

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The UN said it was encouraged by renewed Gaza ceasefire commitments, warning that recent violence risked undermining fragile progress, as recovery efforts - including a large-scale rubble removal project - slowly gain momentum across the war-ravaged enclave.



'We are encouraged that the parties have reaffirmed their commitments to implementing the ceasefire in Gaza and commend the steadfast efforts of the mediators,' said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric at the regular news briefing in New York.



'We do, however, remain concerned by all acts of violence in Gaza and the reported attacks and strikes that took place yesterday.'



Dujarric urged all sides to honor their obligations and avoid any action that could lead to renewed hostilities, reiterating the Secretary-General's call for the release of the remains of all deceased hostages.



Over the weekend, Humanitarian Affairs chief Tom Fletcher wrapped up a visit to Gaza, where he met aid workers and inspected UN-supported projects, including a child nutrition center, a hospital and a road clearance operation.



In Gaza City, the UN Development Program (UNDP) has begun a major debris removal operation - the first phase of a comprehensive debris management plan aimed at restoring access to essential services such as hospitals and schools.



'Rubble represents a major challenge in Gaza, where the estimated amount is between 55 and 60 million tonnes,' said Jaco Cilliers, UNDP Representative in Palestine.



The UN agency is taking the vital first step by clearing roads and recycling materials to pave new access routes and temporary facilities.



Dozens of diggers and other vehicles have been deployed along Al-Jalaa Street, where UNDP says it is working around the clock to open roads that have been blocked for months.



'This is a very arduous process and will take many years to complete,' Cilliers cautioned.



UN humanitarians also reported progress in aid delivery under the ceasefire, with the UN agency assisting Palestine refugees expanding temporary learning spaces and partners resuming food parcel distributions in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.



'Over the weekend, we along with our partners continued to collect aid from the Kerem Shalom/Karem Abu Salem and Kissufim crossings.?This included post-partum and hygiene kits, medical supplies, fuel, water and food,' Dujarric said.



He added that on Sunday, for the first time, Israeli authorities allowed the UN to deploy monitors at the Kissufim crossing.



'This is of course a welcome development, as it provides us with much-needed visibility into that segment of the pipeline.'



