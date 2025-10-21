

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were little changed on Tuesday, with investor focus firmly on corporate earnings and ongoing U.S-China trade tensions.



In economic releases, the U.K. budget deficit widened in September on higher expenditure, the Office for National Statistics said.



Public sector net borrowing increased to GBP 20.2 billion from GBP 18.6 billion in the previous year. This was the highest September borrowing since 2020.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 572.03 after gaining 1 percent on Monday.



The German DAX edged down marginally, while France's CAC 40 traded with a positive bias and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



BHP was moving lower in London after the mining giant reported a 2 percent drop in its fiscal first quarter iron ore output.



Warehousing group SEGRO rallied 3 percent after delivering a strong third quarter, supported by improving occupier sentiment and increased pre-letting activity.



HSBC Holdings advanced 1.7 percent as the lender appointed former NatWest executive David Lindberg as CEO of its U.K. business.



Transport and infrastructure operator Getlink fell over 1 percent in Paris on reporting flat Q3 revenue.



Vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred soared 14 percent after reporting third-quarter revenue above expectations.



Eurofins Scientific slumped 6.1 percent after Q3 revenue in the BioPharma segment grew just 0.4 percent organically.



Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 was down more than 1 percent after Q3 revenue came in below expectations.



