

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Signs of easing U.S.-China trade tensions, the expected end to U.S. government shutdown as well as the strong Fed rate cut bets dominated market sentiment globally.



Wall Street Futures are trading near the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in a mixed fashion. Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended gains. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have rallied. Gold plunged after rising to just below the all-time high recorded a day earlier. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,702.70, down 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,733.40, down 0.03% Germany's DAX at 24,241.09, down 0.21% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,420.40, up 0.18% France's CAC 40 at 8,220.56, up 0.18% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,679.25, down 0.03% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,261.00, up 0.15% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,094.70, up 0.70% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,916.33, up 1.36% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,027.55, up 0.65%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1615, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3373, down 0.24% USD/JPY at 151.93, up 0.78% AUD/USD at 0.6487, down 0.41% USD/CAD at 1.4054, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 98.92, up 0.33%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.983%, down 0.05% Germany at 2.5754%, down 0.33% France at 3.364%, down 0.03% U.K. at 4.5140%, up 0.18% Japan at 1.669%, up 0.24%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $61.47, up 0.75%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $57.50, up 0.84%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,278.11, down 1.86%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $107,667.32, down 2.97% Ethereum at $3,864.74, down 4.51% BNB at $1,066.89, down 5.40% XRP at $2.40, down 2.67% Solana at $184.73, down 4.48%



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News