,259 $ 5,849 $ 8,611 $ 9,964 $ 16,127























Other real estate owned $ 2,718 $ 3,035 $ 3,062 $ 3,062 $ 2,860 $ 2,978 $ 4,402

Other repossessed assets $ 3,043 $ 2,802 $ 2,802 $ 2,802 $ 42 $ 32 $ 68

Modified loans $ 998 $ 1,198 $ 1,021 $ 1,006 $ 1,016 $ 893 $ -























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.28 % 1.27 % 1.25 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.26 % 1.27 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 499.06 % 499.45 % 458.69 % 368.49 % 223.09 % 189.90 % 112.34 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 183.78 % 186.98 % 182.43 % 155.13 % 157.00 % 138.49 % 87.59 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.29 % 0.39 % 0.59 % 0.70 % 1.14 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.23 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.30 % 0.45 % 0.53 % 0.84 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.26 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.33 % 0.56 % 0.66 % 1.13 %

Non-performing assets to total assets



0.51 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.69 % 1.07 %



Consolidated Statement of Condition

































(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

















Assets















Cash and due from banks $ 92,268 $ 77,313 $ 82,813 $ 77,020 Interest bearing deposits in banks

2,907

1,800

1,618

1,307 Cash and cash equivalents

95,175

79,113

84,431

78,327 Investment securities - available for sale (at fair value)

105,060

103,582

99,998

94,494 Investment securities - held to maturity (at cost)

172,818

174,951

174,144

175,497 Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values

1,020

1,008

1,001

- Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

4,628

5,815

5,815

5,768 Loans held for sale

861

110

-

806 Loans

1,496,762

1,502,481

1,479,869

1,480,793 Unearned fees

(473)

(533)

(457)

(442) Allowance for credit losses

(19,089)

(19,044)

(18,467)

(18,170) Net loans

1,477,200

1,482,904

1,460,945

1,462,181 Premises and equipment, net

30,369

29,644

30,010

30,081 Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,526

11,609

11,691

11,773 Bank owned life insurance

49,997

49,642

49,293

48,952 Deferred tax assets

8,228

9,151

10,021

9,989 Other real estate owned, net

2,718

3,035

3,062

3,062 Operating lease asset

984

1,058

1,131

1,204 Pension asset

21,382

18,537

16,064

17,824 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

42,008

37,312

32,147

33,064 Total Assets $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity















Liabilities:















Non-interest bearing deposits $ 429,986 $ 425,784 $ 422,415 $ 426,737 Interest bearing deposits

1,248,916

1,188,423

1,201,159

1,148,092 Total deposits

1,678,902

1,614,207

1,623,574

1,574,829 Short-term borrowings

20,207

50,954

20,342

65,409 Long-term borrowings

95,929

120,929

120,929

120,929 Operating lease liability

1,152

1,231

1,308

1,384 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

982

995

863

863 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,014

26,579

27,617

28,889 Dividends payable

1,689

1,429

1,426

1,424 Total Liabilities

1,824,875

1,816,324

1,796,059

1,793,727 Shareholders' Equity:















Common Stock - par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,496,908 at September 30, 2025; 6,494,611 shares at June 30, 2025; 6,478,634 at March 31, 2025; and 6,471,096 at December 31, 2024

65

65

65

65 Surplus

21,290

21,121

20,606

20,476 Retained earnings

203,197

197,938

193,382

189,002 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(25,453)

(27,977)

(30,359)

(30,248) Total Shareholders' Equity

199,099

191,147

183,694

179,295 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,023,974 $ 2,007,471 $ 1,979,753 $ 1,973,022

Historical Income Statement























































2025

2024

Q3 Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands



(Unaudited) Interest income



























Interest and fees on loans $ 23,060 $ 22,294 $ 21,755 $ 21,299 $ 21,018 $ 20,221 $ 19,218 Interest on investment securities



























Taxable

1,826

1,776

1,763

1,672

1,647

1,697

1,744 Exempt from federal income tax

57

57

45

47

56

53

53 Total investment income

1,883

1,833

1,808

1,719

1,703

1,750

1,797 Other

819

744

499

707

536

1,142

883 Total interest income

25,762

24,871

24,062

23,725

23,257

23,113

21,898 Interest expense



























Interest on deposits

7,009

6,788

6,683

6,585

6,579

6,398

6,266 Interest on short-term borrowings

17

21

20

40

467

509

461 Interest on long-term borrowings

1,333

1,355

1,343

1,400

983

968

1,359 Total interest expense

8,359

8,164

8,046

8,025

8,029

7,875

8,086 Net interest income

17,403

16,707

16,016

15,700

15,228

15,238

13,812 Credit loss expense/(credit)



























