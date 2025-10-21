Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - Val-d'Or Mining Corporation (TSXV: VZZ) ("the Company") is pleased to announce a maiden diamond drilling program is underway on the Baden Prospect. The property is located in Baden Township, located approximately 15 kilometres northwest of Matachewan, Ontario. This property is under option to Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. who may earn a 70% interest in each of the Company's Baden, Plumber, Island 27 and Matachewan Prospects (the "Properties") through cumulative expenditures of $20,000,000 over 5-years, and may then increase to an 80% interest by completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

2025 Diamond Drill Program Outline and Objectives:

A Phase I, 4,000 metre, helicopter-supported diamond drill program is currently underway, utilizing two (2) coring rigs targeting selective targets over parts of the Baden property. A total of nine (9) drillholes are currently planned over this program. Val-d'Or Mining is the project operator.

The objectives of the 2025 drill program are as follows:

Targeting historical gold showings previously defined by trenching, diamond drilling and an exploration shaft along kilometric NW-SE trending mineralized corridor;

Targeting induced polarization (chargeability and resistivity) anomalies identified from the summer 2025 survey;

To define, characterize and delineate the existence of lithological and structural controls of the previously intersected gold mineralized veins; and

Testing for additional extensions of the historical mineralized zones and other prospective structures, and magnetic features elsewhere the property.

Further details of the program, targets tested, and drillhole information will be provided once the drill program has been completed.

The documented historical gold occurrences on the property occur in quartz veins associated with mineralized syenite porphyry dikes. The gold showings occur within a stockwork of quartz veinlets and narrow quartz veins, that are contained within a broader halo of disseminated pyrite and potassic alteration.

Eldorado Gold (Québec) Inc. Option Agreements:

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Eldorado can earn up to an 80% interest in the Baden, Plumber, Island 27 and Matachewan Prospects (together, the "Properties"); for additional details of the Option Agreement, please see the Company's press release from May 30, 2023.

Eldorado will make annual payments to the Company of $100,000 beginning on the first anniversary of signing of the Option Agreement. In addition, Eldorado will be responsible for funding minimum work commitments on each property to keep the Properties in good standing. Upon exercise of the 70% Option by Eldorado, the parties will be deemed to have formed a joint venture in accordance with the terms set out in the Option Agreement and will use commercially reasonable efforts to enter into a formal joint venture agreement within 60 business days of the exercise of the 70% Option.

Upon the exercise of the Additional Option by Eldorado, the Company will have a 20% undivided beneficial interest in the Properties and Eldorado will have an 80% undivided beneficial interest in the Properties, after which the parties will contribute their proportional share to further exploration and development of the Properties, subject to standard dilution.

Mr. Michael Rosatelli, M.Sc., P.Geo., senior geological consultant and the Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rosatelli has verified the referenced data disclosed in this press release and has approved the technical information presented herein.

Eldorado Gold has not approved and is not responsible for the contents of this news release.

About Val-d'Or Mining Corporation

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation is a junior natural resource issuer involved in the process of acquiring and exploring its diverse mineral property assets, most of which are situated in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of NE Ontario and NW Québec. To complement its current property interests, the Company regularly evaluates new opportunities for staking and/or acquisitions. Outside of its principal regional focus in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the Company holds several other properties in Northern Québec (Nunavik) covering different geological environments and commodities (Ni-Cu-PGE's).

The Company has expertise in the identification and generation of new projects, and in early-stage exploration. The mineral commodities of interest are broad, and range from gold, copper-zinc-silver, nickel-copper-PGE to industrial and energy minerals. After the initial value creation in the 100%-owned, or majority-owned properties, the Company seeks option/joint venture partners with technical expertise and financial capacity to conduct more advanced exploration projects.

Forward-Looking Statements:

