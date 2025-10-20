Anzeige
WKN: A0RA0F | ISIN: US43689E1073 | Ticker-Symbol: HBK
NASDAQ
20.10.25 | 21:59
53,80 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,80047,00009:08
PR Newswire
20.10.2025 22:23 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Home Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results And Increases Quarterly Dividend By 7%

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $12.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.0 million from $11.3 million, or $1.45 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our third quarter results reflect continued strength and stability of the Company," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While loan production was slower during the quarter, deposit growth improved reducing our loan to deposit ratio down to our target of 91%. Financial performance remained strong with ROA of 1.41% and a six-basis point NIM expansion to 4.10% for the quarter. Credit metrics reflect an increase in nonperforming and criticized loans during the quarter, but we do not anticipate any losses. We remain focused on proactively identifying and resolving problem loans as quickly as possible."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025, down $58.6 million, or 2.1% (a decrease of 8% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2025.
  • Deposits totaled $3.0 billion at September 30, 2025, up $67.3 million, or 2.3% (an increase of 9% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2025.
  • Net interest income in the third quarter of 2025 totaled $34.1 million, up $755,000, or 2%, from the prior quarter.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.10% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.04% in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets totaled $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025 compared to $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. This increase in nonperforming assets is primarily due to five loan relationships which were moved to nonaccrual status, partially offset by paydowns in the third quarter of 2025.
  • The Company recorded a $229,000 reversal to provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a $489,000 provision in the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to loan reduction which was partially offset by an increase in nonaccrual loans during the quarter.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2025, down $58.6 million, or 2.1%, from June 30, 2025. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2025 through September 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Increase (Decrease)

Real estate loans:







One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 490,600


$ 504,145


$ (13,545)


(3) %

Home equity loans and lines


86,885


81,178


5,707


7

Commercial real estate


1,175,384


1,218,168


(42,784)


(4)

Construction and land


325,725


324,574


1,151


-

Multi-family residential


184,022


183,809


213


-

Total real estate loans


2,262,616


2,311,874


(49,258)


(2)

Other loans:







Commercial and industrial


413,590


421,997


(8,407)


(2)

Consumer


29,689


30,667


(978)


(3)

Total other loans


443,279


452,664


(9,385)


(2)

Total loans


$ 2,705,895


$ 2,764,538


$ (58,643)


(2) %

The average loan yield was 6.53% for the third quarter of 2025, up 3 basis points from the second quarter of 2025. Yields on loans were impacted by higher rates on new loans and loans paying off at lower rates. We experienced a slow down in loan production and higher than usual pay downs resulting in loan reduction across most of our markets in the third quarter of 2025.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $30.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2025, up $5.5 million, or 22%, from $25.4 million, or 0.73% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to five loan relationships totaling $9.4 million which were put on nonaccrual during the quarter, offset by payoffs and paydowns. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $376,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $335,000 during the second quarter of 2025.

The Company reversed the provision to the allowance for loan losses in the amount of $229,000 in the third quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.8 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $33.4 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025.

September 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 483,737


$ -


$ 6,863


$ 490,600

Home equity loans and lines


85,877


-


1,008


86,885

Commercial real estate


1,140,742


3,067


31,575


1,175,384

Construction and land


314,986


892


9,847


325,725

Multi-family residential


182,731


-


1,291


184,022

Commercial and industrial


406,591


-


6,999


413,590

Consumer


29,629


-


60


29,689

Total


$ 2,644,293


$ 3,959


$ 57,643


$ 2,705,895











June 30, 2025

(dollars in thousands)


Pass

Special
Mention

Substandard

Total

One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 497,404


$ -


$ 6,741


$ 504,145

Home equity loans and lines


80,145


-


1,033


81,178

Commercial real estate


1,185,738


1,063


31,367


1,218,168

Construction and land


317,593


749


6,232


324,574

Multi-family residential


182,572


-


1,237


183,809

Commercial and industrial


418,831


-


3,166


421,997

Consumer


30,632


-


35


30,667

Total


$ 2,712,915


$ 1,812


$ 49,811


$ 2,764,538

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $384.4 million at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $10.1 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $26.5 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $30.2 million at June 30, 2025. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.5 years and 3.6 years at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. During the third quarter of 2025, the Company made securities purchases of $4.3 million, compared to $4.5 million during the second quarter of 2025. The Company had no securities sales during the third and second quarters of 2025.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


Amortized
Cost

Fair Value

Available for sale:



U.S. agency mortgage-backed


$ 277,168


$ 257,870

Collateralized mortgage obligations


63,606


62,465

Municipal bonds


53,130


47,810

U.S. government agency


11,448


10,951

Corporate bonds


4,490


4,244

Total available for sale


$ 409,842


$ 383,340

Held to maturity:



Municipal bonds


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Total held to maturity


$ 1,065


$ 1,066

Approximately 36% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2025 to secure public deposits. The Company had $140.2 million and $141.7 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.0 billion at September 30, 2025, up $67.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2025. Non-maturity deposits increased $52.6 million, or 3%, during the third quarter of 2025 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2025 to September 30, 2025.