Loans

480

728

657

522

195

1,251

961 Debt securities held to maturity

43

-

-

-

14

-

- Off balance sheet credit exposures

(13)

132

(1)

7

55

(57)

(15) Provision for credit losses

510

860

656

529

264

1,194

946 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,893

15,847

15,360

15,171

14,964

14,044

12,866 Other operating income



























Net gains on investments, available for sale

97

-

-

-

-

-

- Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

163

146

92

132

141

59

82 Losses on disposal of fixed assets

1

-

-

-

-

-

- Net gains

261

146

92

132

141

59

82 Other Income



























Service charges on deposit accounts

563

577

547

553

555

556

556 Other service charges

218

214

206

211

236

225

215 Trust department

2,448

2,386

2,323

2,323

2,328

2,255

2,188 Debit card income

980

983

921

1,134

1,000

999

932 Bank owned life insurance

355

348

341

345

340

334

326 Brokerage commissions

346

370

421

295

297

362

495 Other

164

62

63

63

156

51

81 Total other income

5,074

4,940

4,822

4,924

4,912

4,782

4,793 Total other operating income

5,335

5,086

4,914

5,056

5,053

4,841

4,875 Other operating expenses



























Salaries and employee benefits

7,589

7,319

7,331

6,456

7,160

7,256

7,157 FDIC premiums

266

267

245

260

256

285

269 Equipment

515

565

578

490

627

635

923 Occupancy

679

675

689

563

709

652

954 Data processing

1,517

1,600

1,503

1,688

1,333

1,422

1,318 Marketing

182

196

238

205

151

184

134 Professional services

639

589

476

536

477

449

486 Contract labor

127

166

163

181

149

84

183 Telephone

89

96

98

99

97

103

109 Other real estate owned

69

208

92

47

124

14

86 Investor relations

57

132

62

65

84

91

53 Contributions

90

78

56

53

65

66

50 Other

1,167

1,083

1,045

1,438

1,082

1,123

1,159 Total other operating expenses

12,986

12,974

12,576

12,081

12,314

12,364

12,881 Income before income tax expense

9,242

7,959

7,698

8,146

7,703

6,521

4,860 Provision for income tax expense

2,294

1,975

1,892

1,960

1,932

1,607

1,162 Net Income $ 6,948 $ 5,984 $ 5,806 $ 6,186 $ 5,771 $ 4,914 $ 3,698 Basic net income per common share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Diluted net income per common share $ 1.07 $ 0.92 $ 0.89 $ 0.95 $ 0.89 $ 0.75 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,496

6,489

6,474

6,470

6,468

6,527

6,642 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,508

6,506

6,490

6,484

6,482

6,537

6,655 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

























The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024 (in thousands, except for per share amount)























Net income - as reported

$ 6,948

$ 5,771

$ 18,738

$ 14,383 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



-



-



562 Income tax effect of adjustments



-



-



-



(137) Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 6,948

$ 5,771

$ 18,738

$ 14,808

























Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.88

$ 2.19 Adjustments:























Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



-



-



0.08 Income tax effect of adjustments



-



-



-



(0.02) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.88

$ 2.25























































As of or for the three months ended

As of or for the nine months ended



September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Per Share Data























Basic net income per share - as reported

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.89

$ 2.20 Basic net income per share - non-GAAP

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.89

$ 2.26 Diluted net income per share - as reported

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.88

$ 2.19 Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP

$ 1.07

$ 0.89

$ 2.88

$ 2.25 Basic book value per share

$ 30.65

$ 26.90











Diluted book value per share

$ 30.59

$ 26.84











































As of or for the nine months ended











Significant Ratios:





















September 30,

















2025

2024











Return on Average Assets - as reported



1.24 %



0.99 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



0.03 %











Income tax effect of adjustments



-



(0.01 %)











Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.24 %



1.01 %





































Return on Average Equity - as reported



13.23 %



11.52 %











Accelerated depreciation expenses



-



0.34 %











Income tax effect of adjustments



-



(0.08 %)











Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)



13.23 %



11.78 %



















Three Months Ended







September 30,







2025

2024



(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate



Assets



































Loans

$ 1,501,876



23,072

6.09 % $ 1,433,508

$ 21,035

5.84 %

Investment Securities:



































Taxable



285,623



1,826

2.54 %

276,343



1,647

2.37 %

Non taxable



7,516



102

5.38 %

7,795



100

5.10 %

Total



293,139



1,928

2.61 %

284,138



1,747

2.44 %

Federal funds sold



70,731



697

3.91 %

33,372



451

5.38 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



5,324



30

2.24 %

2,179



26

4.75 %

Other interest earning assets



5,660



92

6.45 %

3,987



59

5.89 %

Total earning assets



1,876,730



25,819

5.46 %

1,757,184



23,318

5.28 %

Allowance for credit losses



(19,343)













(18,197)













Non-earning assets



185,364













173,875













Total Assets

$ 2,042,751











$ 1,912,862













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Deposits



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 367,771

$ 1,509

1.63 % $ 370,040

$ 1,604

1.72 %

Interest-bearing money markets- retail



489,088



3,834

3.11 %

422,393



3,793

3.57 %

Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



436



1

0.91 %

1



-

0.10 %

Savings deposits



163,433



43

0.10 %

176,799



44

0.10 %

Time deposits - retail



148,955



1,064

2.83 %

141,354



1,021

2.87 %

Time deposits - brokered



50,000



558

4.43 %

8,641



117

5.39 %

Total deposits



1,219,683



7,009

2.28 %

1,119,228



6,579

2.34 %

Short-term borrowings



21,378



17

0.32 %

57,553



467

3.23 %

Long-term borrowings



117,668



1,333

4.49 %

73,864



983

5.29 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,358,729



8,359

2.44 %

1,250,645



8,029

2.55 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits



456,773













479,232













Other liabilities



31,020













32,155













Shareholders' Equity



196,229













170,753













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,042,751











$ 1,912,862













Net interest income and spread







$ 17,460

3.02 %





$ 15,289

2.73 %

Net interest margin













3.69 %











3.46 %









































Nine Months Ended





September 30,





2025

2024

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,491,573

$ 67,144

6.02 % $ 1,418,964

$ 60,506

5.70 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



285,293



5,365

2.51 %

288,977



5,088

2.35 % Non taxable



7,158



284

5.30 %

7,800



289

4.95 % Total



292,451



5,649

2.58 %

296,777



5,377

2.42 % Federal funds sold



54,385



1,709

4.20 %

54,624



2,246

5.49 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,899



65

2.23 %

1,628



75

6.15 % Other interest earning assets



5,749



288

6.70 %

4,161



240

7.70 % Total earning assets



1,848,057



74,855

5.42 %

1,776,154



68,444

5.15 % Allowance for loan losses



(18,812)













(18,020)











Non-earning assets



184,309













185,660











Total Assets

$ 2,013,554











$ 1,943,794











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Deposits

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 368,384

$ 4,682

1.70 % $ 362,102



4,541

1.68 % Interest-bearing money markets- retail



475,592



10,958

3.08 %

402,314



10,567

3.51 % Interest-bearing money markets- brokered



357



7

2.62 %

37



1

3.61 % Savings deposits



167,905



131

0.10 %

183,096



138

0.10 % Time deposits - retail



146,985



3,241

2.95 %

148,458



3,155

2.84 % Time deposits - brokered



45,398



1,461

4.30 %

20,967



841

5.36 % Total deposits



1,204,621



20,480

2.27 %

1,116,974



19,243

2.30 % Short-term borrowings



21,408



58

0.36 %

70,755



1,437

2.71 % Long-term borrowings



119,830



4,031

4.50 %

82,571



3,310

5.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,345,859



24,569

2.44 %

1,270,300



23,990

2.52 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



447,478













473,610











Other liabilities



30,795













33,134











Shareholders' Equity



189,422













166,750











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,013,554











$ 1,943,794











Net interest income and spread







$ 50,286

2.98 %





$ 44,454

2.63 % Net interest margin













3.64 %











3.34 %

SOURCE First United Corporation