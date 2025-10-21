Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

Post Stabilisation - Banco BPM S.p.A. EUR500mil SNP 2031

Post Stabilisation Notice

October 21, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Banco BPM S.p.A.

EUR 500mil Green Fixed to Floating SNP due 23 October 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's EUR25bn EMTN Programme dated 16th May 2025 and supplemented on 17th September 2025

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Banco BPM S.p.A. Guarantor (if any): None ISIN: IT0005675126 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 500,000,000 Description: EUR 500mil Green Fixed to Floating Rate SNP Notes due 23 October 2031 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG Banca Akros S.p.A. Credit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank IMI Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. J.P. Morgan SE Natwest Markets N.V. Société Générale SA

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.