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

Increase (Decrease)

Demand deposits


$ 801,974


$ 796,844


$ 5,130


1 %

Savings


200,135


204,191


(4,056)


(2)

Money market


499,404


463,332


36,072


8

NOW


641,204


625,793


15,411


2

Certificates of deposit


832,786


818,074


14,712


2

Total deposits


$ 2,975,503


$ 2,908,234


$ 67,269


2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 5 basis point from 2.52% for the second quarter of 2025 to 2.57% for the third quarter of 2025. At September 30, 2025, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $810.5 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.

September 30, 2025

June 30, 2025

Individuals


52 %


52 %

Small businesses


39


38

Public funds


6


7

Broker

3


3

Total


100 %


100 %






The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $894.8 million at September 30, 2025 and $887.9 million at June 30, 2025. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 6 basis points from 4.04% for the second quarter of 2025 to 4.10% for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in average yield on interest-earnings assets and a decline in the average balance and cost for interest-bearing liabilities.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 5 basis point in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025. The increase in deposit costs was primarily due to a shift in higher cost certificates of deposit and money market accounts and a decrease in lower cost checking and savings accounts.

Average other interest-earning assets were $99.7 million for the third quarter of 2025, up $28.6 million, or 40%, from the second quarter of 2025, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average FHLB advances were $39.4 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $74.6 million, or 65%, from the second quarter of 2025 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $347,000 for the third quarter of 2025, down $9,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $3.7 million, up $22,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was related primarily to increases in service fees and charges (up $63,000), gain on sale of loans (up $30,000) and other income (up $25,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in bank card fees (down $104,000) for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2025 totaled $22.5 million, up $124,000, or 1%, from the second quarter of 2025. The increase was primarily related to the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($970,000) in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase in compensation and benefits expense (up $209,000), which were partially offset by decreases in other expenses (down $956,000) primarily due to a write off of an acquired SBA accounts receivable for guarantees that occurred in the second quarter of 2025 and data processing and communications (down $72,000) during the third quarter of 2025.

Capital

At September 30, 2025, shareholders' equity totaled $423.0 million, up $14.2 million, or 3%, compared to $408.8 million at June 30, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $12.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the third quarter of 2025, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.90% and 15.24%, respectively, at September 30, 2025, compared to 11.47% and 14.66%, respectively, at June 30, 2025.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.31 per share (an increase of 7% from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 3, 2025.

The Company repurchased 100 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2025 at an average price per share of $52.29. An additional 390,972 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $54.05 and $43.29, respectively, at September 30, 2025.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2025 results on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.



Quarter Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Reported net income


$ 12,357


$ 11,330


$ 10,964


$ 9,673


$ 9,437

Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax


212


213


231


250


259

Non-GAAP tangible income


$ 12,569


$ 11,543


$ 11,195


$ 9,923


$ 9,696












Total assets


$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,441,990

Less: Intangible assets


84,214


84,482


84,751


85,044


85,361

Non-GAAP tangible assets


$ 3,409,860


$ 3,406,973


$ 3,400,702


$ 3,358,624


$ 3,356,629












Total shareholders' equity


$ 423,044


$ 408,818


$ 402,831


$ 396,088


$ 393,453

Less: Intangible assets


84,214


84,482


84,751


85,044


85,361

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity


$ 338,830


$ 324,336


$ 318,080


$ 311,044


$ 308,092












Return on average equity


11.78 %


11.24 %


11.02 %


9.71 %


9.76 %

Add: Average intangible assets


3.24


3.24


3.23


2.99


3.14

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity


15.02 %


14.48 %


14.25 %


12.70 %


12.90 %












Common equity ratio


12.11 %


11.71 %


11.56 %


11.50 %


11.43 %

Less: Intangible assets


2.17


2.19


2.21


2.24


2.25

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio


9.94 %


9.52 %


9.35 %


9.26 %


9.18 %












Book value per share


$ 54.05


$ 52.36


$ 50.82


$ 48.95


$ 48.75

Less: Intangible assets


10.76


10.82


10.69


10.51


10.58

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share


$ 43.29


$ 41.54


$ 40.13


$ 38.44


$ 38.17

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

Assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$ 189,324


$ 112,595


$ 110,662


$ 98,548


$ 135,877

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value


383,340


393,462


400,553


402,792


420,723

Investment securities held to maturity


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065


1,065

Mortgage loans held for sale


1,932


1,305


1,855


832


242

Loans, net of unearned income


2,705,895


2,764,538


2,747,277


2,718,185


2,668,286

Allowance for loan losses


(32,827)


