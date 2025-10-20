Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 7%

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $12.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.0 million from $11.3 million, or $1.45 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued strength and stability of the Company," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While loan production was slower during the quarter, deposit growth improved reducing our loan to deposit ratio down to our target of 91%. Financial performance remained strong with ROA of 1.41% and a six-basis point NIM expansion to 4.10% for the quarter. Credit metrics reflect an increase in nonperforming and criticized loans during the quarter, but we do not anticipate any losses. We remain focused on proactively identifying and resolving problem loans as quickly as possible."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025, down $58.6 million, or 2.1% (a decrease of 8% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2025.

Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at September 30, 2025, up $67.3 million, or 2.3% (an increase of 9% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2025.

Net interest income in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $34.1 million, up $755,000, or 2%, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.10% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.04% in the second quarter of 2025.

Nonperforming assets totaled $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025 compared to $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to five loan relationships which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the third quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a $229,000 reversal to provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $489,000 provision in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan reduction which was partially offset by an increase in nonaccrual loans during the quarter.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025, down $58.6 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2025 through September 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 490,600

$ 504,145

$ (13,545)

(3) % Home equity loans and lines

86,885

81,178

5,707

7 Commercial real estate

1,175,384

1,218,168

(42,784)

(4) Construction and land

325,725

324,574

1,151

- Multi-family residential

184,022

183,809

213

- Total real estate loans

2,262,616

2,311,874

(49,258)

(2) Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

413,590

421,997

(8,407)

(2) Consumer

29,689

30,667

(978)

(3) Total other loans

443,279

452,664

(9,385)

(2) Total loans

$ 2,705,895

$ 2,764,538

$ (58,643)

(2) %

The average loan yield was 6.53% for the third quarter of 2025, up 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced a slow down in loan production and higher than usual pay downs resulting in loan reduction across most of our markets in the third quarter of 2025.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, up $5.5 million, or 22%, from $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to five loan relationships totaling $9.4 million which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $376,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $335,000 during the second quarter of 2025.

The Company reversed the provision to the allowance for loan losses in the amount of $229,000 in the third quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.8 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $33.4 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.



September 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 483,737

$ -

$ 6,863

$ 490,600 Home equity loans and lines

85,877

-

1,008

86,885 Commercial real estate

1,140,742

3,067

31,575

1,175,384 Construction and land

314,986

892

9,847

325,725 Multi-family residential

182,731

-

1,291

184,022 Commercial and industrial

406,591

-

6,999

413,590 Consumer

29,629

-

60

29,689 Total

$ 2,644,293

$ 3,959

$ 57,643

$ 2,705,895



















June 30, 2025 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 497,404

$ -

$ 6,741

$ 504,145 Home equity loans and lines

80,145

-

1,033

81,178 Commercial real estate

1,185,738

1,063

31,367

1,218,168 Construction and land

317,593

749

6,232

324,574 Multi-family residential

182,572

-

1,237

183,809 Commercial and industrial

418,831

-

3,166

421,997 Consumer

30,632

-

35

30,667 Total

$ 2,712,915

$ 1,812

$ 49,811

$ 2,764,538

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $384.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $26.5 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $30.2 million at June 30, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.5 years and 3.6 years at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $4.3 million, compared to $4.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the third and second quarters of 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 277,168

$ 257,870 Collateralized mortgage obligations

63,606

62,465 Municipal bonds

53,130

47,810 U.S. government agency

11,448

10,951 Corporate bonds

4,490

4,244 Total available for sale

$ 409,842

$ 383,340 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,066 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,066

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $140.2 million and $141.7 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at September 30, 2025, up $67.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $52.6 million, or 3%, during the third quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 801,974

$ 796,844

$ 5,130

1 % Savings

200,135

204,191

(4,056)

(2) Money market

499,404

463,332

36,072

8 NOW

641,204

625,793

15,411

2 Certificates of deposit

832,786

818,074

14,712

2 Total deposits

$ 2,975,503

$ 2,908,234

$ 67,269

2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis point from 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025 to 2.57% for the third quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $810.5 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025 Individuals

52 %

52 % Small businesses

39

38 Public funds

6

7 Broker

3

3 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $894.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $887.9 million at June 30, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 6 basis points from 4.04% for the second quarter of 2025 to 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in average yield on interest-earnings assets and a decline in the average balance and cost for interest-bearing liabilities.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 5 basis point in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in deposit costs was primarily due to a shift in higher cost certificates of deposit and money market accounts and a decrease in lower cost checking and savings accounts.

