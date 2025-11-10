Anzeige
Montag, 10.11.2025
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
10.11.2025 09:06 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Land Brandenburg EUR500mil 2.75% LSA 2033

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10

Post Stabilisation Notice

November 10, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Land Brandenburg

EUR 500,000,000

2.75% Notes due 11 November 2033

Landesschatzanweisung

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Land Brandenburg

Guarantor (if any):

None

ISIN:

DE000A351UR9

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 500,000,000

Description:

2.75% LSA due 11 November 2033

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

DZ Bank AG

HSBC Continental

NatWest Markets N.V.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


