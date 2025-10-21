Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.10.2025
Uran-Aktien gehen durch die Decke - diese Aktie könnte der nächste Highflyer sein!
WKN: A3CWGA | ISIN: US76119X1054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RL0
Tradegate
20.10.25 | 19:24
6,650 Euro
+1,53 % +0,100
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RESERVOIR MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESERVOIR MEDIA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3506,60014:15
6,3506,60014:12
21.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
97 Leser
Reservoir Media, Inc.: Reservoir Media to Release Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results on November 4, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2025 / Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) ("Reservoir" or the "Company"), an award-winning independent music company, today announced that it will release financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2026 ended September 30, 2025, before market open on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

Reservoir will host a conference call to discuss its results at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on the same day. A live audio webcast of Reservoir's second quarter results discussion will be accessible under the Events and Presentations section of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.reservoir-media.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. An archived version of the Company's webcast will also be available on Reservoir's website.

Interested parties may also participate in the call using the registration link here. Once registered, participants will receive a webcast link to enter the event. Alternatively, participants may dial into the call using the following phone number: +1 201-389-0921 (Toll-free 877-407-0989).

To access the call, please log in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the call.

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, Abu Dhabi, and Mumbai. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir represents copyrights and master recordings including titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard's Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide's The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact

Reservoir
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
sa@reservoir-media.com
www.reservoir-media.com

Investor Contact

Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Nathan Skown
RSVR@alpha-ir.com

SOURCE: Reservoir Media, Inc.



