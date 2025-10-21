

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $3.696 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $2.848 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Coca-Cola Company reported adjusted earnings of $3.544 billion or $0.82 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.1% to $12.455 billion from $11.854 billion last year.



The Coca-Cola Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



