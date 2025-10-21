

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - In a landmark development in the male-dominated Japanese politics, hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected as the country's first female prime minister by the parliament.



The 64-year-old leader, who is known as Japan's Iron Lady, won simple majority in both houses of the National Diet.



She won 237 votes in the 465-member Lower House and 125 votes in the 248-member Upper House.



The ruling Liberal Democratic Party had elected the pro-business politician as its new leader earlier this month.



As per Japan's constitution, the leader of the ruling party is elected prime minister by the National Diet, which voted Tuesday to confirm Takaichi as the successor to Shigeru Ishiba.



Generally described as conservative, Takaichi is known for her support of higher government spending and lower borrowing costs.



Her domestic policy includes support for the continuation of Abenomics, and opposition to same-sex marriage.



On foreign policy, she supports revising Article 9 of the Constitution of Japan, which renounces the use of military force, and strengthening the US-Japan Alliance. She is considered pro-Taiwan and a China hawk.



A member of the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2003 and since 2005, Takaichi has held several ministerial posts under prime ministers Shinzo Abe and Fumio Kishida.



She assumes power at a time of high inflation and the people struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.



Her election to the top post boosted Japan's stock markets to record highs.



