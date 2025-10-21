

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $184.3 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $139.6 million, or $0.84 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $205.3 million or $1.24 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $1.022 billion from $993.4 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $184.3 Mln. vs. $139.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.12 vs. $0.84 last year. -Revenue: $1.022 Bln vs. $993.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.11 to $1.16 Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 to $4.90



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News