Average other interest-earning assets were $99.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $28.6 million, or 40%, from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average FHLB advances were $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $74.6 million, or 65%, from the second quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $347,000 for the third quarter of 2025, down $9,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $3.7 million, up $22,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was related primarily to increases in service fees and charges (up $63,000), gain on sale of loans (up $30,000) and other income (up $25,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in bank card fees (down $104,000) for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $22.5 million, up $124,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($970,000) in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase in compensation and benefits expense (up $209,000), which were partially offset by decreases in other expenses (down $956,000) primarily due to a write off of an acquired SBA accounts receivable for guarantees that occurred in the second quarter of 2025 and data processing and communications (down $72,000) during the third quarter of 2025.

Capital

At September 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $423.0 million, up $14.2 million, or 3%, compared to $408.8 million at June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $12.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the third quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.90% and 15.24%, respectively, at September 30, 2025, compared to 11.47% and 14.66%, respectively, at June 30, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share (an increase of 7% from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2025.

The Company repurchased 100 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $52.29. An additional 390,972 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $54.05 and $43.29, respectively, at September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 Reported net income

$ 12,357

$ 11,330

$ 10,964

$ 9,673

$ 9,437 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

212

213

231

250

259 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 12,569

$ 11,543

$ 11,195

$ 9,923

$ 9,696





















Total assets

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990 Less: Intangible assets

84,214

84,482

84,751

85,044

85,361 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,409,860

$ 3,406,973

$ 3,400,702

$ 3,358,624

$ 3,356,629





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 423,044

$ 408,818

$ 402,831

$ 396,088

$ 393,453 Less: Intangible assets

84,214

84,482

84,751

85,044

85,361 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 338,830

$ 324,336

$ 318,080

$ 311,044

$ 308,092





















Return on average equity

11.78 %

11.24 %

11.02 %

9.71 %

9.76 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.24

3.24

3.23

2.99

3.14 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

15.02 %

14.48 %

14.25 %

12.70 %

12.90 %





















Common equity ratio

12.11 %

11.71 %

11.56 %

11.50 %

11.43 % Less: Intangible assets

2.17

2.19

2.21

2.24

2.25 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.94 %

9.52 %

9.35 %

9.26 %

9.18 %





















Book value per share

$ 54.05

$ 52.36

$ 50.82

$ 48.95

$ 48.75 Less: Intangible assets

10.76

10.82

10.69

10.51

10.58 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 43.29

$ 41.54

$ 40.13

$ 38.44

$ 38.17

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 189,324

$ 112,595

$ 110,662

$ 98,548

$ 135,877 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

383,340

393,462

400,553

402,792

420,723 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,932

1,305

1,855

832

242 Loans, net of unearned income

2,705,895

2,764,538

2,747,277

2,718,185

2,668,286 Allowance for loan losses

(32,827)

(33,432)

(33,278)

(32,916)

(32,278) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,673,068

2,731,106

2,713,999

2,685,269

2,636,008 Office properties and equipment, net

45,223

45,216

45,327

42,324

42,659 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

49,269

48,981

48,699

48,421

48,139 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

84,214

84,482

84,751

85,044

85,361 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

66,639

73,243

78,542

79,373

71,916 Total Assets

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990





















Liabilities



















Deposits

$ 2,975,503

$ 2,908,234

$ 2,827,207

$ 2,780,696

$ 2,777,487 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

5,539

5,539

140,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,621

54,567

54,513

54,459

54,402 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,059

88,196

163,259

175,546

38,410 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

32,308

26,101

32,104

31,340

37,699 Total Liabilities

3,071,030

3,082,637

3,082,622

3,047,580

3,048,537





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock

78

78

79

81

81 Additional paid-in capital

168,016

166,576

167,231

168,138

166,743 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,071)

(1,160)

(1,250)

(1,339)

(1,428) Retained earnings

275,912

265,817

261,856

259,190

251,692 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,891)

(22,493)

(25,085)

(29,982)

(23,635) Total Shareholders' Equity

423,044

408,818

402,831

396,088

393,453 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455

$ 3,485,453

$ 3,443,668

$ 3,441,990

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 45,607

$ 45,287

$ 43,711

$ 134,926

$ 126,277 Investment securities

2,504

2,596

2,677

7,764

8,205 Other investments and deposits

1,111

746

991

2,362

2,481 Total interest income

49,222

48,629

47,379

145,052

136,963 Interest Expense



















Deposits

13,805

13,142

13,908

39,569

39,174 Other borrowings

54

53

1,673

160

4,815 Subordinated debt expense

845

844

844

2,534

2,533 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

412

1,239

572

3,583

1,765 Total interest expense

15,116

15,278

16,997

45,846

48,287 Net interest income

34,106

33,351

30,382

99,206

88,676 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

(229)

