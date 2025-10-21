UGI International, LLC ("UGI International") today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to strategically exit its LPG distribution business in Austria through a sale to DCC, plc for an enterprise value of €55 million.

The transaction represents the latest milestone in UGI International's portfolio rationalization efforts, geared towards creating a more focused and high-performing business. Proceeds will strengthen the corporation's balance sheet through debt reduction, enhancing financial flexibility for future growth investments.

"We are systematically building a more streamlined and resilient international business by concentrating on markets where we can maximize our operational expertise," said Julie Fazio, President of UGI International. "This business, while operationally sound, represented a smaller portion of our European business with approximately 12 million gallons sold in fiscal 2024. Our strategic exit from Austria reflects our commitment to deploy capital where we can generate more compelling returns."

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

About UGI International

UGI International, a subsidiary of UGI Corporation, is a leading LPG distributor operating in 15 European countries. In 2024, UGI International sold approximately 875 million gallons of LPG throughout Europe to a customer base primarily consisting of residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the U.S. and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

