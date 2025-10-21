Lithium Corporation Increases Claim Holdings at BC Rare Earth Prospect

ELKO, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Lithium Corporation (OTCQB:LTUM) ("the Company"), a mineral exploration company committed to advancing North America's energy independence through the domestic exploration and development of critical mineral resources, is pleased to inform shareholders that field exploration has been ongoing, with geological mapping and sampling activities presently underway at the site where enriched Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralization-including Neodymium and Dysprosium-was identified. Additionally, the Company has made application to increase the size of its claim block here to approximately 13,440 acres (5,438 ha) to cover adjacent areas that are geologically analogous, and where there are indications that similar REE mineralization might occur.

Given the significance of these discoveries, the Company is undertaking further geological assessment to better understand the nature and extent of the mineralization, noted only in sediments to date. Concurrently, Lithium Corporation is evaluating the potential to expand its land position beyond the Company's claims and recent applications to cover nearby areas exhibiting similar geological characteristics.

Rare Earth Elements such as Neodymium and Dysprosium are vital to modern technologies due to their unique properties, which are essential for applications in electronics, renewable energy systems (including wind turbines and electric vehicles), and national defense. Recognizing their strategic importance, Lithium Corporation is focused on advancing the Company's REE prospects within its broader portfolio of critical mineral assets.

Learn more about Lithium Corporation's complete portfolio of lithium, graphite, titanium/rare earth elements, antimony and fluorspar prospects:

https://lithiumcorporation.com/projects/

About Lithium Corporation

Lithium Corporation is a mineral exploration company dedicated to securing North America's energy independence through domestic critical mineral resources. As one of the few Project Generators in North America's critical minerals sector, the Company leverages its extensive exploration expertise to focus on energy metals with the goal of helping achieve energy independence for North America.

The Company's dual operational focus spans two world class mining jurisdictions with promising lithium prospects in Nevada, USA, and a diverse portfolio of titanium, rare earth elements, graphite, fluorspar, and antimony properties in British Columbia, Canada. Lithium Corporation is committed to driving a secure and independent energy future for North America through strategic investments in energy metals exploration and related opportunities, such as renewable energy generation and energy storage solutions.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This current report contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with mineral exploration and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. We are not in control of minerals prices and these could vary to make development uneconomic. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