(33,432)


(33,278)


(32,916)


(32,278)

Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses


2,673,068


2,731,106


2,713,999


2,685,269


2,636,008

Office properties and equipment, net


45,223


45,216


45,327


42,324


42,659

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance


49,269


48,981


48,699


48,421


48,139

Goodwill and core deposit intangibles


84,214


84,482


84,751


85,044


85,361

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


66,639


73,243


78,542


79,373


71,916

Total Assets

$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,441,990












Liabilities









Deposits


$ 2,975,503


$ 2,908,234


$ 2,827,207


$ 2,780,696


$ 2,777,487

Other Borrowings


5,539


5,539


5,539


5,539


140,539

Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost


54,621


54,567


54,513


54,459


54,402

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


3,059


88,196


163,259


175,546


38,410

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities


32,308


26,101


32,104


31,340


37,699

Total Liabilities

3,071,030


3,082,637


3,082,622


3,047,580


3,048,537












Shareholders' Equity









Common stock


78


78


79


81


81

Additional paid-in capital


168,016


166,576


167,231


168,138


166,743

Common stock acquired by benefit plans


(1,071)


(1,160)


(1,250)


(1,339)


(1,428)

Retained earnings


275,912


265,817


261,856


259,190


251,692

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(19,891)


(22,493)


(25,085)


(29,982)


(23,635)

Total Shareholders' Equity

423,044


408,818


402,831


396,088


393,453

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,494,074


$ 3,491,455


$ 3,485,453


$ 3,443,668


$ 3,441,990

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

Interest Income









Loans, including fees


$ 45,607


$ 45,287


$ 43,711


$ 134,926


$ 126,277

Investment securities


2,504


2,596


2,677


7,764


8,205

Other investments and deposits


1,111


746


991


2,362


2,481

Total interest income


49,222


48,629


47,379


145,052


136,963

Interest Expense









Deposits


13,805


13,142


13,908


39,569


39,174

Other borrowings


54


53


1,673


160


4,815

Subordinated debt expense


845


844


844


2,534


2,533

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


412


1,239


572


3,583


1,765

Total interest expense


15,116


15,278


16,997


45,846


48,287

Net interest income

34,106


33,351


30,382


99,206


88,676

(Reversal) provision for loan losses


(229)


489


140


654


1,542

Net interest income after (reversal) provision for loan losses


34,335


32,862


30,242


98,552


87,134

Noninterest Income









Service fees and charges


1,408


1,345


1,291


4,062


3,784

Bank card fees


1,646


1,750


1,613


4,974


4,939

Gain on sale of loans, net


144


114


195


635


408

Income from bank-owned life insurance


288


282


281


848


818

(Loss) gain on sale of assets, net


-


(2)


(10)


7


(6)

Other income


252


227


322


937


1,053

Total noninterest income


3,738


3,716


3,692


11,463


10,996

Noninterest Expense









Compensation and benefits


13,531


13,322


13,058


39,505


38,016

Occupancy


2,544


2,513


2,732


7,618


7,789

Marketing and advertising


515


461


382


1,405


1,333

Data processing and communication


2,556


2,628


2,646


7,826


7,715

Professional fees


406


396


450


1,207


1,506

Forms, printing and supplies


175


203


188


578


580

Franchise and shares tax


475


483


488


1,434


1,463

Regulatory fees


459


502


493


1,477


1,471

Foreclosed assets, net


377


419


62


1,023


216

Amortization of acquisition intangible


268


269


328


830


1,011

Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments


-


(970)


-


(970)


(134)

Other expenses


1,225


2,181


1,431


4,584


3,968

Total noninterest expense


22,531


22,407


22,258


66,517


64,934

Income before income tax expense


15,542


14,171


11,676


43,498


33,196

Income tax expense


3,185


2,841


2,239


8,847


6,442

Net income

$ 12,357


$ 11,330


$ 9,437


$ 34,651


$ 26,754












Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.60


$ 1.47


$ 1.19


$ 4.45


$ 3.36












Earnings per share - diluted


$ 1.59


$ 1.45


$ 1.18


$ 4.41


$ 3.34












Cash dividends declared per common share


$ 0.29


$ 0.27


$ 0.25


$ 0.83


$ 0.75

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)


