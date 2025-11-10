Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Land Brandenburg EUR500mil 2.75% LSA 2033
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 10
Post Stabilisation Notice
November 10, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Land Brandenburg
EUR 500,000,000
2.75% Notes due 11 November 2033
Landesschatzanweisung
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation(within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertakenby the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Land Brandenburg
Guarantor (if any):
None
ISIN:
DE000A351UR9
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 500,000,000
Description:
2.75% LSA due 11 November 2033
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
DZ Bank AG
HSBC Continental
NatWest Markets N.V.
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.