489

140

654

1,542 Net interest income after (reversal) provision for loan losses

34,335

32,862

30,242

98,552

87,134 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,408

1,345

1,291

4,062

3,784 Bank card fees

1,646

1,750

1,613

4,974

4,939 Gain on sale of loans, net

144

114

195

635

408 Income from bank-owned life insurance

288

282

281

848

818 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

-

(2)

(10)

7

(6) Other income

252

227

322

937

1,053 Total noninterest income

3,738

3,716

3,692

11,463

10,996 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

13,531

13,322

13,058

39,505

38,016 Occupancy

2,544

2,513

2,732

7,618

7,789 Marketing and advertising

515

461

382

1,405

1,333 Data processing and communication

2,556

2,628

2,646

7,826

7,715 Professional fees

406

396

450

1,207

1,506 Forms, printing and supplies

175

203

188

578

580 Franchise and shares tax

475

483

488

1,434

1,463 Regulatory fees

459

502

493

1,477

1,471 Foreclosed assets, net

377

419

62

1,023

216 Amortization of acquisition intangible

268

269

328

830

1,011 Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments

-

(970)

-

(970)

(134) Other expenses

1,225

2,181

1,431

4,584

3,968 Total noninterest expense

22,531

22,407

22,258

66,517

64,934 Income before income tax expense

15,542

14,171

11,676

43,498

33,196 Income tax expense

3,185

2,841

2,239

8,847

6,442 Net income

$ 12,357

$ 11,330

$ 9,437

$ 34,651

$ 26,754





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.60

$ 1.47

$ 1.19

$ 4.45

$ 3.36





















Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.59

$ 1.45

$ 1.18

$ 4.41

$ 3.34





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.29

$ 0.27

$ 0.25

$ 0.83

$ 0.75

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024 EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 49,222

$ 48,629

$ 47,379

$ 145,052

$ 136,963 Total interest expense

15,116

15,278

16,997

45,846

48,287 Net interest income

34,106

33,351

30,382

99,206

88,676 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

(229)

