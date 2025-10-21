

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.189 billion, or $5.32 per share. This compares with $1.016 billion, or $4.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.349 billion or $6.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $50.711 billion from $45.106 billion last year.



Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.189 Bln. vs. $1.016 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.32 vs. $4.36 last year. -Revenue: $50.711 Bln vs. $45.106 Bln last year.



