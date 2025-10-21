

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.100 billion, or $7.67 per share. This compares with $1.026 billion, or $7.00 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $10.423 billion from $9.996 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.100 Bln. vs. $1.026 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.67 vs. $7.00 last year. -Revenue: $10.423 Bln vs. $9.996 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $25.65 - $26.05 Full year revenue guidance: $41,700 -$41,900 Mln



