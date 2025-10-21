

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Americans are seeing some of the lowest prices at the gas pump in more than four years, the White House claimed, quoting news reports.



GasBuddy reports the nationwide average for gasoline has dropped to $2.98 per gallon - the lowest average intra-day price in four years - with prices expected to remain that way for the foreseeable future.



'Currently, 35 states have average gas prices below $2.99/gal, and GasBuddy even recorded the first $1.99 cash price at a station in Evans, Colorado, with stations in Oklahoma and Texas not far behind,' according to GasBuddy. 'Barring any major disruptions, gas prices are likely to remain slightly below year-ago levels and could stay under $3 for much of the next few months.'



President Trump understands that energy dominance is a key driver for growing our economy and lowering costs - making good on a promise he repeatedly made on the campaign trail after years of Biden-induced economic disaster, the White House said. It added that under President Joe Biden, average gas prices remained above $3 per gallon for nearly the entirety of his presidency.



