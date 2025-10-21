Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 3,289,473 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.76 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at a price of C$1.00 at any time on or before the date which is 18 months after the closing date of the Offering.

The proposed use of proceeds from the Offering is to fund new inventory, product development, and to scale the sales and marketing division globally, as well as general working capital.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Shares, Warrants and any additional Shares issued upon exercise of the Warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in Canada from the date of closing of the Offering. The Warrants issued to certain of the investors will be subject to a restriction preventing their exercise if such exercise would result in the holder holding over 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares of the Company. Accordingly, it is anticipated that there will be no new insiders as a result of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before November 5, 2025 or such other date or dates as may be determined by the Company, subject to the receipt of investor documentation, funds and compliance with the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay a finder's fee to certain qualified arm's length parties a cash finder's fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised and a number of finder's shares ("Finder's Shares") equal to 7% of the number of Units placed by such finder.

TempraMed is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the terms and completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approval in respect of the Offering, the technical, financial, and business prospects of the Company, its assets and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking information or statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information or statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information or statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, the ability to achieve its goals, expected costs and timelines to achieve the Company's goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information or statements reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties included in documents filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information or statements include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete the Offering on the terms described herein, including obtaining the requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to compete effectively with competitors, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to comply with applicable laws, including environmental laws, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

