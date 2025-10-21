

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account surplus increased in August from a year ago, mainly due to an improvement in the balance of goods and the primary income account, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Tuesday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 1.1 billion in August from EUR 313.5 million in the same period last year.



The visible trade deficit narrowed to EUR 2.21 billion from EUR 2.67 billion last year, reflecting a larger decline in imports than in exports.



Meanwhile, the surplus in the services balance increased to EUR 4.43 billion from EUR 4.33 billion a year ago.



The deficit of the primary income account narrowed to EUR 0.81 billion from EUR 1.08 billion.



The secondary income balance registered a shortfall of EUR 314.2 million versus EUR 266.2 million in the previous year.



In August, the capital account balance turned to a deficit of EUR 653.5 million from a EUR 11.8 million surplus a year ago, while the financial account surplus rose from EUR 688.6 million to EUR 797.7 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News