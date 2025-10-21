

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.297 billion, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $3.029 billion, or $2.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, General Motors Company reported adjusted earnings of $2.694 billion or $2.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.3% to $48.591 billion from $48.757 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.297 Bln. vs. $3.029 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.35 vs. $2.68 last year. -Revenue: $48.591 Bln vs. $48.757 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.75 - $10.50



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News