

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Danaher Corp. (DHR) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $908 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $818 million, or $1.12 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Danaher Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.89 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $6.053 billion from $5.798 billion last year.



Danaher Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.70 to $7.80



