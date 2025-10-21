Air T, Inc.: Air T Enters into Agreement with Regional Express Holdings Limited

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) has entered into a Sale and Implementation Deed (SID) with the Administrators of Regional Express Holdings Limited (Administrators Appointed) and certain of its subsidiaries (Rex), which operates the leading regional airline in Australia. Air T expects to close the acquisition of Rex by year-end if creditor and other approvals are obtained.

Air T has been working closely with the Administrators and the Australian Government, Rex's secured lender, to develop a solution that best serves the interests of all stakeholders. To support the implementation of the acquisition, Air T and the Commonwealth of Australia have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Rex's financing arrangements will be restructured in connection with the acquisition.

The proposed acquisition contemplates a continuation and growth of Rex's regional airline business and continuing employment for its workforce.

Rex plays an essential role in connecting regional Australian communities. Approximately 50% of Rex's routes are not serviced by any other airline. Air T likes the Rex Saab 340 program and will be funding Rex's engine renewal program and returning its fleet to service.

Air T will work to ensure Rex will continue to operate on a sustainable basis, thereby providing critical services to regional Australians. Air T believes it was selected to acquire the company in part because of its long-term investment horizon, experience in regional aircraft, and commitment to stabilizing and growing Rex.

The transaction remains subject to certain other approvals, including approval by Rex's creditors and the Federal Court of Australia.

Further disclosure regarding the implementation of the transaction will be provided as the transaction progresses. Air T remains committed to transparency and will share information about the transaction during this process.

About AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T, Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are overnight air cargo, ground support equipment, commercial aircraft, engines and parts, and digital solutions. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.com. The information on our website is available for informational purposes only and is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