489

140

654

1,542 Total noninterest income

3,738

3,716

3,692

11,463

10,996 Total noninterest expense

22,531

22,407

22,258

66,517

64,934 Income tax expense

3,185

2,841

2,239

8,847

6,442 Net income

$ 12,357

$ 11,330

$ 9,437

$ 34,651

$ 26,754





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,467,070

$ 3,474,762

$ 3,405,083

$ 3,463,833

$ 3,368,857 Total interest-earning assets

3,255,291

3,261,733

3,202,364

3,252,602

3,167,518 Total loans

2,743,695

2,764,065

2,668,672

2,750,985

2,641,414 PPP loans

235

330

4,470

624

5,004 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,128,540

2,087,781

1,989,182

2,085,330

1,964,095 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,228,117

2,261,916

2,240,838

2,256,278

2,212,453 Total deposits

2,918,938

2,863,683

2,730,568

2,852,176

2,709,555 Total shareholders' equity

416,239

404,367

384,518

408,083

376,170





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.60

$ 1.47

$ 1.19

$ 4.45

$ 3.36 Earnings per share - diluted

1.59

1.45

1.18

4.41

3.34 Book value at period end

54.05

52.36

48.75

54.05

48.75 Tangible book value at period end

43.29

41.54

38.17

43.29

38.17 Shares outstanding at period end

7,827,481

7,808,421

8,070,539

7,827,481

8,070,539 Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,712,707

7,707,423

7,921,582

7,789,001

7,959,309 Diluted

7,782,979

7,781,021

7,966,957

7,862,712

8,008,305





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.41 %

1.31 %

1.10 %

1.34 %

1.06 % Return on average equity

11.78

11.24

9.76

11.35

9.50 Common equity ratio

12.11

11.71

11.43

12.11

11.43 Efficiency ratio (2)

59.54

60.45

65.32

60.10

65.15 Average equity to average assets

12.01

11.64

11.29

11.78

11.17 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.90

11.47

11.32

11.90

11.32 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.24

14.66

14.74

15.24

14.74 Net interest margin (4)

4.10

4.04

3.71

4.02

3.67





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.94 %

9.52 %

9.18 %

9.94 %

9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

15.02

14.48

12.90

14.59

12.68





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans receivable

$ 2,743,695

$ 45,607

6.53 %

$ 2,764,065

$ 45,287

6.50 %

$ 2,668,672

$ 43,711

6.43 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

411,889

2,504

2.45

426,601

2,596

2.45

454,024

2,677

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

99,707

1,111

4.42

71,067

746

4.21

79,668

991

4.95 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,255,291

$ 49,222

5.95 %

$ 3,261,733

$ 48,629

5.92 %

$ 3,202,364

$ 47,379

5.82 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,301,888

$ 5,783

1.76 %

$ 1,296,541

$ 5,531

1.71 %

$ 1,266,465

$ 5,571

1.75 % Certificates of deposit

826,652

8,022

3.85

791,240

7,611

3.86

722,717

8,337

4.59 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,128,540

13,805

2.57

2,087,781

13,142

2.52

1,989,182

13,908

2.78 Other borrowings

5,539

54

3.80

5,572

53

3.84

140,539

1,673

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,593

845

6.19

54,540

844

6.20

54,374

844

6.21 FHLB advances

39,445

412

4.12

114,023

1,239

4.30

56,743

572

3.99 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,228,117

$ 15,116

2.69 %

$ 2,261,916

$ 15,278

2.71 %

$ 2,240,838

$ 16,997

3.02 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 790,398









$ 775,902









$ 741,387







Net interest spread (TE) (1)









3.26 %









3.21 %









2.80 % Net interest margin (TE) (1)









4.10 %









4.04 %









3.71 %





(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended



9/30/2025

9/30/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,750,985

$ 134,926

6.49 %

$ 2,641,414

$ 126,277

6.30 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

425,915

7,764

2.45

463,333

8,205

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

75,702

2,362

4.17

62,771

2,481

5.28 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,252,602

$ 145,052

5.90 %

$ 3,167,518

$ 136,963

5.71 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,301,660

$ 16,715

1.72 %

$ 1,265,420

$ 15,479

1.63 % Certificates of deposit

783,670

22,854

3.90

698,675

23,695

4.53 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,085,330

39,569

2.54

1,964,095

39,174

2.66 Other borrowings

5,550

160

3.84

135,727

4,815

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,540

2,534

6.20

54,322

2,533

6.22 FHLB advances

110,858

3,583

4.27

58,309

1,765

4.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,256,278

$ 45,846

2.71 %

$ 2,212,453

$ 48,287

2.91 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 766,846









$ 745,460







Net interest spread (TE) (1)









3.19 %









2.80 % Net interest margin (TE) (1)









4.02 %









3.67 %





(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024 CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans:



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 6,402

$ 6,272

$ 6,368

$ 7,039

$ 7,750 Home equity loans and lines

1,008

1,033

372

279

208 Commercial real estate

10,016

7,669

4,349

3,304

7,064 Construction and land

9,847

6,103

5,584

1,622

2,127 Multi-family residential

973

916

930

-

- Commercial and industrial

1,161

1,312

1,206

1,311

777 Consumer

60

35

161

27

129 Total nonaccrual loans

$ 29,467

$ 23,340

$ 18,970

$ 13,582

$ 18,055 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

55

12

77

16

34 Total nonperforming loans

29,522

23,352

19,047

13,598

18,089 Foreclosed assets and ORE

1,384

2,077

2,424

2,010

267 Total nonperforming assets

$ 30,906

$ 25,429

$ 21,471

$ 15,608

$ 18,356





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.88 %

0.73 %

0.62 %

0.45 %

0.53 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.84

0.67

0.55

0.39

0.53 Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.09

0.84

0.69

0.50

0.68





















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$ 33,432

$ 33,278

$ 32,916

$ 32,278

$ 32,212 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

(229)

489

394

873

140 Charge-offs

(488)

(460)

(226)

(255)

(215) Recoveries

112

125

194

20

141 Net charge-offs

(376)

(335)

(32)

(235)

(74) Ending balance

$ 32,827

$ 33,432

$ 33,278

$ 32,916

$ 32,278





















Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)



















Beginning balance

$ 1,730

$ 2,700

$ 2,700

$ 2,460

$ 2,460 (Reversal) provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

-

(970)

-

240

- Ending balance

$ 1,730

$ 1,730

$ 2,700

$ 2,700

$ 2,460 Total allowance for credit losses

34,557

35,162

35,978

35,616

34,738





















Total loans

$ 2,705,895

$ 2,764,538

$ 2,747,277

$ 2,718,185

$ 2,668,286 Total unfunded commitments

509,709

492,306

508,864

516,785

527,333





















Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets

106.22 %

131.47 %

154.99 %

210.89 %

175.84 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

111.20

143.17

174.72

242.07

178.44 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21

1.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

1.27

1.31

1.31

1.30





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs

$ (1,174)

$ (686)

$ (226)

$ (1,285)

$ (1,030) Year-to-date loan recoveries

431

319

194

249

229 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs

$ (743)

$ (367)

$ (32)

$ (1,036)

$ (801) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.04) %

(0.03) %

- %

(0.04) %

(0.04) %





(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