9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

EARNINGS DATA









Total interest income


$ 49,222


$ 48,629


$ 47,379


$ 145,052


$ 136,963

Total interest expense


15,116


15,278


16,997


45,846


48,287

Net interest income


34,106


33,351


30,382


99,206


88,676

(Reversal) provision for loan losses


(229)


489


140


654


1,542

Total noninterest income


3,738


3,716


3,692


11,463


10,996

Total noninterest expense


22,531


22,407


22,258


66,517


64,934

Income tax expense


3,185


2,841


2,239


8,847


6,442

Net income


$ 12,357


$ 11,330


$ 9,437


$ 34,651


$ 26,754












AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA









Total assets


$ 3,467,070


$ 3,474,762


$ 3,405,083


$ 3,463,833


$ 3,368,857

Total interest-earning assets


3,255,291


3,261,733


3,202,364


3,252,602


3,167,518

Total loans


2,743,695


2,764,065


2,668,672


2,750,985


2,641,414

PPP loans


235


330


4,470


624


5,004

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,128,540


2,087,781


1,989,182


2,085,330


1,964,095

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,228,117


2,261,916


2,240,838


2,256,278


2,212,453

Total deposits


2,918,938


2,863,683


2,730,568


2,852,176


2,709,555

Total shareholders' equity


416,239


404,367


384,518


408,083


376,170












PER SHARE DATA









Earnings per share - basic


$ 1.60


$ 1.47


$ 1.19


$ 4.45


$ 3.36

Earnings per share - diluted


1.59


1.45


1.18


4.41


3.34

Book value at period end


54.05


52.36


48.75


54.05


48.75

Tangible book value at period end


43.29


41.54


38.17


43.29


38.17

Shares outstanding at period end


7,827,481


7,808,421


8,070,539


7,827,481


8,070,539

Weighted average shares outstanding











Basic


7,712,707


7,707,423


7,921,582


7,789,001


7,959,309

Diluted


7,782,979


7,781,021


7,966,957


7,862,712


8,008,305












SELECTED RATIOS (1)











Return on average assets


1.41 %


1.31 %


1.10 %


1.34 %


1.06 %

Return on average equity


11.78


11.24


9.76


11.35


9.50

Common equity ratio


12.11


11.71


11.43


12.11


11.43

Efficiency ratio (2)


59.54


60.45


65.32


60.10


65.15

Average equity to average assets


12.01


11.64


11.29


11.78


11.17

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)


11.90


11.47


11.32


11.90


11.32

Total risk-based capital ratio (3)


15.24


14.66


14.74


15.24


14.74

Net interest margin (4)


4.10


4.04


3.71


4.02


3.67












SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)











Tangible common equity ratio (5)


9.94 %


9.52 %


9.18 %


9.94 %


9.18 %

Return on average tangible common equity (6)


15.02


14.48


12.90


14.59


12.68



(1)

With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.

(2)

The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3)

Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.

(4)

Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(5)

Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

(6)

Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

9/30/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:

















Loans receivable


$ 2,743,695


$ 45,607


6.53 %


$ 2,764,065


$ 45,287


6.50 %


$ 2,668,672


$ 43,711


6.43 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


411,889


2,504


2.45


426,601


2,596


2.45


454,024


2,677


2.38

Other interest-earning assets


99,707


1,111


4.42


71,067


746


4.21


79,668


991


4.95

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,255,291


$ 49,222


5.95 %


$ 3,261,733


$ 48,629


5.92 %


$ 3,202,364


$ 47,379


5.82 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:

















Deposits:



















Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,301,888


$ 5,783


1.76 %


$ 1,296,541


$ 5,531


1.71 %


$ 1,266,465


$ 5,571


1.75 %

Certificates of deposit


826,652


8,022


3.85


791,240


7,611


3.86


722,717


8,337


4.59

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,128,540


13,805


2.57


2,087,781


13,142


2.52


1,989,182


13,908


2.78

Other borrowings


5,539


54


3.80


5,572


53


3.84


140,539


1,673


4.74

Subordinated debt


54,593


845


6.19


54,540


844


6.20


54,374


844


6.21

FHLB advances


39,445


412


4.12


114,023


1,239


4.30


56,743


572


3.99

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,228,117


$ 15,116


2.69 %


$ 2,261,916


$ 15,278


2.71 %


$ 2,240,838


$ 16,997


3.02 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 790,398






$ 775,902






$ 741,387





Net interest spread (TE) (1)






3.26 %






3.21 %






2.80 %

Net interest margin (TE) (1)






4.10 %






4.04 %






3.71 %



(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Net Interest Margin

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

9/30/2025

9/30/2024

(dollars in thousands)


Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/ Rate

Interest-earning assets:











Loans receivable


$ 2,750,985


$ 134,926


6.49 %


$ 2,641,414


$ 126,277


6.30 %

Investment securities (TE)(1)


425,915


7,764


2.45


463,333


8,205


2.38

Other interest-earning assets


75,702


2,362


4.17


62,771


2,481


5.28

Total interest-earning assets


$ 3,252,602


$ 145,052


5.90 %


$ 3,167,518


$ 136,963


5.71 %

Interest-bearing liabilities:











Deposits:













Savings, checking, and money market


$ 1,301,660


$ 16,715


1.72 %


$ 1,265,420


$ 15,479


1.63 %

Certificates of deposit


783,670


22,854


3.90


698,675


23,695


4.53

Total interest-bearing deposits


2,085,330


39,569


2.54


1,964,095


39,174


2.66

Other borrowings


5,550


160


3.84


135,727


4,815


4.74

Subordinated debt


54,540


2,534


6.20


54,322


2,533


6.22

FHLB advances


110,858


3,583


4.27


58,309


1,765


4.01

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 2,256,278


$ 45,846


2.71 %


$ 2,212,453


$ 48,287


2.91 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 766,846






$ 745,460





Net interest spread (TE) (1)






3.19 %






2.80 %

Net interest margin (TE) (1)






4.02 %






3.67 %



(1)

Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

CREDIT QUALITY (1)











Nonaccrual loans:











One- to four-family first mortgage


$ 6,402


$ 6,272


$ 6,368


$ 7,039


$ 7,750

Home equity loans and lines


1,008


1,033


372


279


208

Commercial real estate


10,016


7,669


4,349


3,304


7,064

Construction and land


9,847


6,103


5,584


1,622


2,127

Multi-family residential


973


916


930


-


-

Commercial and industrial


1,161


1,312


1,206


1,311


777

Consumer


60


35


161


27


129

Total nonaccrual loans


$ 29,467


$ 23,340


$ 18,970


$ 13,582


$ 18,055

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due


55


12


77


16


34

Total nonperforming loans


29,522


23,352


19,047


13,598


18,089

Foreclosed assets and ORE


1,384


2,077


2,424


2,010


267

Total nonperforming assets


$ 30,906


$ 25,429


$ 21,471


$ 15,608


$ 18,356












Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.88 %


0.73 %


0.62 %


0.45 %


0.53 %

Nonperforming loans to total assets


0.84


0.67


0.55


0.39


0.53

Nonperforming loans to total loans


1.09


0.84


0.69


0.50


0.68












ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES









Allowance for loan losses:











Beginning balance


$ 33,432


$ 33,278


$ 32,916


$ 32,278


$ 32,212

(Reversal) provision for loan losses


(229)


489


394


873


140

Charge-offs


(488)


(460)


(226)


(255)


(215)

Recoveries


112


125


194


20


141

Net charge-offs


(376)


(335)


(32)


(235)


(74)

Ending balance


$ 32,827


$ 33,432


$ 33,278


$ 32,916


$ 32,278












Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)











Beginning balance


$ 1,730


$ 2,700


$ 2,700


$ 2,460


$ 2,460

(Reversal) provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments


-


(970)


-


240


-

Ending balance


$ 1,730


$ 1,730


$ 2,700


$ 2,700


$ 2,460

Total allowance for credit losses


34,557


35,162


35,978


35,616


34,738












Total loans


$ 2,705,895


$ 2,764,538


$ 2,747,277


$ 2,718,185


$ 2,668,286

Total unfunded commitments


509,709


492,306


508,864


516,785


527,333












Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets


106.22 %


131.47 %


154.99 %


210.89 %


175.84 %

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans


111.20


143.17


174.72


242.07


178.44

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21


1.21

Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.28


1.27


1.31


1.31


1.30












Year-to-date loan charge-offs


$ (1,174)


$ (686)


$ (226)


$ (1,285)


$ (1,030)

Year-to-date loan recoveries


431


319


194


249


229

Year-to-date net loan charge-offs


$ (743)


$ (367)


$ (32)


$ (1,036)


$ (801)

Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans


(0.04) %


(0.03) %


- %


(0.04) %


(0.04) %



(1)

It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

(2)

The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
